In the preseason, Fair Haven football coach Jim Hill talked about how impressive the group of Division II teams could be this year.
There were the obvious giants returning talent, but the depth was bound to show among the many contenders.
For the first half of the season, it looked like D-II was a three-team race between Bellows Falls, North Country and Mount Anthony, but in the last couple weeks, what Hill was saying is starting to show itself.
A handful of D-II football teams have started to find their groove and are playing strong football at the right time of year.
Hill's Fair Haven squad is one of the team's hitting its stride. The Slaters have won three of their last four games and the one game they didn't win was decided by four points.
Fair Haven just came off a gritty win against North Country and while there is admittedly things for the Slaters to clean up, they still got the W in the win column, bringing their record to 4-2.
Brattleboro is also 4-2 after winning three straight games. Two of those games during that stretch came against fellow contenders, Fair Haven and Lyndon.
The win against the Vikings might be the more impressive of the two as the Colonels won by more than three touchdowns.
Lyndon is below the .500 mark, but has shown it can play with the state's elite in stretches. The Vikings were leading MAU at the half on Saturday.
Colchester was riding a three-game winning streak, before its loss to Division I power Essex on Friday.
Two straight losses for North Country doesn't take it of the conversation of the division's elite. They had undefeated BF on the ropes in Week 5.
Last year's D-II state championship participants are looking stronger than ever. Bellows Falls just put up 62 points on Saturday and the second half of MAU's game with Lyndon showed how potent the Patriots can be.
But penciling them into a return trip to Rutland High's Alumni Field would be premature at this juncture. The rest of the state wants a say.
A handful of D-II teams have strengthened their case to be in the top 10 of this week's Rutland Herald/Times Argus football power rankings.
Let’s jump into this week’s rankings. A team’s previous week ranking is in parentheses.
1. CVU 5-1 (2). The Redhawks take over the top spot after taking down previously-undefeated Burr and Burton Academy on Saturday. CVU has yet to a lose to a team in Vermont and its offense is one of the best in the state for the second year in a row. They control their destiny for a possible top seed.
2. BBA 5-1 (1). The Bulldogs have lost a game, but the sky isn't falling. BBA was right there with CVU the whole game. It would be a treat if those two teams have a rematch in the state finals. Tom McCoy's Bulldogs are always good about making the necessary adjustments.
3. Bellows Falls 6-0 (3). The Terriers gave up 35 points this week to Spaulding, but that was mostly against their younger players in the second half. BF is every bit of the well-oiled offensive machine it was last season. The Terriers challenge you to stop the run and few have.
4. Essex 4-2 (4). The Hornets have won four in a row since losing their first two games of their D-I title defense. Coming into the year, Essex had lost a lot of firepower from that championship team, but guys have stepped into bigger roles and thrived.
5. St. Johnsbury 3-3 (6). The Hilltoppers survived a tough challenge from a Seawolves team that is better than their record lets on. St. Johnsbury has hung in there with some of the Division's top teams.
6. Mount Anthony 5-1 (7). The Patriots haven't won a state title since 1994 and this group is determined to change that. MAU's schedule down the stretch is a gauntlet. The Patriots welcome BBA to Spinelli Field on Thursday and close at Brattleboro next Friday.
7. Brattleboro 4-2 (9). The Colonels were dominant on Friday against U-32 and they've found the groove on offense they had going in their opener against BF. If they can take care of business, a first-round home game could be in the cards.
8. Middlebury 3-3 (UR). The Tigers have been a bit up and down this year, but seem to come through in big moments. Cam Stone's game-winning touchdown against Hartford on Saturday was one of those moments.
9. Rutland 3-3 (UR). RHS took care of business snapped a three-game losing skid by blowing out one-win BFA-St. Albans on Friday. It was a good reset for Rutland, but there is no time to rest with St. Johnsbury and Hartford left on the schedule.
10. Fair Haven 4-2 (10). The Slaters arguably should have beaten North Country by more on Friday if they could finish off a few more of their drives. They outgained the Falcons by large margin. A road matchup at Colchester is an interesting challenge on Friday.
On the bubble: Hartford, North Country, Windsor, Fairfax/Lamoille, Mill River.
TOP FIVES
Division I: 1. CVU; 2. BBA; 3. Essex; 4. St. Johnsbury; 5. Middlebury.
Division II: 1. Bellows Falls; 2. Mount Anthony; 3. Brattleboro; 4. Fair Haven; 5. North Country.
Division III: 1. Windsor; 2. Fairfax/Lamoille; 3. Mill River; 4. Rice; 5. Otter Valley.
