Every division in the high school state softball playoffs this season has its own distinct flavor.
Division I has a clear-cut favorite but other teams boast a pitcher and a supporting cast capable of springing an unlikely upset.
Division II is fairly wide open with several teams having the goods to bring home the big trophy on that weekend of June 9-10 at Castleton University.
Division III has a team that nobody can touch. It is said that there is no such thing as a stone cold lock in high school sports. That might be true but if there is, the Oxbow Olympians are it.
Division IV is the most interesting division of all. There are at least six teams that can celebrate at Castleton after the title game. It is going to be wild.
DIVISION I
Favorite: Unbeaten BFA-St. Albans is clearly the favorite. They boast an awesome combination of hitting and pitching. Hard-throwing strikeout pitcher Sierra Yates dominates teams.
Dark horse: No. 5 Missisquoi Valley has the pitching and everyone knows how that can carry a team this time of year. The Thunderbirds have six shutouts with four of those coming down the stretch.
Lower seed nobody wants to play: No. 6 Colchester can be scary. The Lakers played No. 2 Mount Anthony tough, losing 4-2, and closed the season with five straight victories.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: No. 10 Burr and Burton Academy visits No. 7 Rutland. Nancy Sheldon has done a great job with the BBA program, making the Bulldogs relevant again, but RHS coach Dick Wright's 10-6 team has won its last seven games.
Longest trip: There isn't one. All local matchups with Northeast Kingdom rivals North Country and St. Johnsbury clashing and Chittenden County rivals CVU and Colchester meeting in another game.
Fun Fact: Springfield won the first Division I state championship in 1974 by beating Bellows Falls 9-2 behind the pitching of Mary Rose Jasinski.
DIVISION II
Favorite: Mount Abraham is the slightest of favorites even though the Eagles are not the top seed. They have a couple of quality pitchers, can mash at the plate and have played a tough schedule. Yet, No. 1 Hartford, Lyndon and Enosburg can point to reasons why they deserve the favorite tag.
Dark horse: No. 6 Otter Valley. The Otters finished off the season with a 16-13 victory over Fair Haven but it is the 16-6 loss to Division I's No. 2 Mount Anthony that coach Kelly Trayah believes showed just what the Otters are capable of.
Lower seed that nobody wants to play. No. 8 Rice. The Green Knights came within three runs of Lyndon in both games against the Vikings.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: It's a neighborhood scrap between familiar foes on Tuesday when No. 10 Spaulding goes to No. 7 U-32. U-32 and the Crimson Tide split their games during the season.
Longest trip: It has not been a great season for Springfield but at least the Cosmos will get to see a great deal of this beautiful state. They have a 151-mile trip to Enosburg Falls. Lake Region must travel 110 miles to Otter Valley, a trip that ran the opposite way for the OV athletes a number of times during the basketball playoffs.
Fun Fact: Hazen won the first two Division II state championship games ever played in one-sided contests. The Wildcats defeated Windsor 20-6 in 1974 and Vergennes 21-5 the next year.
DIVISION III
The favorite: Oxbow by a mile. The 16-0 Olympians only had two close calls, two three-run victories over Division II contender Lyndon.
Dark horse: Green Mountain. Probably even coach Todd Parah can't figure out the Jekyll-and-Hyde Chieftains. They are up and down but go into the playoffs on an "up" with three straight wins including a 15-10 victory over Division IV's No. 1 West Rutland. Brie Howe-Lynch's motion can confound batters and if she has her control, she can beat teams. Just not Oxbow.
Lower seed nobody wants to play: No. 7 Fair Haven. The Slaters have played a tougher schedule than most Division III teams. Riley Babbie and Tori Ryamond are good pitchers. The problem has been the play behind them. If the Slaters shore up their fielding an upset could be in the cards.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: No. 10 Woodstock's trip to play No. 7 Fair Haven is tough to figure. The wild card is Woodstock pitcher Jordan Allard. She brings it, in the softball vernacular, and if she is on, the Slaters' lineup will be challenged.
Longest trip: It is 90 miles of Interstate for Williamstown to get to Westminster where the Blue Devils will run into a very good Bellows Falls pitcher in Izzy Stoodley.
Fun fact: Peoples Academy won four consecutive Division III state crowns from 1988 through 1991.
DIVISION IV
The favorites: Pick one — West Rutland, Richford, Poultney, Blue Mountain, Leland & Gray and Proctor. All six of these teams have good reasons why they could wear the crown. L&G and Poultney have split one-run games and Proctor has a signature win over L&G. West Rutland lost an outstanding pitcher and hitter in Peyton Guay. Aubrey Beaulieu has been good in the circle in replacing her but that takes one of the state's best defensive players out of the outfield. Westside has three losses but is unbeaten against Division IV teams.
Dark horse: Proctor is the No. 6 seed so I guess the Phantoms can also qualify as a dark horse in that respect. And if Cadence Goodwin stays in the strike zone, they can beat anyone.
Lower seed nobody wants to play: Long Trail could be troublesome.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: In a division where not many teams have to play first-round games, we'll skip to the quarterfinals where two very good teams meet in Wells River. No. 5 Leland & Gray and No. 4 Poultney could produce the best game of the tournament if L&G's Kristen Lowe is throwing strikes.
Longest trip: Craftsbury must cover 135 miles of asphalt to get to Dorset to play Long Trail and Leland & Gray has the same distance for its journey to Wells River.
Fun Facts: Blue Mountain's Karli Blood does a great job of hitting the softball and her notes. The junior singer/songwriter has made two trips to Nashville to record two of her original songs. She has been the captain of the Bucks' soccer, basketball and softball teams. ... Poultney has a little extra incentive as the Blue Devils try to present coach Tony Lamberton with a title in his final season.
