The circle of life has brought a familiar face back to the Country Club of Barre.
The golf course’s board of directors recently announced the hiring of Joe Dingledine as its new PGA Professional, 29 years after he first served as Barre’s Assistant Golf Professional.
Dingledine had been the PGA Teaching Professional at Montague Golf Club in Randolph since 2016. Before that, he was the Head Golf Professional at Northfield Country Club for nine years. A certified US Kids Golf Instructor, Dingledine also has lots of experience in tournament operations and pro shop management. He will work alongside course superintendent Bill Evans as the country club prepares to host a handful of large-scale events this summer.
“I am excited to return to the Country Club of Barre, where I have many friends and great memories from my work here 22 years ago,” Dingledine said. “Bill Evans and his crew have really improved the course over the years, and we’re excited to host the Vermont State Amateur Championship in early July.”
Opening day at the Country Club of Barre was April 20. Evans and his crew created several new tee boxes, improved drainage and rebuilt bunkers over the last few years. Recently named one of the top five courses in Vermont by Golf Magazine, the Country Club of Barre will host the Vermont Amateur Championship from July 4-6.
Former U-32 standout Bryson Richards won the Vermont Am in 2021 and helped the Country Club of Barre win the McCullough Cup team competition that year. Last summer Richards finished second at the Am, while CCB golfers Troy Evans (18th), Nelson Eaton (22nd) and Riley Richards (37th) also made the cut.
Another Barre golfer, Kathy Kemp, finished 26th last year at the Vermont Women’s Amateur Championship. She was followed by CCB members Lauren Keating (50th) and Sue Bagley (66th).
The Country Club of Barre is open to the public, and players can book tee times by calling the pro shop at 476-7658 or by booking online.
