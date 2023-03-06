Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.