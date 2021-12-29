The Montpelier boys basketball team has the crown that everybody wants in Division II.
The Solons finished off their first state title since 2005, getting over the hump after a one-point loss in the state championship game the year before.
If the target wasn’t already on Montpelier’s back, it certainly is after its championship season and there are a load of contenders in D-II looking to knock them off.
Last year’s state championship opponent North Country has started 6-0 and has loads of experience in big games to rely upon.
Montpelier’s local rivals Spaulding and U-32 have been impressive in the early going as well.
Spaulding was 3-0 heading into a showdown with the Solons on Wednesday and its last two wins were blowouts.
U-32 was 2-0 heading into Wednesday and most recently blasted Lyndon with a balanced scoring attack.
In Rutland County, Mount St. Joseph and Fair Haven have yet to lose a game. Both teams aren’t far removed from hoisting the championship trophy themselves.
Elsewhere in the southern half of the state, Hartford recently suffered its first loss, but has the talent to bounce back from this bump in the road.
Montpelier opened 2-1 and its lone loss heading into Wednesday was to perennial Division I power Rice, but the Solons better stay at the top of their game. There are a lot of elite teams craving what they have.
A handful of these Division II contenders find their way into this week’s top 10 in the Rutland Herald/Times Argus boys basketball power rankings.
Records and analysis are updated through Tuesday’s games and last week’s rankings are in parentheses.
1. Rice 4-0 (1). The Green Knights give me no reason to bump them out of the top spot in these rankings. They picked up a win against Mount Mansfield and I’m sure the wins will keep on coming.
2. Rutland 4-1 (2). Coming out of a tough stretch of Metro division opponents with just one blemish says a lot about the Ravens. The last few games Rutland has really found its stride, which is bad news for its opponents.
3. Montpelier 2-1 (3). These rankings were constructed before the Solons’ showdown with Spaulding on Wednesday, but Montpelier looks like a favorite to repeat in D-II. They added a comfortable win against a tough Lamoille squad to their resume this past week.
4. North Country 6-0 (6). The Falcons keep moving up these rankings, just like their win total keeps creeping up. North Country should be the favorite most times it takes the court this year. Their first matchup with D-I Mount Mansfield looms on Thursday.
5. St. Johnsbury 2-0 (4). We weren’t able to get the showdown between the Hilltoppers and Rutland on Monday and that left St. Johnsbury idle since our last rankings. A strong CVU club was on the Hilltoppers schedule on Wednesday.
6. Colchester 4-0 (7). The Lakers were winners against Middlebury last Thursday, but the real test of their mettle starts now. Their schedule is exclusively D-I Metro division games the rest of the way.
7. MSJ 4-0 (8). The Mounties picked up a pair of wins against Division I opponents this past week, beating Burr and Burton and Brattleboro. There is some youth on MSJ’s roster, but its veterans, Andre Prunty and Jake Williams, are stepping up in a big way.
8. South Burlington 2-2 (9). The Wolves bounced back nicely from their loss to Rutland to win handily against Burlington. A solid Essex club was on their schedule Wednesday night.
9. Spaulding 3-0 (10). As mentioned, these rankings were constructed before the Montpelier game, but the Crimson Tide have clearly inserted themselves as a D-II contender. They already hold a win over a D-I opponent.
10. Fair Haven 3-0 (UR). The Slaters make their debut in this year’s top-10 after a dominating performance against local rival Poultney on Tuesday. Staying in the top-10 will be the challenge. Fair Haven heads to Rutland’s Keefe Gymnasium next week.
On the bubble: Hartford, CVU, Hazen, Burr and Burton
TOP FIVES
Division I: 1. Rice; 2. Rutland; 3. St. Johnsbury; 4. Colchester; 5. South Burlington.
Division II: 1. Montpelier; 2. North Country; 3. MSJ; 4. Spaulding; 5. Fair Haven.
Division III: 1. Hazen; 2. Winooski; 3. Williamstown; 4. Enosburg; 5. Bellows Falls.
Division IV: 1. Long Trail; 2. Blue Mountain; 3. Rivendell; 4. Proctor; 5. White River Valley.
