Nick Sweet, Colin Cornell, Thomas Smith and Corey Martin treated fans to impressive performances Sunday before making the trip to Thunder Road victory lane.
Smith, the all-time wins leader in the Street Stock division, led the field to the green flag along with Scott Weston. While Smith took off with the lead, he did so with a rear-view mirror full of Tyler Whittemore. As the field stretched out with both Smith and Whittemore catching up to lapped traffic, the first real action arrived during lap 17 with Jesse Laquerre spinning broadside on the start/finish line. The incident collected Taylor Hoar and Kasey Collins as other cars made their way around the wreck.
Smith took charge on the bottom lane during the ensuing restart. While he attempted to ride it out to the checkered flags, Weston and Kyle MacAskill tangled on the front stretch. They skidded along the grass and made contact with a handful of cars in turn one to bring out the final caution with four laps remaining. Although Whittemore kept his foot on the gas, it was Smith who recorded his 37th career Street Stock victory. He was followed by Whittemore in second and Todd Raymo in third.
Under the leadership of top rookies Luke Peters and Tyler Pepin, the Flying Tigers thundered off into their 40-lap feature event. The white-knuckle battle at the front kept the 24-car field side-by-side behind them with just the bumper cover deciding who led which lap until Pepin confidently took over on lap 10. At the halfway point, Cornell took over second place and began to hunt down Pepin.
After smacking the widowmaker front-stretch wall in the middle of the pack, Mike MacAskill slammed hard into the turn one wall at the pit road entrance before coming to a stop against the tire barrier. After bringing out the red flag on lap 23, MacAskill was able to climb out of his machine under his own power.
Cornell went high on the restart to claim the lead, while Cameron Ouellette followed him after speeding around Pepin. As the laps wound down, Ouellette went to the outside lane over Cornell and drew up alongside the leader while under the white flag. In a drag race to the line, with Cornell earning his fourth career Thunder Road win. He was trailed by Ouellette, who secured his second consecutive runner-up result. Pepin rounded out the podium in third.
With Scott Coburn and Cody Schoolcraft in the pole positions, the Late Models took the green flag. After Coburn catapulted to the lead, everyone else could only follow as many of the top point leaders made their way toward the front of the page. Coming from the 13th starting position, Sweet moved up to fifth within the opening 10 laps. At the halfway point, Sweet, Cody Blake and Cooper Bouchard began trading the third-place position just before Chris Roberts’ spin on the backstretch led to the first caution.
Coburn held onto the lead after the restart, but Schoolcraft battled back up on the outside to lead lap 30 in front of Nick Sweet. Keegan Lamson, Scott Dragon and Tyler Cahoon went sliding into the infield to bring out another caution, and then Coburn dropped back quickly after the restart. That allowed Sweet to fly around Schoolcraft to grab the lead on lap 34. Facing pressure from Marcel Gravel and Stephen Donahue, Sweet kept up the momentum on the outside groove and sped to his second win of the season. Gravel wound up in second, while Donahue placed third.
The Road Warriors finished off the evening’s racing activity, with Martin and Keegan Tabor leading the field at the start. Karsen Murphy passed Martin at the line to lead lap 7 as the field continued to stretch out. A pile-up including newcomer John Prentice, David Wilder and Ryan Sayers in the turn-one tire barrier brought out the first caution. Murphy showed off his speed on the restart as both Martin and Brodie Frazier could only watch as the Northfield drive increased his lead.
Although Murphy was declared the winner in victory lane, post-race technical inspection eliminated his win. In addition, Frazier was disqualified after the discovery of illegal suspension components.
As a result, Martin earned his first Thunder Road victory. Nate Brien and Foster rounded out the podium.
The action at Thunder Road will resume Thursday, highlighted by the championship finale for the Flying Tiger Triple Crown Series.
Thunder Road Results
July 30, 2023
Late Models
1. 88VT Nick Sweet Williamstown 2. 86VT Marcel J. Gravel Wolcott 3. 31VT Stephen Donahue Graniteville 4. 18VT #Kaiden Fisher Shelburne 5. 31KS #Cody Schoolcraft Claremont, NH 6. 4VT Scott Coburn Barre 7. 01VT Stephen Martin Craftsbury Common 8. 14VT Bobby Therrien Hinesburg 9. 64VT Chris Pelkey Graniteville 10. 8VT Chris Roberts Washington 11. 99VT Cody Blake Barre 12. 7VT Cooper Bouchard Hinesburg 13. 16VT Brandon Lanphear Morrisville 14. 0VT Scott Dragon Milton 15. 17VT Darrell Morin Westford 16. 55VT Keegan Lamson Berlin 17. 38VT Tyler Cahoon Danville 18. 04VT #Justin Prescott Milton 19. 17NH #Kyle Goodbout N. Woodstock, NH 20. 9VT Chip Grenier Orange
Flying Tigers
1. 54VT Colin Cornell E. Burke 2. 90VT Cameron Ouellette Barre 3. 78VT #Tyler Pepin Barre 4. 8VT Mike Billado Grand Isle 5. 31VT Logan Powers Middlesex 6. 4ME Cooper French Northfield 7. 26VT #Luke Peters Groton 8. 45VT Adam Maynard Milton 9. 20VT Robert Gordon Milton 10. 37VT Kyle Streeter Waterbury Ctr. 11. 33VT Matt Ballard Williamstown 12. 07VT Sam Caron Milton 13. 64VT Jason Pelkey Barre 14. 8NH Rich Lowrey South Hero 15. 00VT Brandon Gray E. Thetford 16. 56VT Chris Laforest Barre 17. 68VT Jason Woodard Waterbury Ctr. 18. 23NY Cam Gadue Highgate 19. 67VT Kevin Streeter Waitsfield 20. 08VT Phil Potvin Underhill 21. 23ME Ethan Tyrell Worcester 22. 13VT Ty Delphia Duxbury 23. 22VT Travis Patnoe Wolcott 24. 3VT Michael MacAskill Williamstown
Street Stocks
1. 22 Thomas Smith Williamstown 2. 74 Tyler Whittemore Barre 3. 24 Todd Raymo Swanton 4. 30 Cameron Powers E. Montpelier 5. 8 Jeffery Martin Barre 6. 57 Trevor Jaques Milton 7. 16 Dean Switser, Jr. Waterford 8. 0 James Dopp Northfield 9. 08 #Ryan Foster Waterbury 10. 39 Derek Farnham Bethel 11. 2 Haidyn Pearce Chelsea 12. 50 Eric MacLaughlin Milton 13. 55 Parker Gagne Fairfax 14. 54 Michael Gay S. Burlington 15. 71 Jesse Laquerre Berlin 16. 9 Curtis Franks Topsham 17. 48 Taylor Hoar South Hero 18. 88 #Paul Rocheleau Georgia 19. 7 Kyle MacAskill Williamstown 20. 68 Kyler Davis Berlin 21. 73 Paige Whittemore Graniteville 22. 92 Jason Goodbout, Jr. N. Woodstock, NH 23. 13 #Travis Gay S. Burlington 24. 34 Patrick Tibbetts Plainfield 25. 96 Thomas Peck Waterbury 26. 43 Jamie Davis Johnson 27. 66 Robert Audet Morrisville 28. 5 Kyle Gravel Wolcott 29. 04 Scott Weston Berlin 30. 98 Kasey Collins Berlin 31. 79 Juan ‘Paco’ Marshall Pittsfield
Road Warriors