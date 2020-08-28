BARRE — Both Milton’s Scott Dragon and Barre’s Jason Corliss emerged as big winners on a wild Jet Service Envelope/Accura Printing Night at Thunder Road on Thursday.
Dragon drove away from the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model field following a multi-car mid-race tangle for his third victory of the year, while Corliss took control of the “King of the Road” battle with his runner-up finish.
Both drivers were mired in traffic early in the 50-lap feature as Wolcott’s Brendan Moodie set the pace off the outside pole. After the first yellow on lap six when Marcel J. Gravel and Boomer Morris smacked the turn-two wall, Graniteville’s Christopher Pelkey went to work on Moodie’s outside.
Pelkey put a bumper up for the first time on lap nine before finally clearing Moodie seven circuits later following a breathtaking battle.
When the second caution came out on lap 21 for Nick Sweet’s spin, Dragon only managed to advance three spots from his ninth starting position while Corliss was running eighth after taking the green in 14th. Meanwhile, championship runner-up Bobby Therrien was forced to pit during the yellow to try and correct an overheating issue.
On the restart, Essex Junction’s Matthew Smith moved under Moodie for the second spot while Dragon and Corliss began to slash behind him.
As the field started the 26th circuit, Smith went to Pelkey’s inside in a bid for the lead. The leaders made contact entering turn one, sending Pelkey spinning with Gravel, Trampas Demers, Craig Bushey and Reilly Lanphear among those catching a piece. The accident meant that all three of Corliss’s closest challengers entering the night – Therrien, Demers, and Gravel – had run into trouble.
It was Moodie finding himself back on the point for the restart with Dragon second and Corliss fourth. Dragon easily outgunned Moodie at the drop of the green and set sail into the night. Corliss got around Moodie for second 10 laps later, but Dragon was long gone, taking his 13th career Thunder Road victory as he tries to make a belated bid at a third Late Model championship.
Moodie hung on for a season-best third-place finish. Kyle Pembroke, Brooks Clark, Stephen Donahue, Matt White, Tyler Cahoon, Smith and Demers completed the top 10.
Barre’s Jason Pelkey had far better luck than his cousin Christopher as he finally found some good fortune to win the 40-lap Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger feature. Pelkey was running a distant third to Hardwick’s Jaden Perry and St. Johnsbury’s Kasey Beattie when the first caution flag came out on lap 32 for two separate incidents involving Kyle Streeter, Chris LaForest, and Bryan P. Wall.
On the restart, Perry suddenly fell off the pace with a flat tire. The field stacked up behind him exiting turn two with Mike Billado, Mike Martin and Sid Sweet Jr. getting the worst of it.
When the second attempt came to resume the race, Pelkey got the jump on Beattie, bringing Craftsbury Common’s Stephen Martin and Hinesburg’s Cooper Bouchard with him around the outside.
Pelkey had to survive one more yellow with three laps to go for another double-incident when Colin Cornell and LaForest crashed in turn three followed by Wall and Phil Potvin tagging each other on the front chute. The fourth-year Tiger racer again got a great restart and picked up his third career victory.
Bouchard got underneath Martin for second during the three-lap dash to the checkered flag. Beattie, Danny Doyle, Robert Gordon, Logan Powers, point leader Jason Woodard, Sam Caron and Cameron Ouellette rounded out the top 10.
Berlin’s Scott Weston withstood the thundering herd of the Allen Lumber Street Stocks down the stretch to triumph in their 25-lap feature.
Tommy Campbell, last week’s Marvin Johnson Memorial winner, matched his career-best point-counting effort with his second-place trophy. Tim Hunt bounced back from a rollover on the opening circuit of Sunday’s Street Stock Special to take third.
Milton’s Trevor Jaques went flag-to-flag to become only the second repeat winner of the year in the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors.
Berlin’s Dan Garrett Jr. threaded his way through the field from the 11th starting spot to grab the second spot with two to go. Garrett was nearing Jaques’ bumper at the end, but Jaques had enough to get his second win of the year – with each win coming in a different car. Barre’s Tyler Whittemore filled the final spot on the podium.
East Barre’s Chris Couture was the four-cylinder champion of the annual “Run-What-U-Brung” spectator races in a #44 Mini Cooper. Berlin’s Justin Lawrence and his Chevy Corvette triumphed in the eight-cylinder division for the second straight year.
The winners then held multiple run-offs to determine the overall champion. Couture won the first run-off on a “handicapped” start while Lawrence took the second shootout with a straight-up start.
Thunder Road celebrates Labor Day weekend with the 42nd Optical Expressions Berlin Labor Day Classic on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 1 p.m.
The American-Canadian Tour and Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models joins forces for 200 laps of green flag action while the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, Allen Lumber Street Stocks, and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors also have a full card of racing.
