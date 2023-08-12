Late Models
From left, Late Model drivers Kaiden Fisher, Chris Roberts and Brandon Lanphear celebrate after Friday's race at Thunder Road.

 Photo by Alan Ward

Two first-time winners graced victory lane atop Quarry Hill as Thunder Road International Speedbowl roared to life Friday after a rainout.

Washington's Chris Roberts was the Late Model winner, while Milton's Trevor Jaques also made his first trip to victory lane for a points-counting race in the Street Stocks division. Northfield driver Corey Martin won the 50-lap Road Warriors event to earn his second straight victory. Middlesex standout Logan Powers was in command once again during the Flying Tigers competition.

The Flying Tigers started off the action with 22 cars led to the green flag by Cam Gadue and longtime racer Mike Billado. Charging ahead from his third-place starting position, Powers quickly grabbed the lead. With Rich Lowrey and Jason Pelkey in tow, Powers continued to set the pace the and click the laps off one by one. In a caution-free feature, Powers recorded his third career Flying Tiger victory and was trailed by Lowrey and Pelkey.

Kyle Gravel and Kasey Collins led Round 2 for the Street Stocks Triple Crown event. Evenly matched at the onset, the two swapped the lead again and again in the opening laps before Gravel powered back to the front. A wild melee on the 13th lap featured Juan Marshall flying across the middle of the pack in turn one as Collins, Eric Johnson and Kyle MacAskill piled down pit road and into the tire barrier. One other caution came out on lap 22 as another wild cross-up involved Tyler Whittemore and top rookie Ryan Foster hook on the frontstretch, collecting MacAskill, Parker Gagne and Haidyn Pearce.

The final restart set up a face-off between Gravel and Jaques with three laps remaining. The two young guns battled side-by-side and then Jaques put the hammer down on the outside groove and never slowed down on his way to victory lane. After taking the Marvin Johnson Memorial Non-Winners Race in June, Jaques took down his first career points-counting event. He was followed by Tommy Smith and Gravel.

The Late Models put another date in the running for the best event of the 2023 season after being led to the green flag by Scott Coburn and Tyler Cahoon. The battle between Cahoon and Coburn got physical quickly, with third-place runner Chris Roberts getting quite the show across his windshield. While the front of the field remained in a two-by-two format, Brandon Lanphear and Chip Grenier made masterful use of the outside lane to take over second and third place, respectively, before the lone caution flew on lap 37 for the turned-around Justin Prescott car on the frontstretch.

With 13 laps remaining, Lanphear went to work outside of longtime race leader Cahoon. Roberts followed the leaders in impressive fashion while speeding toward the front. Roberts let it all hang out on the outside lane and passed Lanphear on lap 45. Not backing down, Roberts used the outside groove all the way to the checkered flags to take down his first career Late Model win. Lanphear was second, while top rookie Kaiden Fisher placed third.

Taking the field for their fifth annual 50-lap challenge, the Road Warriors went all out in front of the hometown crowd. Road Warriors derier Brodie Frazier quickly jumped up from his fourth-place starting spot and took over the top spot early in the 50-lap race. Nate Brien caught up to Frasier and stole the lead on lap 11 before a leaking fuel issue forced Tater to fade into the back as Martin charged forward.

Complete mayhem ensued throughout the field as the leaders bobbed and weaved around lapped traffic before the only caution flew on lap 39. Martin gained the lead on a restart while attempting to hold off Frank Putney. After earned his first win due to post-race tech inspection last week, Martin proved it was no fluke by winning the Road Warrior Challenge over Tyler Wheatley and Putney.

