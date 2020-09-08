NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Graniteville driver Stephen Donahue won the Leaf Peepers 100 after holding off a talented field of Late Model drivers at White Mountain Motorsports Park.
Connecticut racer Ronnie Williams triumphed in the Modified Racing Series shootout after also going 100 laps. Hardwick’s Jaden Perry sped to his second victory of the season in the Flying Tigers event. New Hampshire competitor Todd Derrington followed up a second-place finish his last time out by earning his first win in the Strictly Stock Mini’s race. St. Johnsbury’s Colby Bourgeois captured his fourth straight victory in the Dwarf Car division.
Donahue began the Late Model event in the 11th spot and quickly made a few moves toward the front pack. The up-and-coming racer found some room to work with and took over the third position on lap 55 when Matthew Morrill spun out due to a flat tire, prompting the fourth caution.
The incident erased a big lead for Oren Remick. Ffter another yellow on lap 58, Donahue snagged the second position from Jeff Marshall. Donahue attempted to move in front of Remick following cautions on lap 67 and 76, but he couldn’t complete the pass either time.
The third time was the charm for Donahue, who made the inside groove work on a lap-83 restart and held off Remick and Marshall during the final laps.
Marshall got around Remick with three laps remaining to take second. Quinny Welch finished fourth, while points leader Stacy Cahoon placed fifth. Remick and Welch made big gains on Cahoon by qualifying for the semi-feature earlier in the night, tightening up the championship battle with two events remaining. Joel Hodgdon, Andy Hill, Michael Bailey, Jimmy Renfrew and Jerry Lesage completed the top-10.
Perry is second in the Flying Tiger standings and started fifth for the 34-lap feature. He didn’t need much time to find the front, as front-row starters Jody Sicard and Michael Potter made contact as they completed the first lap. The incident sent Sicard spinning into turn one and sent both drivers to the rear.
Third-place starter Amanda Wheeler went to the pits under the caution flag, moving Perry into the second spot behind Laci Potter. When Potter chose the high side for the restart, Perry easily drove away on the bottom and sped off for the victory.
Points leader Shane Sicard sliced his way through the field from the ninth starting spot to take second from Ryan Ware with 10 laps to go. However, he could not gain on his championship rival and settled for second. Ware took third, with Matthew Potter placing fourth and Jody Sicard recovering for fifth. Michael Clark, Kasey Beattie, Laci Potter, Wheeler and Michael Potter rounded out the top-10.
Williams earned his first career MRS victory in the first series visit to White Mountain since 2005. Despite a lower car count than what series officials were expecting, the action was fast and heated. Kirk Alexander, the winner of the last MRS event at the track, grabbed the early lead off the outside pole. Alexander easily paced the field for the first half of the event, while Williams and Woody Pitkat worked their way through the field.
Pitkat, a two-time MRS champion, made a three-wide move around a lapped car entering turn three to snatch the second position on lap 49. Four circuits later, the event’s first caution flag flew for Brett Meservey’s turn-four spin. Alexander chose the outside lane for the restart, while Pitkat took the inside and motored to the lead.
The second and final caution came out on lap 60 when Bill Dixon and Josh Zentek tangled near third turn. Pitkat decided to stay with the low groove and fended off a charge by Alexander on the restart. Williams swiftly moved into the second spot and then made his first bid for the lead on lap 63 during a duel with Pitkat on the back chute. Pitkat fended off that attempt, but Williams gave it another try three laps later and finally made it work. Both drivers were even coming across the line to complete the 67th lap and then Williams took control on the next lap.
Pitkat made a late attempt to regain the lead in lapped traffic, but Williams put the hammer down and motored to a breakthrough victory. Alexander, the winningest driver in MRS history, ended up third. Kevin Iannarelli, Meservey, Donnie Lashua, Jeff Gallup, Carl Medeiros Jr., Andy Shaw, and Colby Fournier completed the top-10.
Derrington started outside pole for the 25-lap Strictly Stock Mini’s feature. He flew past Jillian Baumgardner before the field reached the second turn. He then roared away as the field duked it out behind him, enjoying the best view to every battle during the caution-free race.
Joe Giddings held off charges from Jamie Ball and Gavin McGinnis to post his best result of the year with a second-place finish. Jack Hayes, points leader Brett Jackson, Les Washburn, Dustin Jackson, Adam Sicard and Tyler Thompson also came home in the top-10.
Bourgeois quickly charged from deep in the field to take over second place in the 25-lap Dwarf Car feature. Bourgeois was briefly unable to get around leader Tommy Smithers, with veterans Bobby Brown and Jason Wyman joining the fray to make it a four-car fight.
Brown and Bourgeois passed Smithers while coming down the backstretch with five circuits remaining. With Brown diving low and Bourgeois going high, Brown’s slight advantage only lasted half a lap as his car broke loose off turn four and spun down the front chute. The lap was ruled to be completed before the caution flag flew, giving Bourgeois the lead. After a dust-up back in the pack on the restart, Bourgeois easily pulled away over the final circuits.
