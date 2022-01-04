VAL DI FIEMME, Italy — Stratton Mountain elite skier Jessie Diggins couldn’t replicate her winning magic from last year’s FIS Tour de Ski, but continued an impressive run of success at the annual World Cup event.
For the seventh straight season, Diggins finished in the top 10 of the women’s Tour de Ski, taking eighth place in this year’s six-stage competition.
Diggins, who was the defending Tour de Ski champion and first U.S. skier to accomplish that feat, wrapped up the event with a 13th-place finish in the 10-kilometer classic mass start race on Monday and 15th-place finish in the 10k freestyle mass start on Tuesday.
Diggins had early success at this year’s event, winning two of the first three stages. She took home top honors in the first stage, a freestyle sprint race held in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, with a time of 3:03.
After a 16th-place effort in the second stage, she won the third stage, a 10k freestyle mass start, in with a time of 21:30. Diggins had her worst result of this year’s Tour de Ski in the fourth stage, finishing 21st in the classic sprint race.
Diggins, last year’s World Cup champion, finished with an overall Tour de Ski time of 2:02:54.3, which was 3:15.8 off the winning time of Russia’s Natalia Nepryaeva.
It was a breakthrough performance for Nepryaeva, who was the Tour de Ski runner-up in 2019 and 2020.
The Russian was as consistent as they come, finishing in the top 10 in five of the six stages. She had wins in the classic sprint and classic mass start.
Sophia Laukli and Novie McCabe were the other Americans in the overall top 25. Laukli was 23rd and McCabe was 24th.
Laukli and McCabe had the best World Cup showings of their career on Tuesday.
Laukli, a former Middlebury College skier who is now skiing at the University of Utah, was fifth in Tuesday’s freestyle mass start with a time of 36:31.1. McCabe, Laukli’s teammate with the Utes, was seventh in the race 36:45.6.
Four other U.S. skiers competed on the women’s side. Stratton Mountain’s Alayna Sonnesyn finished 44th overall with her best result coming on Tuesday, taking 36th in the sixth stage.
Stratton’s Katharine Ogden, a Landgrove native, competed in five events with her best showing coming in stage four, where she was 24th.
SMS’s Julia Kern competed in three events, including a fourth-place finish in the first stage, and Hailey Swirbul competed in two events.
The U.S. had six skiers competing in the men’s Tour de Ski, but only one completed all six races.
Zak Ketterson finished in 54th with an overall six-race time of 2:41:02.4. The event was Ketterson’s debut on the World Cup circuit.
Gus Schumacher competed in five events and was 25th in the third stage, 15k freestyle mass start.
Stratton Mountain and University of Vermont skier Ben Ogden competed in four events, finishing 21st in the freestyle sprint and 22nd in the classic sprint race.
Kevin Bolger, Luke Jager and Logan Hanneman also competed in four events. Bolger was 16th in the first stage and Hanneman was 25th.
Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo took home the men’s Tour de Ski championship for the second time in his career, the first coming in 2019.
Klaebo also had a third-place finish in 2020.
The Norwegian finished with an overall time of 2:24:56 and was dominant throughout the event, winning four stages and finishing in the top five of the other two races.
Russia’s Alexander Bolshunov, the winner of the previous two men’s Tour de Ski events finished in second 2:03.2 off the winning pace.
BIATHLONWestervelt wins goldUniversity of Vermont sophomore Bjorn Westervelt recently captured top honors three times at US Biathlon Junior National Team Trials in Midway, Utah at the 2002 Olympic venue.
The 20-year-old Stowe skier proved his mettle as the best youth and junior biathletes from around the country gathered for a week of competition. He walked away as one of the winner who will represent Team USA at the Youth and Junior Biathlon World Championships.
The first day of competition featured a 10-kilometer sprint race with athletes shooting prone and standing. Westervelt easily took the gold medal with his fast skiing and accurate shooting, crossing the line 1 minute and 38 seconds ahead of his closest competitor.
