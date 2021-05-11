Strong baseball teams find different ways to win. The Hartford and Spaulding baseball teams certainly have done that during the first half of their 2021 season.
For the Hurricanes, it's been standout pitching. Look no further than Hartford's shutout win on Monday against a Green Mountain team much better than its 3-6 record lets on.
Alex Bushway struck out 14 GM batters en route to a one-hit win. This isn't your run of the mill lineup he was facing. The Chieftains have heavy hitters like Jack Boyle and Sawyer Pippin, among others.
With performances like that, mixed with timely hitting, the Hurricanes have a recipe that has their eyes set on making their first championship game appearance since 2009.
A pair of matchups with Fair Haven and Otter Valley and a tough Division I test with St. Johnsbury loom on their schedule, but they've hit every challenge out of the park so far.
Spaulding's M.O. this year has been powerful hitting, and boy, do they do a lot of it.
The Tide are powered by an offense led by Kieran McNamara and Zach Stabell. In Spaulding's last game, an 11-0 win against Williamstown, McNamara hit a home run.
That offensive output is nothing new for the Crimson Tide. In six of their seven wins, Spaulding has scored 11 or more runs.
If the Tide can pair that offensive with pitching performances like they got from Hayden Kennedy in that win over the Blue Devils, they'll be right in the thick of things as we head down the homestretch.
U-32 looks like a team that could crash Hartford and Spaulding's party. With a strong pitching staff and reigning Times Argus Player of the Year Owen Kellington leading the way, the Raiders are as elite as they come in Division II.
Hartford and Spaulding move up in this week's Rutland Herald/Times Argus baseball power rankings and U-32 makes its first appearance.
Let's jump into this week's rankings, records are updated through Monday's games and last week's ranking is in parentheses.
1. CVU 7-2 (3) – The Redhawks have had a nice showing since we last did these rankings, going 2-1 over the week. They kept potent Burr and Burton bats in check and outlasted Colchester in a pitchers' duel, before falling to a surging Essex club.
2. Essex 5-2 (UR) – The Hornets get the biggest jump in these rankings and it's not even close. A 3-0 week capped by the 8-6 victory against CVU shot them up the D-I standings. Essex wins the close games.
3. Hartford 8-0 (7) – The Hurricanes have passed every test thrown at them. With a great mix of pitching and hitting, they're squarely in control of their fate in D-II.
4. Colchester 5-2 (4) – A 2-2 week leaves the Lakers in the same spot they were last week. They were impressive beating over .500 clubs South Burlington and Burlington to start after the last rankings. One-run losses to CVU and Rice are nothing to hang their head about, but they'll need to better against those teams come playoff time.
5. Spaulding 7-1 (6) – The Tide is coming in and it's washing away everything in its path. Spaulding has been enjoying its first foray into D-II with an offense that few can match in the state.
6. Rice 3-2 (2) – The Green Knights played three really tight contests with elite Metro region clubs this week. They were 1-2, but still are as dangerous as they come in D-I.
7. Mount Anthony 5-1 (9) – The Patriots knocked off the previous No. 1 in these rankings and outlasted rival Rutland after that. A blowout loss to BBA hurt, but this team has the veteran talent to bounce back from that.
8. Brattleboro 4-1 (1) – The Colonels did a great job bouncing back from their loss to MAU. Monday night, Brattleboro tossed a no-hitter against Springfield. Per usual, the Colonels are major contenders.
9. White River Valley 7-0 (10) – This team could play with anyone, regardless of division. The Wildcats have yet to lose a game since coming under the White River Valley banner. Twenty-six straight wins is pretty dang good if you ask me.
10. U-32 3-1 (UR) – Coming into Tuesday, the Raiders had outscored opponents 21-0 over their last two games. That kind of week gives them the bump into this week's top-10.
On the bubble: South Burlington, Enosburg, Thetford
Our top fives
Division II: 1. Harford; 2. Spaulding; 3. U-32; 4. Enosburg; 5. Lyndon
Division III: 1. Thetford; 2. Montpelier; 3. Hazen; 4. Green Mountain; 5. Bellows Falls
Division IV: 1. White River Valley; 2. Arlington; 3. Blue Mountain; 4. Rivendell; 5. Poultney
