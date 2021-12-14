It could not have been easy for former Mount Anthony football coach Dan Laughlin to look at the NFL standings and see the Pittsburgh Steelers in last place during his last days.
Laughlin died Monday night at 9:35 p.m. at the age of 81 following a brief illness.
Nobody was more a part of the Steeler family than Laughlin. He was family. Literally.
The former Mount Anthony Union High School coach’s mother was Margaret Rooney, one of Art Rooney’s sisters. Art launched the Steelers.
Laughlin coached Mount Anthony for 10 years. During that time, the Patriots never had a losing season and went to two state championship games.
It was Laughlin who helped run the Green Mountain Race Track in Pownal for the Rooney empire from 1972 through 1990.
During his 10-year stint as the MAU head coach, the Patriots met at the race track for a weekly team dinner.
“We would go there every Thursday night and Dan would have his crew make the dinner,” his assistant Tom Otero said.
“There was a big game/conference room with a ping pong table, pool table and big TV. “
Otero said the MAU players had a special relationship with Laughlin.
“They looked at him as a father,” Otero said. “They really listened to him.”
Otero said one former player was a soldier in Desert Storm and upon returning, told Laughlin that the lessons he learned from him saved his life.
“He told Dan that he had no idea of the impact that he had on kids in Bennington,” Otero said.
Otero said that Laughlin had been around so much high-level football that he was ahead of his time coaching at the Bennington school.
“He was ahead of the curve. Our warm-ups and drills were college level stuff. It was stuff that most high schools in Vermont had not seen yet,” Otero said.
Laughlin died in West Palm Beach, Florida where he has been living for many years. While living in Florida, Laughlin kept in touch with many of his former MAU players by email.
One of his former MAU quarterbacks Danny Hier had been employed by Laughlin at a Rooney operation in Florida.
Ron Sabataso, a former Rutland High assistant football coach, also went to Florida to work for Laughlin at a Rooney owned dog track.
There are still pieces of equipment from the Steelers in the Mount Anthony weight room, but the most important things left over from Dan Laughlin’s life are walking and talking advertisements for the way in which he influenced student athletes.
“Dan was just an outstanding person, a real genuine guy,” said Tim Brown, Laughlin’s athletic director at MAU.
“He had an incredible passion for football and he was a real father figure to his players. They had so much respect for him.”
Present Mount Anthony head football Chad Gordon played for Laughlin.
“Dan loved kids and he loved to get the most out of his players,” Brown said.
“There are probably a lot of coaches today who don’t know who Dan Laughlin is and that is too bad,” Milton coach Jim Provost said.
Yes, anybody who knew Dan Laughlin in the Vermont high school football world, is all the richer for it.
