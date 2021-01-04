Stratton Mountain T2 Elite skier Jessie Diggins won Sunday's 10-kilometer cross-country pursuit event to take over first place during the 15th Annual Tour de Ski in Val Müstair, Switzerland.
Diggins and teammates Rosie Brennan claimed the top two spots on the podium and lead the seven-stage event entering Tuesday's 10k freestyle race in Tolbach, Italy. Diggins and Brennan became the first female U.S. skiers to record a 1-2 finish. In 1982 Vermonter Bill Koch and Maine skier Dan Simoneau nabbed the top two places during a 30k World Cup classic race in Falun, Sweden.
Sweden's Linn Svahn started Sunday's third state with a 19-second advantage over the field. Diggins, Brennan, Sweden's Frida Karlsson and Slovenia's Anamarija Lampic quickly made a move, narrowing the gap to seven seconds during the first lap.
Svahn surrendered the lead on an uphill, with Karlsson doing a lot of the work in the lead pack. Diggins took the lead heading into the final lap and made a big surge up the hill, leaving no chance for her competitors. Recording the fastest time of the day, Diggins earned her seventh World Cup victory.
"I started out trying to help pull the group, but then nearly imploded in the altitude and spent the next few laps getting my legs back after feeling extremely wobbly," Diggins said.
Brennan earned back-to-back World Cup victories a few weeks ago and is one of the hottest skiers at the Tour de Ski.
"I was fortunate to start in a strong group with Jessie and Frida," Brennan said. "We are all workhorses so I knew it was going to be game on from the start. Frida really took reigns and charged hard the whole race. Being more of a climber I tried to make a move at the top of the climb on the last lap. It worked to get a gap to Frida but also made a perfect launch for Jessie to utilize her fantastic downhill skills."
Brennan is 5.6 seconds behind Diggins in the standings, while Karlsson is 10.7 seconds off the lead pace after finishing third Sunday. Lampic was fourth after crossing the line 57.9 seconds behind Diggins.
“Frida was amazing and I kept trying to push the poles and be there, but I kept thinking that every lap I’m going to get dropped,” Diggins said. “I was just hanging on by a thread and I just got really excited for the downhill. I thought that maybe I could hold on. And if not, then I blow up. But it was worth a shot.”
U.S. teammate Hailey Swirbul is in 13th, trailing Diggins by 2:03.6. Landgrove product Katharine Ogden is in 25th placing, facing a 3:43.6 gap behind the leaders. Craftsbury Green Racing Project standout Caitlin Patterson holds down the 35th spot and is 4:35.1 behind Diggins. Julie Kern (40th) and Sophie Caldwell Hamilton (48th) will attempt to move up into the top-30 during the upcoming week in order to score World Cup points.
"I did my best to follow (Diggins') counter move but didn’t quite have what I needed," Brennan said. "It’s a pretty cool feeling to finish and realize that two Americans are 1-2 in the Tour right now."
In Sunday's 15k men’s race, Gus Schumacher placed 32nd to lead the North Americans. He is followed by teammates Scott Patterson (38th), Simi Hamilton (47th) and Kevin Bolger (55th).
“I love this team and we have such a positive environment,” Diggins said. “It’s a fun time to be on this team.”
Diggins won a World Cup freestyle event in Tolbach in 2017. Her former teammate Sadie Bjornsen placed second the same day.
"It’s important for me not to put pressure on myself and take the tour one day at a time," Diggins said. "But it’s also important to not take these special moments for granted, and to enjoy a few moments knowing how hard so many people have worked to help me get here."
Russia’s Alexander Bolshunov dominated again, winning his third straight race. He prevailed by 53 seconds over fellow Russian Artem Maltsev. France's Maurice Manificat was third. Bolshunov holds the overall lead through three stages by 53 seconds over Maltsev.