Smithers took second, while Dave Gyger placed third. Wyman ended up fourth, while Brown flew from last to fifth in the closing sprint. Jeff Ainsworth, Chad Dufour, Howie Switser, Derrick Marsan and Jeremy LeBrecque finished sixth through 10th, respectively.
White Mountain Motorsports Park is back in action Saturday at 6 p.m. with a full card of racing. The Flying Tigers will go 75 laps in the finale of the Triple Crown Series. Saturday will also feature the annual 50-lap special for the Strictly Stock Mini’s. Admission is $12 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and $25 for a family of four (two adults, two children).
WHITE MT. MOTORSPORTS PARK RESULTS
LATE MODELS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown 1. Stephen Donahue ( 2vt) Graniteville, VT 2. Jeff Marshall ( 32nh) Gilman, VT 3. Oren Remick ( 21nh) Monroe, NH 4. Quinten Welch ( 78nh) Groveton, NH 5. Stacy Cahoon ( 83vt) St. Johnsbury, VT 6. Joel Hodgdon ( 36vt) Craftsbury, VT 7. #Anthony Hill ( 8vt) Waterford, VT 8. Michael Bailey ( 1me) South Barre, VT 9. Jimmy Renfrew Jr. ( 00nh) Candia, NH 10. Jerry Lesage ( 74vt) Winooski, VT 11. Joey Laquerre ( 15vt) E. Montpelier, VT 12. Allie Menard ( 06nh) Dorchester, NH 13. David LaBrecque ( 57nh) Thornton, NH 14. Jon Savage ( 18nh) Whitefield, NH 15. Matthew Morrill ( 9nh) Moultonborough, NH 16. Alby Ovitt ( 35nh) Candia, NH 17. #Shane Hawthorne ( 5nh) Franklin, NH 18. Christian Laflamme ( 10me) Whitefield, NH
MODIFIED RACING SERIES
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown, Laps 1. Ronnie Williams ( 25) Ellington, CT, 100 Laps 2. Woody Pitkat ( 6) Bellingham, MA, 100 Laps 3. Kirk Alexander ( 76) West Swanzey, NH, 100 Laps 4. Kevin Iannarelli ( 27) Maynard, MA, 100 Laps 5. Brett Meservey ( 45) Brewster, MA, 100 Laps 6. Donnie Lashua ( 17) Canaan, NH, 100 Laps 7. Jeff Gallup ( 4) Agawam, MA, 99 Laps 8. Carl Medeiros Jr. ( 50) Westport, MA, 99 Laps 9. Andy Shaw ( 66) Center Conway, NH, 98 Laps 10. Colby Fournier ( 16) Berkley, MA, 98 Laps 11. Kreig Heroth ( 00) Fort Plain, NY, 98 Laps 12. George Sherman ( 93) Framingham, MA, 98 Laps 13. Bill Dixon ( 33) Waterboro, ME, 96 Laps 14. Josh Zentek ( 81) East Haven, CT, 18 Laps DNS Jacob Perry ( 47) Pawcatuck, CT
FLYING TIGERS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown 1. Jaden Perry ( 92vt) Hardwick, VT 2. Shane Sicard ( 4nh) Barton, VT 3. Ryan Ware ( 32vt) Littleton, NH 4. Matthew Potter ( 23vt) Marshfield, VT 5. Jody Sicard ( 49nh) Barton, VT 6. Michael Clark ( 2vt) Bethlehem, NH 7. #Kasey Beattie ( 45nh) St.Johnsbury, VT 8. Laci Potter ( 55me) West Danville, VT 9. Amanda Wheeler ( 20nh) Bradford, VT 10. Michael Potter ( 23nh) Marshfield, VT 11. Jamon Perry ( 62nh) Hardwick, VT 12. David Ofsuryk ( 73vt) Derby Line, VT
STRICTLY STOCK MINI’S
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown 1. Todd Derrington ( 57) Littleton, NH 2. Joe Giddings ( 41) Waterford, VT 3. Jamie Ball ( 99) Passumpsic, VT 4. Gavin McGinnis ( 10) St. Johnsbury, VT 5. Jack Hayes ( 09) Littleton, NH 6. Brett Jackson ( 31) Bethlehem, NH 7. Les Washburn ( 11) Bethlehem, NH 8. Dustin Jackson ( 37) Bethlehem, NH 9. Adam Sicard ( 16) Barton, VT 10. Tyler Thompson ( 51) Littleton, NH 11. Tim Corey ( 10x) Whitefield, NH 12. Jillian Baumgardner ( 14) N. Woodstock, NH 13. Scott Senecal ( 1) Lisbon, NH 14. Keri Driscoll ( 91) N. Woodstock, NH 15. Donnie Baumgardner ( 14x) N. Woodstock, NH 16. Dave Driscoll ( 19) N. Woodstock, NH 17. Nicole Ouellette ( 88) Milan, NH 18. Dan Savage ( 18) Lancaster, NH
DWARF CARS