Thunder Road Results

Aug. 11, 2023

Road Warriors

1. 26 Corey Martin Northfield
2. 31 Tyler Wheatley Brookfield
3. 88 Frank Putney Graniteville
4. 17 Brodie Frazier E. Montpelier
5. 19 Neal Foster Moretown
6. 75 Bert Duffy Milton
7. 99 Fred Fleury Graniteville
8. 71 Jason Kirby Milton
9. 77 Zach Garvey Milton
10. 43 Anderson Boyd Berlin
11. 81 Mike Slingerman
12. 03 Robert Catchapaw Waterbury
13. 18 David Wilder Barre
14. 96 Bill O'Connor S. Washington
15. 97 Nick DeBlois Barre
16. 65 Connor Noyes E. Montpelier
17. 50 Nick Copping Barre
18. 33 Brayden Murphy Barre
19. 13 Kevin Wheatley Brookfield
20. 42 Karsen Murphy Northfield
21. 07 Benjamin Bushey Springfield
22. 16 Nate Brien Williamstown
23. 76 Easton Garvey Milton
24. 83 Gavin Hodgdon
 

Late Models

1. 8VT Chris Roberts Washington
2. 16VT Brandon Lanphear Morrisville
3. 18VT #Kaiden Fisher Shelburne
4. 86VT Marcel J. Gravel Wolcott
5. 9VT Chip Grenier Orange
6. 38VT Tyler Cahoon Danville
7. 5VT Bobby Therrien Hinesburg
8. 64VT Chris Pelkey Graniteville
9. 88VT Nick Sweet Williamstown
10. 4VT Scott Coburn Barre
11. 27VT Kyle Pembroke Montpelier
12. 01VT Stephen Martin Craftsbury Common
13. 31KS #Cody Schoolcraft Claremont, NH
14. 7VT Cooper Bouchard Hinesburg
15. 17VT Darrell Morin Westford
16. 31VT Stephen Donahue Graniteville
17. 0VT Scott Dragon Milton
18. 55VT #Keegan Lamson Berlin
19. 04VT #Justin Prescott Milton
20. 99VT Cody Blake Barre

Flying Tigers

1. 31VT Logan Powers Middlesex
2. 8NH Rich Lowrey South Hero
3. 64VT Jason Pelkey Barre
4. 68VT Jason Woodard Waterbury Ctr.
5. 23NY Cam Gadue Highgate
6. 00VT Brandon Gray E. Thetford
7. 20VT Robert Gordon Milton
8. 37VT Kyle Streeter Waterbury Ctr.
9. 3VT Michael MacAskill Williamstown
10. 07VT Sam Caron Milton
11. 90VT Cameron Ouellette Barre
12. 45VT Adam Maynard Milton
13. 8VT Mike Billado Grand Isle
14. 54VT Colin Cornell E. Burke
15. 56VT Chris Laforest Barre
16. 78VT #Tyler Pepin Barre
17. 08VT Phil Potvin Underhill
18. 33VT Matt Ballard Williamstown
19. 22VT Travis Patnoe Wolcott
20. 26VT #Luke Peters Groton
21. 67VT Kevin Streeter Waitsfield
22. 9VT #Zach Audet Morrisville

Street Stocks

1. 57 Trevor Jaques Milton
2. 22 Thomas Smith Williamstown
3. 5 Kyle Gravel Wolcott
4. 34 Patrick Tibbetts Plainfield
5. 16 Dean Switser, Jr. Waterford
6. 68 Kyler Davis Berlin
7. 30 Cameron Powers E. Montpelier
8. 71 Jesse Laquerre Berlin
9. 0 James Dopp Northfield
10. 24 Todd Raymo Swanton
11. 50 Eric MacLaughlin Milton
12. 9 #Logan Farrell Barre
13. 3 Michael Gay S. Burlington
14. 74 Tyler Whittemore Barre
15. 20 Eric Johnson Randolph
16. 39 Derek Farnham Bethel
17. 2 Haidyn Pearce Chelsea
18. 88 #Paul Rocheleau Georgia
19. 04 Scott Weston Berlin
20. 96 Thomas Peck Waterbury
21. 08 #Ryan Foster Waterbury
22. 55 Parker Gagne Fairfax
23. 48 Taylor Hoar South Hero
24. 7 Kyle MacAskill Williamstown
25. 98 Kasey Collins Berlin
26. 79 Juan 'Paco' Marshall Pittsfield
27. 43 Jamie Davis Johnson