LILLEHAMMER, Norway — The Beijing Winter Olympics are two months away and U.S. cross-country skier Jessie Diggins is already in top form.
The reigning overall World Cup champ qualified eighth before advancing through the quarterfinal and semifinal heats Friday on a new two-lap sprint course. She returned to the podium for the first time this season by placing second in the final. The Stratton Mountain School Elite Team athlete finished 0.35 seconds behind Sweden’s Maja Dahlqvist.
Seven U.S. skiers qualified for the heats during the freestyle showdown. Diggins finished 5.08 seconds behind Dahlqvist, who was the pace-setter. The U.S. also featured solid qualifying efforts from Julia Kern (seventh), Rosie Brennan (10th), Hannah Halvorsen (21st), Hailey Swirbul (42nd), Novie McCabe (56th), Katharine Ogden (61st) and Sydney Palmer-Leger (62nd).
Brennan crossed the line 2.45 seconds off the winning pace in the final and wound up fifth. Kern (13th) and Halvorsen (28th) were ousted in the quarterfinals.
Diggins will attempt to earn her 10th World Cup individual victory during Saturday’s 10-kilometer interval-start race. Four years ago she teamed up with Kikkan Randall to win the first Olympic gold medal for the U.S. in cross country skiing. Last winter Diggins became the first North American to win the FIS Tour de Ski.
James Clinton Schoonmaker qualified 15th for the U.S. men Friday, trailing Norway’s Johannes Klaebo by 5.61 seconds. Kevin Bolger placed 24th for the U.S. during the qualifier and was followed by teammates Ben Ogden (28th), Luke Jager (33rd), Gus Schumacher (41st) and Logan Hanneman (45th).
Ogden, a University of Vermont standout, was eliminated in the quarterfinals and wound up 30th. Schoonmaker (11th) and Bolger (12th) advanced to the semifinals.
Saturday’s action features a 15k individual-start men’s race in addition to the women’s event. David Norris, Hunter Wonders, Scott Patterson, Ben Ogden and Zander McMullen will start for the U.S. men. Diggins will be joined by teammates Kern, Brennan, McCabe, Caitlin Patterson, Hailey Swirbul and Sophia Laukli. Sunday will feature a 4x7.5k men’s relay and a 4x5k women’s relay.
U.S. National Championships will take place Jan. 2-7 in Soldier Hollow, Utah. The Winter Olympics will be held Feb. 5-20.
A big crew of Stratton and Craftsbury racers will attempt to turn some heads this weekend during the opening SuperTour races of the season. Athletes are in Deluth, Minn., for Saturday’s skate sprint and Sunday’s 5k women’s and 10k men’s interval-start skate races.
Braden Becker, Akeo Maifeld-Carucci and Adam Martin will lead the men’s contingent for the Craftsbury Green Racing Project. Margie Freed, Michaela Keller-Miller, Annika Landis and Alexandra Lawson will compete for the GRP women. Racing for Stratton will be Alayna Sonnesyn, Velina Sutro, Ian Torchia and Bill Harmeyer.
Montpelier’s Brian Bushey will suit up for the University of Utah. Peru’s Will Koch will represent the University of Utah.
Most SuperTour athletes will compete again next weekend in Cable, Wisc. The events for national championships will be classic and skate sprints, a women’s 20k and men’s 30k mass-start skate race and a women’s 10k and men’s 15k interval-start classic race.
Justin Schoenefeld was the top American finisher in Friday’s men’s aerials competition in Ruka, Finland, placing sixth. New Hampshire native Eric Loughran was 18th. Loughran was ninth in Thursday’s aerials competition, a spot behind fellow American Quinn Dehlinger.
In the women’s competition, Kaila Kuhn was the top American on Thursday and Winter Vinecki was the top American on Friday.
Moguls skiers take center stage on Saturday. Killington Mountain School’s Hannah Soar is among the U.S. skiers competing in the women’s competition.
Southern Vermont Series’ Julia Marino qualified ninth in the women’s snowboard big air on Thursday at Steamboat Springs, just missing out on the final eight that advanced to Saturday’s finals. Teammate Hailey Langland qualified in fourth.
In men’s freeski big air qualifying at Steamboat Springs, Stratton Mountain’s Mac Forehand was 29th. Stratton’s Caroline Claire was 25th in the women’s qualification.
