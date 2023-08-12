Two first-time winners graced victory lane atop Quarry Hill as Thunder Road International Speedbowl roared to life Friday after a rainout.
Washington's Chris Roberts was the Late Model winner, while Milton's Trevor Jaques also made his first trip to victory lane for a points-counting race in the Street Stocks division. Northfield driver Corey Martin won the 50-lap Road Warriors event to earn his second straight victory. Middlesex standout Logan Powers was in command once again during the Flying Tigers competition.
The Flying Tigers started off the action with 22 cars led to the green flag by Cam Gadue and longtime racer Mike Billado. Charging ahead from his third-place starting position, Powers quickly grabbed the lead. With Rich Lowrey and Jason Pelkey in tow, Powers continued to set the pace the and click the laps off one by one. In a caution-free feature, Powers recorded his third career Flying Tiger victory and was trailed by Lowrey and Pelkey.
Kyle Gravel and Kasey Collins led Round 2 for the Street Stocks Triple Crown event. Evenly matched at the onset, the two swapped the lead again and again in the opening laps before Gravel powered back to the front. A wild melee on the 13th lap featured Juan Marshall flying across the middle of the pack in turn one as Collins, Eric Johnson and Kyle MacAskill piled down pit road and into the tire barrier. One other caution came out on lap 22 as another wild cross-up involved Tyler Whittemore and top rookie Ryan Foster hook on the frontstretch, collecting MacAskill, Parker Gagne and Haidyn Pearce.
The final restart set up a face-off between Gravel and Jaques with three laps remaining. The two young guns battled side-by-side and then Jaques put the hammer down on the outside groove and never slowed down on his way to victory lane. After taking the Marvin Johnson Memorial Non-Winners Race in June, Jaques took down his first career points-counting event. He was followed by Tommy Smith and Gravel.
The Late Models put another date in the running for the best event of the 2023 season after being led to the green flag by Scott Coburn and Tyler Cahoon. The battle between Cahoon and Coburn got physical quickly, with third-place runner Chris Roberts getting quite the show across his windshield. While the front of the field remained in a two-by-two format, Brandon Lanphear and Chip Grenier made masterful use of the outside lane to take over second and third place, respectively, before the lone caution flew on lap 37 for the turned-around Justin Prescott car on the frontstretch.
With 13 laps remaining, Lanphear went to work outside of longtime race leader Cahoon. Roberts followed the leaders in impressive fashion while speeding toward the front. Roberts let it all hang out on the outside lane and passed Lanphear on lap 45. Not backing down, Roberts used the outside groove all the way to the checkered flags to take down his first career Late Model win. Lanphear was second, while top rookie Kaiden Fisher placed third.
Taking the field for their fifth annual 50-lap challenge, the Road Warriors went all out in front of the hometown crowd. Road Warriors derier Brodie Frazier quickly jumped up from his fourth-place starting spot and took over the top spot early in the 50-lap race. Nate Brien caught up to Frasier and stole the lead on lap 11 before a leaking fuel issue forced Tater to fade into the back as Martin charged forward.
Complete mayhem ensued throughout the field as the leaders bobbed and weaved around lapped traffic before the only caution flew on lap 39. Martin gained the lead on a restart while attempting to hold off Frank Putney. After earned his first win due to post-race tech inspection last week, Martin proved it was no fluke by winning the Road Warrior Challenge over Tyler Wheatley and Putney.