After taking the Oxford 250 weekend off, racers and fans are ready to return to White Mountain Motorsports Park for Labor Day weekend.
The 5th annual Leaf Peepers 100 for the Late Models headlines the Saturday program along with a visit from the NELCAR Legends and Bandoleros Tour.
Kasey Beattie is attempting to bookend the summer season and solidify his standing in the King of the Mountain in track championship chase by claiming both the Spring Board 100 and the Leaf Peeper 100. While fellow St. Johnsbury driver Stacy Cahoon is looking for his first win of the season, Granite State driver Quinny Welch is eyeing a return to victory lane after a rough finish last race. Mike Jurkowski, Mike Clark, Pat Patten, Matt Anderson and top rookie Kyle Goodbout will also be in the mix along with a slew of invaders looking forward to the extra-distance showdown.
Brandon Gray would love nothing more than to continue his hot streak at White Mountain after coming off a three-peat performance that included victories in the Flying Tiger ranks at Thunder Road two weeks ago. The East Thetford driver has set a high bar all summer, but John Donahue, Colin Cornell and top rookie Luke Peters are among the top challengers who could overpower Gray on Saturday.
Kristian Switser continues to lead defending champion Chris Moulton in the Strictly Stock Mini point standings. Car numbers in the popular four-cylinder division have grown throughout the season, raising the stakes each time out with stellar racing across the high banks. Along with the Kid’s Division, the NELCAR Legends and Bandolero Tour returns to White Mountain for the first time this season following a June rainout.
Post time for Saturday’s action is 6 p.m.
Devil’s Bowl heats up
WEST HAVEN — A season’s worth of racing at Devil’s Bowl Speedway has all come down to this, with the track’s Labor Day weekend tradition of the Vermont 200 ready to roll.
Two hundred laps in September is nothing new for Devil’s Bowl Speedway, between the ‘Yankee 200’ races of the 1980s and the ‘Vermont 200 weekend’ races on pavement in the 2010s, but since the event was reimagined into a 200-lap race for Sportsman Modifieds in 2018, the race has drawn record car counts.
Thanks to Mother Nature, this year’s event will be jam-packed with racing action.
The weekend kicks off with the Vermont 200 qualifier race on Saturday at 3 p.m. for the Limited Sportsman drivers, which will send the winner to Sunday’s $10,000-to-win Vermont 200.
Also on the card will be the first 10-lap segment of a two-day race for the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprints, 9th State Cannabis Crown Vic Racing, Mini Stocks and an optional, non-points, 30-lap race for the Sunoco Modifieds that will also send the winner to Sunday’s 200.
This race was initially a 40-lapper scheduled for this past Saturday before rain washed it out.
This race replaces the traditional Non-Winners’ Shootout, which will be made up at a later date. The festivities conclude Saturday night with a 30-minute practice for the Vermont 200 and a party in the camping area with a bonfire, barbecue and music.
Racing begins on Sunday at 4 p.m. with time trials for the Fabian Earth Moving Vermont 200 followed by heats for the Sprint Cars of New England.
Novice Sportsman will have a race of their own Sunday, along with the final two segments of Mini Sprint Racing.
The final event of the night will be the richest crate sportsman race anywhere, the Vermont 200.
With a $10,000 winner’s share plus lap money and a $2,000 bonus if the winner is a 2023 Devil’s Bowl 100% regular driver, more than $15,000 could be paid out to just the winner alone. The ‘200’ also boasts $325 just to take the green flag and tow money to all non-qualified cars.
Last year’s Vermont 200 winner was Kenny Tremont Jr. Other recent winners include Brett Hearn (2018), Rocky Warner (2019), Demetrios Drellos (2020) and Zach Sobotka (2021).
General Admission is $25 for the entire weekend and Infield Drive-In parking is available for $40. Kids 12 and under are free. Pit pass fees are $45 for members and non-members for the entire weekend, including a voucher for the barbecue.