PINEHURST, N.C. — A handful of Vermont golfers finished up the third and final round of the 2020 Boys High School National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort on Wednesday.
Stratton Mountain’s Harrison Digangi and CVU’s Alex Leonard finished the tournament at 22-over, just slipping into the top 100 finishers.
Digangi had a great final round, shooting a 74. Leonard had his worst of the three rounds, but still was solid, shooting an 83.
CVU’s Evan Forrest finished at 28-over. Forrest’s best round came on Monday with a 79. He shot an 82 on Wednesday.
The Redhawks’ Cam Saia and Kyle Rexford ended up at 48-over and 50-over respectively.
CVU finished 23rd overall in the team rankings.
The winner of the tournament was Anawin Pikulthong, from Arizona. He shot 10-under, spurred on by a pair of 68s the last two days.
Travis Roy tournament
Vintage replays, the TRF WIFFLE Ball Challenge, celebrity interviews, an online auction and a virtual video game tourney highlight the 2020 Travis Roy Foundation WIFFLE Ball Tournament in its virtual format this week.
The festivities on ‘The Best Weekend of the Year’ culminate in Sunday’s Money Count Ceremony.
Highlights on Sunday will be an interview with former Sports Illustrated writer, E.M. Swift, co-author on Travis Roy’s best selling book, ‘Eleven Seconds: A Story of Tragedy, Courage and Triumph’.
The book was the inspiration for the fundraising tourney that was started in 2002 by Pat O’Connor, the longtime host of the tournament and the builder of Little Fenway, Little Wrigley and Little Field of Dreams, the three iconic WIFFLE Ball fields where its held.
The tournament has raised over $6 million dollars since its seven-team start in 18 years ago for the foundation that benefits and creates awareness for people with spinal cord injuries.
It is named after the former Boston University men’s hockey player who resides with his family in nearby Mallets Bay in Colchester each summer.
The fundraising goal this year is $200,000.
Pack Network started airing a virtual production of the past 10 championship on Wednesday, with commentary by participants and others.
Saturday at noon will be highlights with commentary by participants of all other teams along with interviews with celebrities from the sports and entertainment world.
Sunday at 3 p.m. will be the final title game replay before an interview at 4 p.m with former Sports Illustrated writer E.M. Swift, co-author on Travis Roy’s best selling book, ‘Eleven Seconds: A Story of Tragedy, Courage and Triumph’.
At 5 p.m. will be the annual ‘Money Count’ speech and recognition of top fundraisers in 2020. The annual remarks by Travis will wrap up the weekend.
Online links to all events as well as links to donate to the tournament are available here: https://www.travisroyfoundation.org/events/trf-wiffleball-tournament/
For more information on the TRF Wiffleball Challenge, check it out on social media using #BatterUpTRF. For more information on the Travis Roy Foundation, please log on to www.travisroyfoundation.org
