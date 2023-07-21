Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 60F. SW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 60F. SW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%.