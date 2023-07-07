An incredibly hot night high atop Quarry Hill in Barre set the state one of the most hotly contested Times Argus Midseason Championships in track history.
Drivers in all four divisions battled it out, with double points and a double purse on their minds. Late Model driver Stephen Donahue prevailed at the high-stakes event for the first time in his career and was joined in victory lane by runner-up Nick Sweet and third-place finisher Scott Dragon.
The Late Models took to the track following the annual Autograph Night session, with Cooper Bouchard and rookie Cody Schoolcraft leading the field to the green flag. With the top 18 drivers in line behind the pole-sitters, Bouchard began to slip back on the outside and allowed Justin Prescott, Nick Sweet and Brandon Lanphear to move up on the inside.
The first caution slowed the field on lap 11 after Scott Coburn slipped around in turn one. Prescott got the jump on the bottom during the restart, while Sweet followed closely behind. Schoolcraft spun out of the top three on lap 18, resulting in the second caution. The pause in action gave Sweet, Prescott and Marcel Gravel a chance to make the moves out front.
Sweet quickly grabbed the lead and was closely stalked by Gravel as Donahue and defending Midseason champion Chris Pelkey put the outside groove to good use in the back of the pack. The Sweet-and-Gravel show out front continued to be hotly contested before a big caution on lap 43 slowed the field as Kyle Pembroke’s busted rear end spilled grease across the racing surface. In the melee, point leader Tyler Cahoon broke a sway bar mount and headed to the pit area with his hopes of victory dashed.
Gravel and Sweet took off during the restart once again, as Lanphear, Donahue and Pelkey trailed not far off their rear bumpers. The final caution flag was waved on lap 57, due to a spinning Schoolcraft into the turn one grass as Brandon Lanphear spun ahead of him. Sweet and Gravel duked it out one last time under the final return to green, but Donahue and Dragon were breathing down their necks. On lap 68, Donahue sped to the outside of Sweet and took the lead for good with five laps remaining.
The Street Stocks started off the evening, with longtime stalwarts Mike Gay and Scott Weston leading the charge into turn four. Milton’s Trevor Jaques seized the lead quickly, leaving South Hero’s Taylor Hoar to battle it out with William Henniquin. Hoar made quick work of her closest competitor, setting her sights on Jaques. The two leaders got physical beside each other while crossing the line on lap 20.
Jaques eventually got twisted up on the outside, leaving Josh Lovely to start battling with Hoar just before the second-and-final caution came out on lap 30 for the dislodged exhaust on the car of Paul Rocheleau. That set up a final five-lap shootout, with Hoar and Lovely battled side-by-side and every lap. Lovely prevailed by a hundreth-of-a-second over Hoar to earn the victory, marking his fourth first-place finish at the Midseason Championship. Hoar placed second, while Jamie Davis was third.
The Flying Tigers followed with a stellar flag-to-flag race that had a little bit of everything. Top rookie Tyler Pepin and Williamstown’s Matt Ballard led in the stages, racing side-by-side for the first 15 laps. Milton’s Adam Maynard eventually took the lead, squeezing between Ballard and the lapped car of Luke Peters and Ballard. While Maynard enjoyed his day in the sun out front, the point leaders were having a wild time in the back of the pack. Maynard easily recorded his first Midseason Championship victory, while Matt Ballard placed second to make his first podium appearance. Kyle Streeter finished third.
The Road Warriors wrapped up the program with their 25-lap blitzer. The first-year duo of Anderson Boyd and Karsen Murphy led the field to green and then Brodie Frazier made a bold move under the pair to steal the lead on the backstretch on lap one. Frazier sped away from the field, with fellow first-year driver David Wilder in tow. Just after the halfway point, Boyd plowed into the backstretch wall with newcomer Corey Martin to bring out the only caution. Frazier and Wilder competed at the front over the last nine laps, but Ben Bushey flew in at the last minute to come under Frazier to earn his first Road Warrior win. Frazier placed second, while David Wilder was third.
