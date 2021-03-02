The Montpelier boys basketball team was inches away from its seventh state championship last March at Barre Auditorium.
The memory certainly has a place in Solons senior Leo Riby-Williams’ mind. With top-seeded Fair Haven up by two points in the closing seconds, Riby-Williams took an off-balance shot and was fouled.
He stepped to the line with the venerable Aud silent. Riby-Williams knocked down the first, but the second didn’t fall. After grabbing his own rebound, he threw up a shot that didn’t do the trick.
Fast forward almost a year and Montpelier is looking to right last year’s wrong, and if the first half of the abbreviated season is any indication, they’re doing a nice job of it.
Riby-Williams, standing at 6-foot-4, and Rashid Nikiema, at 6-foot-5, make up a duo that few can match in size and talent. Guards Will Bruzzese and Tyler Ricker provide the perfect complement and Nathan LaRosa is an igniter in transition.
The Solons even played without Riby-Williams and Nikiema in different games and still won.
At 6-0, Montpelier finds itself as the top Division II team in this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus Boys Basketball Power Rankings.
But if the Solons want to make their championship dreams a reality, they’ll have to go through a gauntlet to get there.
D-II might be the state’s deepest division this year and a quick look at the standings makes that clear.
Defending-champion Fair Haven’s lone loss was to Division I heavyweight Rutland, but the Slaters have looked great otherwise. Everyone knows the talent of Fair Haven’s guards, Sawyer Ramey, Kohlby Murray and Zack Ellis, but they’ve started to see others step into their roles as well.
Teams like Hartford, Milton and North Country may not get the talk of Montpelier and Fair Haven, but they are dead set on inserting themselves into the conversation.
Lamoille has had a strong start to the season and people can’t sleep on Mount St. Joseph and U-32.
The talent in that division is eye-popping and it’s a big reason that five of those teams made this week’s ranking.
Let’s jump into this week’s rankings. The records and analysis are through Monday’s games and last week’s ranking is in parentheses
1. Rice 3-0 (1) – The defending champions remain the top dog with a blowout win of winless Burlington.
2. Rutland 3-0 (2) – The Ravens are knocking on the door of that top spot. A dominant performance against a solid Burr and Burton team last week is another stamp in the elite column for Rutland.
3. Montpelier 6-0 (4) – Knocking off a previously unbeaten Hazen team on Monday is another feather in their cap. With tons of depth, they look like the favorites in a strong Division II group.
4. Fair Haven 3-1 (7) – The Slaters were dominant against Mount Anthony last week. Kohlby Murray played a huge part in that, dropping 34 points.
5. CVU 4-1 (8) – A solid jump up in the rankings for the Redhawks after an impressive week where they beat last week’s No. 3 Essex and No. 5 South Burlington in games that weren’t particularly close.
6. Essex 3-1 (3) – The loss to CVU drops the Hornets a few spots. They beat a Spaulding team that is better than their 0-4 record indicates, with multiple close losses to D-Is.
7. Milton 4-0 (9) – If the playoffs were to start after Monday’s games, the Yellowjackets would be D-II’s No. 1 seed, according to the VPA index point rankings. A win against a strong Winooski club last week is a plus for Milton.
8. Hartford 5-0 (10) – These rankings were constructed before the Canes game against Rutland on Tuesday, but this Hartford group is experienced and could play with anyone in D-II.
9. North Country 5-0 (UR) – The Falcons make their debut in this year’s rankings by beating two solid D-III clubs, Enosburg and Peoples, in the last week. North Country is still looking for a game where it is truly tested.
10. Mount Mansfield 3-2 (UR) – The Cougars sneak their way into out top 10 with two wins last week. Staying in the top 10 will be the challenge. St. Johnsbury, South Burlington and Rice remain on their schedule.
Our top fives
Division I
1. Rice 3-0; 2. Rutland 3-0; 3. CVU 4-1; 4. Essex 3-1; 5. Mount Mansfield 3-2.
Division II
1. Montpelier 6-0; 2. Fair Haven 3-1; 3. Milton 4-0; 4. Hartford 5-0; 5. North Country 5-0.
Division III
1. Green Mountain 5-0; 2. Hazen 5-1; 3. Bellows Falls 4-1; 4. Windsor 2-2; 5. Winooski 3-2.
Division IV
1. Danville 6-0; 2. Proctor 4-0; 3. Twinfield 3-0; 4. West Rutland 4-1; 5. Rivendell 4-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.