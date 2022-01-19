Division IV boys hoops has belonged to Proctor over the last decade. The Phantoms have won five of the last seven state championships, including the last two.
As we get closer to the midway mark of the regular season, it's clear there are lots of teams looking to knock Proctor off that pedestal.
Rivendell looks like a clear title contender at a perfect 7-0. This past week, the Raptors bested a pair of teams they were expected to beat. That's how teams are successful, win the games you're favored and make statements in ones you aren't.
Long Trail has just one blemish, coming against defending Division III champion Green Mountain, but since that loss, they have won twice in convincing fashion. Guys like Tomasz Koc and Ty Dickerson can stand up to the best the division has to offer.
White River Valley got knocked off in the state semifinals last winter, but have come back with a bang this year, picking up a big win against GM this past week.
Blue Mountain and Mid-Vermont Christian are both picking up convincing win after convincing win.
And what about those Phantoms? The team is just happy to be playing games, given their stops and starts due to protocols. As Proctor gets its fitness back and is at full strength, don't be surprised if the Phantoms go on those late-season runs they are known for.
You also can't count out teams like Danville, Arlington and Twinfield, who all can knock off the division's best on any given night.
Two of the D-IV's elite make their first appearance on the bubble in this week's Rutland Herald/Times Argus boys basketball power rankings, and with a few more weeks of dominance, could break into the top 10.
Let's jump into this week's rankings. Records and analysis is through Tuesday’s games and the previous week’s ranking are in parentheses.
1. Rice 7-0 (1). Another perfect week for the Green Knights. The win against an Essex team better than its 3-4 record was extra impressive. If you like offense, this team has it. They have scored more than 60 points every game.
2. Rutland 6-1 (2). The Raiders showed a lot of heart closing out Tuesday's win against Mount Mansfield. When your only loss is to Rice, you're doing something right. Rutland's depth will serve it well in crucial games as well.
3. Montpelier 5-1 (4). These rankings were made before Wednesday's showdown with Mount St. Joseph, but it was another dominant week for the Solons. Both wins came by 20 or more points.
4. St. Johnsbury 5-0 (3). The Hilltoppers outlasted a tough BFA-St. Albans team Tuesday night. Their biggest test looms next Tuesday, playing at undefeated Rice.
5. North Country 9-0 (5). The Falcons just continue to quietly pick up wins up north. There are a couple tough matchups coming up late this month and early next month that could challenge North Country, but the team has passed every test so far.
6. MSJ 8-0 (6). As mentioned previously, these rankings were done before the Montpelier game. The Mounties picked up a pair of dominant wins this past week, including a blowout of a competitive Division I Burr and Burton club.
7. Spaulding 6-1 (7). A rematch with Montpelier, the only team to beat the Tide, looms on Friday, but in the meantime, Spaulding put up another great week. The Crimson Tide have won three in a row since the Solon loss.
8. Hartford 6-1 (9). The Hurricanes blew the doors off Division I Brattleboro last Friday. Tests against Fair Haven and Windsor are coming up later in the month.
9. South Burlington 3-3 (UR). The Wolves make their way back into the top 10 with a dominant showing against a U-32 team that has played well early in the season. CVU and BFA-St. Albans are tough matchups in the coming week.
10. CVU 4-2 (UR). The Redhawks looked great in their first game in nearly three weeks, beating a strong Colchester team on Tuesday by 14 points.
On the bubble: Fair Haven, Hazen, Essex, Colchester, U-32, Williamstown, Winooski, Rivendell, Long Trail.
TOP FIVES
Division I: 1. Rice; 2. Rutland; 3. St. Johnsbury; 4. South Burlington; 5. CVU.
Division II: 1. Montpelier; 2. North Country; 3. MSJ; 4. Spaulding; 5. Hartford.
Division III: 1. Hazen; 2. Williamstown; 3. Winooski; 4. Vergennes; 5. Bellows Falls.
Division IV: 1. Rivendell; 2. Long Trail; 3. Blue Mountain; 4. White River Valley; 5. Proctor.
