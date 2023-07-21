Cooper Bouchard, Jason Woodard, Michael Gay and Tyler Wheatley raced to their first victories in front of a big crowd Thursday at Thunder Road on Thursday.
The Flying Tigers started the night with fender-banging action at the front of the pack. After one lap, contact between Matt Ballard and Phil Potvin started a chain reaction that led to a pile-up in Turn Three. The incident ended the day for Cooper French with a blown radiator. Logan Powers got the quick lead over top rookie Tyler Pepin on the restart as the field stretched out behind them. A spectacular side-by-side battle from sixth through 12th kept things interesting, with Mike MacAskill using the outside groove to his advantage as he battled with Jason Pelkey, Rich Lowrey and Sam Caron.
As the field stayed green, Pelkey began to work his way toward third-place runner Chris LaForest as Jason Woodard closed in on Powers with two lap remaining. Getting some speed off turn two, Woodard pulled up alongside Powers on the outside before powering up to lead the white flag lap to earn his first Thunder Road win since 2021. Powers placed second after leading the majority of the feature event, with Pelkey placing third.
The Road Warriors put on the show of the evening in their 20-lap dash. Milton’s Easton Garvey got the jump under the green flag while the field stacked up behind him. Chaos quickly ensued up and down the 20-car field as drivers did the best with what they had underneath them. Brookfield driver Tyler Wheatley took over the lead three laps into the action, with David Wilder taking over the second position as he bobbed and weaved through several rolling roadblocks. Wheatley protected his lead to secure his first Thunder Road win, while runner-up David Wilder and third-place finisher Frank Putney rounding out the podium.
Veterans Mike Gay and Scott Weston led the way at the start when the Street Stocks stormed the field. Barre rookie Logan Farrell was getting a lesson behind the leaders before Weston started dropping back, allowing Farrell to make a move toward the outside. Farrell maintained his spot next to Biffer for the first 15 laps, but smoke eventually started to pour from underneath his Ford Mustang. A caution flag on lap 19 for a spinning Kyle Gravel on the backstretch led to bad news for Farrell, who was sent to the pits.
Biffer held off Chris Davis on the restart, but a huge hit into the widowmaker frontstretch wall for Gravel and Jaime Davis brought out the final caution to stack the field once again. One final showdown between Biffer and Haidyn Pearce kept things interesting during the final laps. In the end, Gay returned to Thunder Road victory lane and was followed by Chris Davis, who bounced back from a hard heat race wreck during the Midseason Championships. Pearce wound up third.
The Late Models wrapped up the night’s racing action with their 50-lap feature. Led to green by Cooper Bouchard and Justin Prescott, the field attempted to catch up with Bouchard after he stretched out his lead quickly. After 20 laps, Brandon Lanphear finally took the top position from Chris Roberts before defending champion Chris Pelkey used the outside to overtake Lanphear. The only caution came out due to the spinning Jean-Paul Cyr blocking off turn four.
On the restart, Bouchard punched the gas to power away from outside starter Tyler Cahoon. As laps wound down, Nick Sweet drove under Bobby Therrien and Marcel Gravel in turn three. Cody Blake used the same move on Scott Dragon and Stephen Donahue two laps later. Bouchard was unbeatable in the late stages in crossed the line in front of runner-up Darrell Morin, while Cahoon was third.
Thunder Road returns to action next Thursday for two of Central Vermont’s most popular events: the 44th Vermont Governor’s Cup presented and the annual Porta-Potty Grand Prix
Thunder Road Results
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Late Models
1. 7VT Cooper Bouchard Hinesburg 2. 17VT Darrell Morin Westford 3. 38VT Tyler Cahoon Danville 4. 64VT Chris Pelkey Graniteville 5. 18VT #Kaiden Fisher Shelburne 6. 04VT #Justin Prescott Milton 7. 0VT Scott Dragon Milton 8. 99VT Cody Blake Barre 9. 88VT Nick Sweet Williamstown 10. 31VT Stephen Donahue Graniteville 11. 9VT Chip Grenier Orange 12. 86VT Marcel J. Gravel Wolcott 13. 14VT Bobby Therrien Hinesburg 14. 66VT Jason Corliss Barre 15. 01VT Stephen Martin Craftsbury Common 16. 16VT Brandon Lanphear Morrisville 17. 8VT Chris Roberts Washington 18. 27VT Kyle Pembroke Montpelier 19. 4VT Scott Coburn Barre 20. 31KS #Cody Schoolcraft Claremont, NH 21. 48VT Jean-Paul Cyr Milton
Flying Tigers
1. 68VT Jason Woodard Waterbury Ctr. 2. 31VT Logan Powers Middlesex 3. 64VT Jason Pelkey Barre 4. 07VT Sam Caron Milton 5. 56VT Chris Laforest Barre 6. 8NH Rich Lowrey South Hero 7. 37VT Kyle Streeter Waterbury Ctr. 8. 3VT Michael MacAskill Williamstown 9. 78VT #Tyler Pepin Barre 10. 00VT Brandon Gray E. Thetford 11. 20VT Robert Gordon Milton 12. 67VT Kevin Streeter Waitsfield 13. 45VT Adam Maynard Milton 14. 54VT Colin Cornell E. Burke 15. 93FL Mike Martin Craftsbury Common 16. 8VT Mike Billado Grand Isle 17. 33VT Matt Ballard Williamstown 18. 23NY Cam Gadue Highgate 19. 22VT Travis Patnoe Wolcott 20. 26VT #Luke Peters Groton 21. 08VT Phil Potvin Underhill 22. 9VT #Zach Audet Morrisville 23. 90VT Cameron Ouellette Barre 24. 4ME Cooper French Northfield
Street Stocks
1. 3 Michael Gay S. Burlington 2. 69 Christopher Davis Berlin 3. 2 Haidyn Pearce Chelsea 4. 7 Kyle MacAskill Williamstown 5. 98 Kasey Collins Berlin 6. 0 James Dopp Northfield 7. 57 Trevor Jaques Milton 8. 34 Patrick Tibbetts Plainfield 9. 8 Jeffery Martin Barre 10. 48 Taylor Hoar South Hero 11. 30 Cameron Powers E. Montpelier 12. 71 Jesse Laquerre Berlin 13. 16 Dean Switser, Jr. Waterford 14. 54 Josh Lovely Williamstown 15. 79 Juan ‘Paco’ Marshall Pittsfield 16. 55 Parker Gagne Fairfax 17. 50 Eric MacLaughlin Milton 18. 24 Todd Raymo Swanton 19. 88 #Paul Rocheleau Georgia 20. 96 Thomas Peck Waterbury 21. 08 #Ryan Foster Waterbury 22. 13 #Travis Gay S. Burlington 23. 74 Kyler Davis Berlin 24. 43 Jamie Davis Johnson 25. 33 Curtis Franks Topsham 26. 9 #Logan Farrell Barre 27. 5 Kyle Gravel Wolcott 28. 04 Scott Weston Berlin 29. 22 Thomas Smith Williamstown 30. 73 Paige Whittemore Graniteville
Road Warriors