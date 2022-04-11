LOUDON, N.H. — The 2nd Annual Northeast Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is set to be the best yet in it’s young existence.
American-Canadian Tour (ACT) and Pro All Stars Series (PASS) officials have announced that both headline divisions have received nearly 40 entries each. The 31st season of ACT Late Model Tour action is set to start in style with the return of champions and our much-missed Canadian friends while PASS will celebrate their 79th National Championship event at the Magic Mile.
The $5,500-to-win Northeast Classic 50 has attracted some of the best Late Model drivers and teams from across New England and the province of Quebec. Former Champions Ben Rowe, Jimmy Hebert, Rich Dubeau, and Patrick Laperle, along with Serie-ACT champions Dany Trepanier and Jonathan Bouvrette, have all entered to take the early season prize. It won’t be all that easy for the combined ten championship-earning drivers.
DJ Shaw leads an impressive contingent of drivers looking to give the Old Guard champions a run for their money. Shaw, one of New England’s most prolific stock car racers, is still reaching for his first NHMS brass ring. Alongside Shaw, former ACT Rookie of the Year Derek Gluchacki and ACT Invitational winner Woody Pitkat are ready to use their big-track experience to tackle the competition – fierce competition at that.
Bacon Bowl 200 winner Alexandre ‘Fireball’ Tardif, White Mountain front-runner Jimmy Renfrew Jr., Snowflake 100 winner Jake Johnson and Florida Speedweeks driver Jean-Philippe Bergeron are all included in the entry list, along with an impressive crop of new rookie drivers for 2022.
Multi-time Northeast Mini Stock Tour (NEMST) champion Cody Leblanc has been preparing his ride all winter, as has fellow North Country fixture Jamie Swallow Jr. Jamie spent much of 2021 racking up seat time across New Hampshire, earning victories at White Mountain, Riverside and Star Speedway along the journey.
Just across the fence, the PASS Super Late Model garage will be just as busy. While Ben Rowe and DJ Shaw pull double-duty shifts between their PASS and ACT mounts, plenty of others are looking to capitalize as the former champions burn the candle at both ends.
The New Hampshire contingent might just have it in the bag with an Outlaw, a Pole and a newly-minted NASCAR Xfinity driver. Joey Polewarczyk has been extremely competitive and consistent in his new Richard Moody Racing machine while the return of fellow Hudson native Derek Griffith from two Xfinity Series weekends is sure to turn up the wick.
Following a less-than-impressive debut at Hickory Motor Speedway two weeks ago, Eddie MacDonald is ready to return to his winning ways at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. With over ten wins at New England’s racing mecca, the Outlaw will certainly be in contention for another trophy.
Meanwhile, Kate Re is perhaps the one seeking redemption the most. After a devastating practice wreck at Thompson Speedway last Friday, the Kulwicki Driver Development Program finalist is looking to make up for lost ground against both her PASS and KDDP competitors. Just as fun to watch will be Scarborough, Maine’s Garrett Hall after showing great speed to start the year at both Hickory and Thompson.
Dark horse candidates with big-track experience like Connecticut’s Cory Casagrande, Maine’s Alan Tardiff, Nova Scotia young-gun Austin MacDonald and inaugural Northeast Classic victor Johnny Clark are also on the hunt for New Hampshire Motor Speedway glory.
With nearly eighty entries between the ACT Late Model Tour and PASS National Championship, it’s no surprise the R&R Race Parts NH Street Stock Open is blowing up with entries to boot.
Oxford Plains Speedway stand-out Jordan Russell is ready for another rumble at the Magic Mile, as is Street Stock tourer Chris Riendeau out of Vermont. Maine will also be well represented by Brian Caswell and powerhouse Kris Watson going head-to-head with defending winner Jimmy Renfrew Jr. representing Candia, New Hampshire.
The 2nd Annual Northeast Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway begins with Practice Day on Friday. All Northeast Classic divisions will be given practice time on the track from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, the racing action starts with qualifying at 10:30 a.m. and feature racing set to begin at approximately 12:15 p.m.
The ACT Late Model Tour, PASS Super Late Model National Championship and Modified Racing Series are set for Triple-50 Lap feature events with support from the R&R Race Parts NH Open Street Stocks, Northeast Mini Stock Tour and EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series.
Grandstand tickets will be available at the Box Office with the front gate opening at 9:00am on Saturday, April 16th. General Admission is $40 each with Ages 12-7 $10 each and Ages 6 and Under are free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.