He was sharp again during the second day, excelling in a 10k pursuit race with four shooting stages. Westervelt skied fast and shot straight to earn his second gold medal. He left nothing to chance again, beating the runner-up by 3 minutes and 7 seconds. Westervelt raced to another victory during the final race, defeating a talented field of athletes in a 7.5k sprint.
Westervelt is a graduate of Stowe High School who is studying mechanical engineering at UVM. He is also a member of the US Biathlon Junior National Team.
ALPINE SKIING
Vlhova tops Shiffrin
ZAGREB, Croatia — Only her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova remained out of reach. Otherwise, Mikaela Shiffrin had a satisfying return to competition at a floodlit slalom Tuesday after testing positive for the coronavirus and missing two races last week.
The American trailed winner Vlhova by five-tenths of a second in the first World Cup race of the calendar year.
“I think I had really good skiing,” Shiffrin said. “Especially after the last two weeks it’s really wonderful to come back. That I could ski some of my best slalom is really cool.”
Shiffrin, who on Monday was cleared to race, was the only competitor in tough race conditions to finish within two seconds of Vlhova’s winning time as slalom world champion Katharina Liensberger in third was already a massive 2.11 seconds behind.
Two weeks ago, Shiffrin placed first and second, respectively, in two giant slaloms in France but tested positive for COVID-19 prior to two technical races in Austria the following week.
“After Courchevel my tank was totally empty, so I needed some time to rest — and then I got a lot of time to rest,” Shiffrin said. “It wasn’t really recovery and I wasn’t able to do any real exercises or training for 10 or more days.”
Vlhova won the slalom in the Lienzer Dolomites while Shiffrin was quarantining last week. She has won four of this season’s five slaloms and leads the discipline standings by 140 points over Shiffrin with four races left. The American remained in the overall lead, 115 points ahead of her Slovakian rival.
Her huge deficit in the slalom ranking has made Shiffrin aware that she has “nothing to lose” as winning a seventh season title in her strongest discipline seems a far stretch to her.
“I am not in the competition for the globe anymore. There’s just too many things that have happened so far this year so I’m just trying to push every single run,” the American said.
“These two runs today, it’s best training that I can get,” she continued. “It’s good practice, physically and mentally. If nothing else, I’m getting back on track, step by step, and today is a really, really big step.”
Still, Vlhova remained a step ahead of Shiffrin for her third straight win in the traditional first slalom race of the calendar year, which the American had won four times between 2013 and 2019.
“It was really tough because conditions were not so perfect,” said Vlhova, who has won 11 of the last 17 World Cup slaloms. “Also, Zagreb is really long, so when you are entering the last pitch, you start to feel your legs, so you have to, like, breathe again and re-start again.”
The soft snow surface on the Crveni Spust course and gusts whipping up eddies of leaves made for challenging conditions, and the race had to be interrupted after 17 starters in the second run as organizers removed the finish line banner for safety reasons amid the increasing winds.
Liensberger was one of many racers who lost considerable time, or even skied out, going through a hole in the snow surface about 15 seconds into the run. Shiffrin and Vlhova picked a wider line to avoid the obstacle and clear the next gate without problems, while winning about a second on most competitors.
Wendy Holdener, who was third after the opening run, also struggled at that spot and dropped to fourth, just ahead of Ali Nullmeyer. The Canadian skier posted the fastest second-run time and improved from 17th for her career-best result.
At least seven racers, including three from the Swiss team, had to sit out the event after testing positive for COVID-19, which requires a 10-day quarantine and a negative test before being allowed back onto the circuit.
No spectators were allowed at the race on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, which usually is among the best-visited events on the women’s calendar.
The women’s World Cup continues with a GS and a slalom in Kranjska Gora this weekend, an event that has been moved from another Slovenian resort, Maribor, because of a lack snow.
