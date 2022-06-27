Stephen Donahue and Cooper Bouchard found the winning formula while holding off some of Vermont’s top drivers during a Late Model doubleheader at Thunder Road.
Tanner Woodard and Kyle Gravel were Street Stock winners, while Rich Lowrey claimed top honors in the Flying Tigers division.
The fireworks started off early with the rain-postponed Casella Waste Management 50-lapper for the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models. From the pole position, Scott Coburn led the early war but was overtaken by Memorial Day Classic winner Stephen Donahue on lap 15.
Donahue continued to dominate through a lap-22 scramble in turn four between Brendan Moodie and Scott Dragon. The incident took out contenders Brooks Clark and Bobby Therrien. Donahue started the night on a high note, taking the win in front of Chris Roberts and Dragon.
The Community College of Vermont Program swiftly followed. The headlining $1,000-to-Win R&R Race Parts Open Street Stock Series 75 morphed into twin 30-lap segments that were both handily won by Waterbury Center’s Tanner Woodard over the invading competition from Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers featured another week of side-by-side racing at the front of the pack. Lowrey battled hard against up-and-coming rookie Kaiden Fisher. For 40 laps, the drivers on opposite ends of their racing careers were neck and neck at the front of the pack.
A late-race issue with Fisher’s car allowed Lowery to fully gain the lead heading into final stretch. Kevin Streeter placed third for his second podium in as many events. He followed by points-leader Justin Prescott, while Sam Caron finished fifth.
The rk Miles Street Stocks also turned into a back-and-forth clash. A lap-6 dust-up left Thomas Peck in the pits and Justin Blakely starting from the tail end on the restart. Things were relatively smooth afterwards, with Gravel earning his first Street Stock victory. He was followed by Scott Weston and Luke Peters.
The 8th annual Marvin Johnson Memorial First-Time Winners Race for the Street Stocks was full of drama. With less than five laps to go, race leader Jesse Laquerre tangled with second-place runner Trevor Jaques in turn 1. Third-place pilot Taylor Hoar was also caught up in the mix. Hoar recovered after Laquerre and Jaques ended their runs early. Hoar was later passed by Zach Audet, who recorded his first Street Stock victory.
The Late Models returned for their second feature of the evening and the action was led by Bouchard and Phil Scott. While Scott faltered on the outside from the onset, Bouchard set the pace for the entirety of the flag-to-flag event that lasted 11 minutes, 59 seconds. Marcel Gravel and Brandon Lanphear sped past Chip Grenier to complete the podium.
Thunder Road will continue its 63rd season on Thursday with Scout Night and Kids Rides. The Late Models, Flying Tigers, Street Stocks and Road Warriors will all return to the high banks. Post time is 7 p.m.
Thunder Road Results
Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models
Casella Night Make-Up
1. 2VT Stephen Donahue Graniteville 2. 3VT Chris Roberts Washington 3. 0VT Scott Dragon Milton 4. 27VT Kyle Pembroke Montpelier 5. 64VT Christopher Pelkey Graniteville 6. 4VT Scott Coburn Barre 7. 01VT Stephen Martin Craftsbury Common 8. 55VT Keegan Lamson Berlin 9. 04VT Matt Smith Fairfax 10. 38VT Tyler Cahoon Danville 11. 40VT Eric Chase Milton 12. 7VT Cooper Bouchard Hinesburg 13. 16VT Brandon Lanphear Morrisville 14. 17VT Darrell Morin Westford 15. 9VT Chip Grenier Orange 16. 14VT Phil Scott Middlesex 17. 8VT Anthony Hill Waterford 18. 94VT Brendan Moodie Wolcott 19. 86VT Marcel J. Gravel Wolcott 20. 5VT Bobby Therrien Hinesburg 21. 68VT Brooks Clark Fayston 22. 04NH Shawn Swallow Groveton, NH 23. 99VT Cody Blake Barre
Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models
Community College of Vermont
1. 7VT Cooper Bouchard Hinesburg 2. 86VT Marcel Gravel Wolcott 3. 16VT Brandon Lanphear Morrisville 4. 9VT Chip Grenier E. Barre 5. 04VT Matt Smith Fairfax 6. 27VT Kyle Pembroke Montpelier 7. 38VT Tyler Cahoon Danville 8. 0VT Scott Dragon Milton 9. 64VT Chris Pelkey Graniteville 10. 99VT Cody Blake Barre 11. 2VT Stephen Donahue Graniteville 12. 14VT Phil Scott Middlesex 13. 3VT Chris Roberts Washington 14. 04NH Shawn Swallow Groveton, NH 15. 01VT Stephen Martin Craftsbury Common 16. 4VT Scott Coburn Barre 17. 17VT Darrell Morin Westford 18. 55VT Keegan Lamson Berlin 19. 8VT Anthony Hill Waterford 20. 40VT Eric Chase Milton
R&R Race Parts Street Stock Open Series
1. 68NH Tanner Woodard Waterbury Ctr. 2. 2 Christopher Buffone Belchertown, MA 3. 4VT Chris Riendeau Ascutney 4. 21 Clark Brooks Raymond, NH 5. 4 Tom O’Sullivan Wilbraham, MA 6. 24 Jimmy Renfrew, Jr. Candia, NH 7. 71 Donny Silva Hudson, ME 8. 45VT Adam Maynard Milton 9. 35 Kris Watson Kenduskeag, ME 10. 14 Anthony Moore Hermon, ME 11. 91 Robert Hagar Windsor 12. 28 James Doucette Fairfield, ME
Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers
1. 8NH Rich Lowrey South Hero 2. 18VT Kaiden Fisher Shelburne 3. 67VT Kevin Streeter Waitsfield 4. 44VT Justin Prescott Williston 5. 07VT Sam Caron Milton 6. 01VT Michael Martin Craftsbury, Common 7. 35DG Colin Cornell E. Burke 8. 15VT Derrick Calkins Hinesburg 9. 90VT Cameron Ouellette Barre 10. 08VT Phil Potvin Underhill 11. 8VT Mike Billado Grand Isle 12. 20VT Robert Gordon Milton 13. 3VT Michael MacAskill Williamstown 14. 25VT Kevin Boutin Jr. Fairfax 15. 92VT Jaden Perry Hardwick 16. 31VT Logan Powers Middlesex 17. 5VT Tyler Austin East Calais 18. 68VT Jason Woodard Waterbury Ctr. 19. 64VT Jason Pelkey Barre 20. 2NC Eric Johnson Randolph 21. 45VT Adam Maynard Milton 22. 56VT Chris Laforest Barre 23. 11VT Jacob Roy Danville 24. 33VT Justin Blakely Graniteville 25. 66VT JT Blanchard Graniteville 26. 68NH Tanner Woodard Waterbury Ctr.
rk Miles Street Stocks
