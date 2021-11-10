HANOVER, N.H. — Dartmouth’s Lauren Messier scored with 1:32 left in overtime to propel the Big Green to a 3-2 win over the University of Vermont in non-conference women’s hockey action.
The Catamounts now sit at 4-4-1 on the season, the Big Green improved to 3-3. Hailey Burns and Maude Poulin-Labelle scored a goal apiece for UVM. Lauren Messier led Dartmouth with two goals.
“It’s a disappointing finish to a game where we fought really hard,” UVM coach Jim Plumer said. “I thought we got better as the game progressed and that’s a definite bright spot.”
Vermont opened the scoring 12:35 into the first period. Ellice Murphy skated into the Dartmouth zone, winning a puck battle and cycling the puck down low to Hailey Burns. A centering pass from Burns toward Lily Humphrey bounced back to Burns, who lifted a shot over Dartmouth’s Maggie Emerson for her second goal of the campaign.
The Big Green equalized a minute later after winning an offensive zone face-off. Starting from the point, Brooke Schroeder fired a pass into the slot that Celine Pietraszek redirected toward the net. The deflected puck fell to the stick of Messier, who beat UVM’s Jessie McPherson with a quick backhand.
After a scoreless second period, UVM grabbed the lead back with a wrist shot from Poulin-Labelle. Her shot from the point slipped just under Emerson’s blocker and across the goal line. Reagan Miller and Humphrey assisted on the go-ahead goal.
The Big Green earned a power play with 1:56 left in regulation and took advantage. Gabby Billing tied the game with 75 seconds left. During a mad scramble in front of the net, Billing tucked home a rebound for her third goal of the season.
Vermont created excellent chances in the overtime but Dartmouth’s Emerson made four difficult saves. With 1:41 left in the extra session, Emerson made a pad stop on a Miller backhand shot in the slot. The rebound set up Dartmouth on the counter, and Messier skated in alone on McPherson and unleashed a wrist shot for the game-winner.
Vermont will host No. 4 Northeastern on Friday and Saturday.
MEN’S SOCCER
CU’s Alfani ROY
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Adolphe Alfani of the Castleton University men’s soccer team, received Little East Conference Rookie of the Year on Wednesday.
Alfani finished his stellar freshman campaign with a team-high seven goals and ranked top-10 in the LEC.
He netted his first collegiate goal as Castleton took on Union in the third game of the season and wouldn’t slow down, eventually tallying five goals in a five-game stretch. Alfani capped off that impressive run with two goals against Western Connecticut State, marking the first multi-goal performance of his career, culminating in LEC Rookie of the Week honors.
Also distributing the ball, Alfani posted four assists on the year, including two in a home win over Plymouth State. He tied with senior Ben Stewart for the team lead.
The Vermont native’s Rookie of the Year designation gave Castleton its first LEC major award winner in program history.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Spartans honored
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Four student-athletes from the Castleton University women’s soccer program received All-Conference honors, as released by the Little East Wednesday afternoon. Rylee Nichols and Julia Carone earned First Team recognition, while Alex Benfatti and Ashlee Meczywor landed Second Team accolades.
Nichols’ season was highlighted by a pair of hat tricks, including one in the conference quarterfinal match that pushed her past the 100 career point plateau. Her 14 goals led the team and ranked second in the conference. Nichols finishes her illustrious five-year career with 44 goals and 105 points — both marks rank fourth in the program’s history.
Also receiving First Team honors, Castleton native Carone tallied four goals and led the team with seven assists in her fifth year with the program. She posted four multi-point games, including a four-point effort with one goal and two assists as Castleton roared to a 7-0 victory over MCLA.
She ended the season scoring the Spartans’ lone goal in the LEC Semifinals at UMass Boston. Carone’s 24 career assists earn her top-five status in program history.
Benfatti cemented herself as one of the conference’s top goalkeepers, leading the league in both saves and shutouts. The junior recorded four consecutive shutouts en route to nine total, including one in the quarterfinal match with Keene State. Benfatti compiled double-digit saves five times, recording 127 for the season.
Joining Benfatti on the conference’s Second Team is Meczywor. She started fifteen games and was a major contributor to the vaunted back line that repeatedly blanked opponents. Also making an impact offensively, the junior tallied her first collegiate goal in Castleton’s dominant triumph of Rhode Island College.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Lyndon 73, Colby-Sawyer 46
NEW LONDON, N.H. — The NVU-Lyndon women’s basketball team bested Colby-Sawyer 73-46 Wednesday night. North Country product Riann Fortin had a game-high 18 points for the Hornets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.