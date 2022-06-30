Some of Vermont’s top auto racing standouts will head to New Hampshire on Saturday to create some fireworks at White Mountain Motorsports Park.
Drivers will kick off Independence Day weekend with a Twin 76 program for Late Models and Flying Tigers to celebrate the holiday.The action will feature Round 2 for the Flying Tiger Triple Crown series and the night will be capped by an fireworks celebration produced by Northstar Fireworks.
Barton’s Shane Sicard will be one driver that every fan should keep their eye on during the annual 76-lap stock car racing event. Sicard has gone 4-for-4 in extra-distance Flying Tiger events recently, sweeping all three Triple Crown races to claim the championship in 2021. He continued his winning ways in the 2022 opener in May.
Hardwick’s Jaden Perry will be a top contender to snap Sicard’s streak. Perry is the 2020 Triple Crown champ who is second in the standings. He’s followed by fellow Vermonters Jason Woodard, rookie Kaiden Fisher and Stephen Donahue.
The Late Model 76-lap competition is also likely to be hotly contested. Following his win last Saturday, Quinny Welch holds a seven-point lead over Alby Ovitt. The 2022 season has been super steady for Ovitt, who placed second, third and fourth so far. Former champions Stacy Cahoon and Jeff Marshall have fared well in longer distance events, while St. Johnsbury’s Kasey Beattie will attempt to continue his strong start the year.
Following their 50-lap special last Saturday, the Strictly Stock Minis will return for a 25-lap main event. Tyler Thompson holds a solid lead in the point standings over Chris Moulton and Donnie Baumgardner. The highly competitive 4-cylinder division has had four winners during four events this year.
The Kids Division also has a race on tap after Kyle Goodbout took down the latst win over newcomer Bentley Robbins and fellow veteran Logan Farnsworth. Waterford’s McKenna Merchant will attempt to return to her winning ways, while Walker Fitch has been in the thick of things all season and is seeking his first White Mountain victory.
Post time for Saturday’s action is 6 p.m. The cost for general admission tickets is $15 for adults, $5 for children 12-and-under and $30 for a family of four.
