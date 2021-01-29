Stratton Mountain T2 Elite skier Jessie Diggins added another notch to her belt Friday by winning a World Cup 10-kilometer freestyle race in Falun, Sweden.
The Olympic gold medalist finished in 23 minutes, 35.9 seconds. She posted a 2.1-second victory over Norway's Therese Johaug, while Sweden's Ebba Andersson rounded out the podium.
Dartmouth College product Rosie Brennan finished eighth with a time of 24:35. American teammate Sadie Maubet Bjornsen was 10th.
Middlebury College's Sophia Lauki wound up 41st, while University of Vermont graduate Caitlin Patterson was 42nd. Landgrove product Katherine Ogden and Julia Kern placed 48th and 55th, respectively. Former UVM star and current Startton skier Alayna Sonnesyn was 58th.
Diggins will start first in Saturday's 10k classic mass start. Also racing will be Brennan (third), Maubet Bjornsen (24th), Ogden (38th), Patterson (39th), Laukli (58th) and Sonnesyn (59th).
Diggins extended her advantage in the women’s World Cup overall standings. She leads second-place Brennan by 235 points. The 29-year-old has 1,102 points and is followed by Brennan (867), Russia's Yulia Stupak (824) and Andersson (823). Diggins also leads the World Cup distance standings with 512 points. She is trailed by Andersson (452) and Brennan (444).
Up-and-coming U.S. standout Gus Schumacher was the top North American in Friday's 15k men's race. He finished ninth in 33:50.7. UVM product Scott Patterson was 15th and Stratton's Simi Hamilton was 32nd. Teammates David Norris (40th), Hunter Wonders (52nd) and Kevin Bolger (61st) also competed.
Schumacher will start 14th during Saturday 15k classic race. Craftsbury Green Racing Project's Adam Martin will also join the 85-skier field along with Wonders, Norris and Ian Torchia. The weekend will wrap up with classic sprints Sunday.
Schumacher is a 20-year-old who helped the U.S. claim back-to-back relay gold medals during junior world championships. He currently sits 27th overall in the World Cup standings and 21st in the distance standings. Scott Patterson is 39th overall, sitting 19 points outside the top 30.
“Conditions were pretty spectacular today,” Scott Patterson said to the U.S. Ski Team. “It was cold and sunny with firm tracks on to start. The top layer started breaking a little bit, making some of the corners a little tricky later in the race. I really focused on skiing powerfully through the flats and gradual uphills and I think that worked well. It was sweet to spend a long time in the leader's chair. And when I was eventually unseated, have it done by a teammate.”
Green Mountain Valley School Alpine standout Benjamin Ritchie is competing in a men's slalom event Saturday in Chamonix, France. Stratton Winter Sports Club's Dylan Udolf will compete in a men's parallel slalom race Saturday in Moscow, Russia.
Biathlon action is underway in Duszniki Zdroj, Poland. Rutland High product Chloe Levins finished 81st in Wednesday's 15k individual competition. Brattleboro's Hallie Grossman was 84th.
Levins delivered a strong effort Friday, placing 44th in the 7.5k sprint competition. Grossman was 85th. Levins is back in action Saturday in the 10k pursuit. The competition will wrap up Sunday with mixed relay competition.
A Women's World Cup downhill race in Germany was rescheduled because difficult conditions prevented athletes from completing a mandatory training run. The event will now take place Feb. 26 at Val Di Fassa, Italy.
Italian Sofia Goggia is red-hot after winning four straight World Cup downhill races. Goffia and former U.S. star Lindsey Vonn are the only racers to achieve that feat in the past 25 years. Goggia was the downhill gold medalist at the 2018 Winter Olympics, while Vonn captured the bronze medal.