Up next is the 44th Vermont Governor’s Cup 150 presented by the Vermont Lottery on July 13. The 150-lap midsummer showdown for the Late Models will pit the King of the Road championship hopefuls against a crew of Northeast invaders alongside NASCAR Cup Series Star Daniel Suarez.
Thunder Road Results
Times Argus Midseason Championships
Thursday, July 6, 2023
Late Models
1. 31VT Stephen Donahue Graniteville 2. 88VT Nick Sweet Williamstown 3. 0VT Scott Dragon Milton 4. 86VT Marcel J. Gravel Wolcott 5. 18VT #Kaiden Fisher Shelburne 6. 64VT Chris Pelkey Graniteville 7. 99VT Cody Blake Barre 8. 17VT Darrell Morin Westford 9. 94VT Brendan Moodie Wolcott 10. 01VT Stephen Martin Craftsbury Common 11. 9VT Chip Grenier Orange 12. 16VT Brandon Lanphear Morrisville 13. 14VT Phil Scott Berlin 14. 04VT #Justin Prescott Milton 15. 8VT Chris Roberts Washington 16. 7VT Cooper Bouchard Hinesburg 17. 31KS #Cody Schoolcraft Claremont, NH 18. 69VT Blair Bessett Barnet 19. 60NH Derrick O’Donnell N. Haverhill, NH 20. 38VT Tyler Cahoon Danville 21. 27VT Kyle Pembroke Montpelier 22. 4VT Scott Coburn Barre
Flying Tigers
1. 45VT Adam Maynard Milton 2. 33VT Matt Ballard Williamstown 3. 37VT Kyle Streeter Waterbury Ctr. 4. 07VT Sam Caron Milton 5. 00VT Brandon Gray E. Thetford 6. 68VT Jason Woodard Waterbury Ctr. 7. 3VT Michael MacAskill Williamstown 8. 56VT Chris Laforest Barre 9. 4ME Cooper French Northfield 10. 64VT Jason Pelkey Barre 11. 67VT Kevin Streeter Waitsfield 12. 8NH Rich Lowrey South Hero 13. 20VT Robert Gordon Milton 14. 54VT Colin Cornell E. Burke 15. 90VT Cameron Ouellette Barre 16. 08VT Phil Potvin Underhill 17. 8VT Mike Billado Grand Isle 18. 23NY Cam Gadue Highgate 19. 78VT #Tyler Pepin Barre 20. 26VT #Luke Peters Groton 21. 31VT Logan Powers Middlesex 22. 9VT #Zach Audet Morrisville
Street Stocks
1. 54 Josh Lovely Williamstown 2. 48 Taylor Hoar South Hero 3. 43 Jamie Davis Johnson 4. 16 Dean Switser, Jr. Waterford 5. 57 Trevor Jaques Milton 6. 7 Kyle MacAskill Williamstown 7. 08 #Ryan Foster Waterbury 8. 30 Cameron Powers E. Montpelier 9. 0 James Dopp Northfield 10. 71 Jesse Laquerre Berlin 11. 24 Todd Raymo Swanton 12. 22 Eric Johnson Randolph 13. 5 Kyle Gravel Wolcott 14. 34 Patrick Tibbetts Plainfield 15. 98 Kasey Collins Berlin 16. 8 Jeffery Martin Barre 17. 9 #Logan Farrell Barre 18. 39 Derek Farnham Bethel 19. 79 Juan ‘Paco’ Marshall Pittsfield 20. 96 Thomas Peck Waterbury 21. 50 Eric MacLaughlin Milton 22. 3 Michael Gay S. Burlington 23. 04 Scott Weston Berlin 24. 2 Haidyn Pearce Chelsea 25. 33 Curtis Franks Topsham 26. 1 #Shea Wheeler Waterbury 27. 88 #Paul Rocheleau Georgia 28. 47 William Hennequin Morrisville
Road Warriors