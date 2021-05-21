A man who has already won numerous Late Model track championships is now the early leader in the race for a regional title.
Rhode Island driver Gerry DeGasparre Jr. moved to the top of the American-Canadian Tour New England Late Model Challenge Cup standings with a podium finish at Seekonk (Mass.) Speedway.
DeGasparre’s third-place result was good enough to earn 32 points, giving him 92 points for the season. It was the third straight top-five finish for DeGasperre, who vaulted past early leader Ryan Morgan. Morgan now sits second with 89 points in the battle for the $5,000 top prize.
DeGasparre has been a weekly regular at the Seekonk track for over two decades. The veteran has won seven championships at Seekonk, trailing only two drivers who each boast eight titles. Like many top Late Model drivers, he also makes sporadic appearances at other tracks around the region. He returned to tackle a busy slate at Seekonk this year after the track’s Saturday night program was cancelled in 2020 due to pandemic.
All three of DeGasparre’s starts have were at Seekonk, and the same is true for fourth-place driver Mark Hudson. Morgan has run a “renegade” schedule with starts at three tracks: Seekonk, New London-Waterford Speedbowl and Thompson Speedway. Drivers can earn points at nine different tracks throughout New England with their 10 best results counting towards the title.
All but one of the tracks participating in the Challenge Cup have started their weekly points-counting seasons. Over the past two weeks, drivers have been making headway at New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park. The top three drivers in points at the track — Jimmy Renfrew Jr., Alby Ovitt and Danville’s Tyler Cahoon — now all sit in the top-6 of the overall Challenge Cup standings.
Cahoon listed Thunder Road as his home track for the Challenge Cup, but he made the trek to White Mountain for its first two events. Although Cahoon leads the track’s Late Model standings, Renfrew is higher in the Challenge Cup rankings. He made a three-wide pass to score a thrilling victory las Saturday. That bold move netted him 13 bonus points (four for the victory and nine for positions gained). Despite making one fewer starts than DeGasperre, Renfrew is 13 points behind the leader.
Twenty of the 33 registered Challenge Cup drivers have made at least one eligible start so far. Thunder Road will open its points-counting season on May 30 with the Memorial Day Classic. Thirteen registered drivers are Thunder Road regulars, including track champions Jason Corliss and Bobby Therrien. They’ll be joined by multi-time winners Matt White, Marcel J. Gravel and Kyle Pembroke.
A big group of other talented racers will also attempt to climb the Challenge Cup standings. Derek Gluchacki, Quinny Welch, Jeff Marshall, and Brian Tagg will be among the drivers to watch.
