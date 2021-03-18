BURLINGTON — University of Vermont men’s basketball junior forward Ryan Davis earned two All-District honors.
The National Association of Basketball Coaches and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association named Davis to their respective All-District I teams.
The NABC All-District I Team is comprised of players from America East and the MAAC. The USBWA All-District I Team is chosen based on student-athletes from New England schools.
Davis was selected as the America East Player of the Year after leading the league with a 58.6% field-goal percentage and the second-best scoring average at 18.5 points per game.
The Schaumburg, Illinois product ranked ninth in the conference with 6.3 rebounds per game. He scored double digits in 12 out of his 13 games played with four 20-point performances. He notched a career-high 27 points in a 92-78 rout of NJIT on Dec. 27. He recorded three double-doubles including a 21-point, 12-rebound game against Stony Brook on February 13. He also had three games with at least 10 field goals.
Vermont finished the 2020-21 season with a 10-5 record and earned a share of the America East regular season title with UMBC. UVM has won the last five regular season conference crowns, the second-longest active streak in the country behind Gonzaga’s nine-year run.
MEN’S SOCCER
Cats set to play
The University of Vermont men’s soccer team will host an opponent Friday for the first time in nearly 500 days.
Vermont will take on league newcomer NJIT for a 2 p.m. match at Virtue Field.
The Highlanders have dropped their first two conference games and bring a 0-2-1 overall record to Burlington. They are competing in the America East for the first time.
Vermont senior goalkeeper Nate Silveira was selected as the America East Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. The senior made five saves in last Friday’s scoreless draw with nationally-ranked New Hampshire. Silveira and UVM’s defense kept UNH off the scoreboard for the first time since 2019. The 6-foot-1 netminder earned his third career clean sheet and his first career weekly award.
Senior Joe Parento and junior transfer Riley Urie are two of eight Vermonters on coach Rob Dow’s squad. They’re joined by Shelburne’s Luke Magnier and Nolan Jimmo, Burlington’s Evan Rouleau, Colchester’s Louis Gazo, Williston’s Jami Lashua and Charlotte’s Antonio Pugliese.
NJIT relies on a balanced scoring attack, as five players have tallied a goal and eight Highlanders have recorded at least one point. Regsan Watkins netted a goal in two matches and leads the team with five points. Jose Escandon is one of five NJIT athletes to follow with two points. Escandon also has a team-best two assists. Goalie Samuel Reisgys has registered a 1.89 goals-against average while making 22 saves this season.
NJIT was picked fourth In the preseason rankings with 40 points. The Cats earned the No. 2 spot with 52 points. Friday’s matinee will be the first meeting between the two programs. UVM has played a school from New Jersey in two out of the last four seasons. The Cats beat Rider 4-1 in the 2016 NCAA Tournament at Virtue Field before defeating Fairleigh Dickinson, 4-0, two years in Burlington.
UVM has gone 5-2-1 in home openers since 2012. The Cats have played in some close matches while making their first home appearance, with seven out of the eight games decided by one goal or less.
Fans can watch Friday’s match on ESPN+ and the ESPN app with a paid subscription.
