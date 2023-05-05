CVU TRACK AND FIELD MEET
BOYS RESULTS
100 Meters
1. Jaden Beardsley 11.49a St Johnsbury 2. Andrew Bugbee 11.68 St Johnsbury 3. Avery Rogers 11.84 CVU 4. Wilder Thomas 11.88 St Johnsbury 5. Kenique Josephs 11.94 Peoples 6. Henry Riley 12.00 Peoples
200 Meters
1. Jaden Beardsley 23.47 St Johnsbury 2. Andrew Thornton-Sherman 24.21 St Johnsbury 3. Avery Rogers 24.36 CVU 4. Tzedek Fishman 25.17 Harwood 5. Quintin Fortier 25.37 CVU 6. Quinn Murphy 25.58 St Johnsbury
400 Meters
1. Sawyer Beck 52.56 Peoples 2. Charlie Krebs 53.93 St Johnsbury 3. Alejandro Orozco Kuri 54.04 St Johnsbury 4. Quintin Fortier 54.87 CVU 5. Myles Marcoux 56.71 Peoples 6. Enzo DeLena 57.09 Peoples
800 Meters
1. Matthew Servin 1:57.26 CVU 2. Nathaniel Bernier 2:03.65 St Johnsbury 3. Carson Eames 2:05.46 St Johnsbury 4. Jack Crum 2:10.30 CVU 5. Ryan Callaghan 2:15.33 St Johnsbury 6. Gideon Pearson 2:19.06 St Johnsbury
1500 Meters
1. Carson Eames 4:13.93 St Johnsbury 2. Jack Crum 4:14.90 CVU 3. Nathaniel Bernier 4:17.38 St Johnsbury 4. Evan Windrow 4:41.61 St Johnsbury 5. Charlie Garavelli 4:56.12 CVU 6. Cooper Hansel 5:06.61 Harwood
3000 Meters
1. Dan Knight 9:26.11 CVU 2. Charlie Krebs 9:45.26 St Johnsbury 3. Isaac Lenzini 9:48.32 St Johnsbury 4. Ethan Morris 10:14.21 CVU 5. Kody Guiterman 10:14.87 CVU 6. Enzo DeLena 10:40.88 Peoples
110m Hurdles
1. Ivan Buczek 17.38 Peoples 2. Wilder Thomas 17.95 St Johnsbury 3. Max Kuhnle 19.09 Peoples 4. John Dasilva 19.56 CVU 5. Cooper Shove 19.72 Peoples 6. Hayden Charron 19.73 CVU
300m Hurdles
1. Andrew Thornton-Sherman 40.89 St Johnsbury 2. Ivan Buczek 43.48 Peoples 3. Wilder Thomas 44.82 St Johnsbury 4. Cooper Shove 49.46 Peoples 5. YiFan Lu 49.76 St Johnsbury 6. Charlie Garavelli 50.48 CVU
4x100 Relay
1. St Johnsbury 45.16 Jaden Beardsley, Andrew Bugbee, Alejandro Orozco Kuri, Wilder Thomas 2. CVU 45.49 Simon Hunt, Gabriel Nelson, Hayden Berard, Avery Rogers 3. Peoples 47.97 Henry Riley, Rupeni Mara, Cooper Shove, Max Kuhnle
4x400 Relay
1. St Johnsbury 3:46.52 Jaden Beardsley, Nathaniel Bernier, Alejandro Orozco Kuri, Andrew Thornton-Sherman 2. CVU 4:02.55 Matthew Servin, Anders Erickson, Quintin Fortier, Hayden Berard 3. Lamoille 4:15.26 Lucian Padulo, Dane Osborne, Elijah Sullivan, Isaac Stebbins
4x800 Relay
1. St Johnsbury 8:55.16 Nathaniel Bernier, Carson Eames, Charlie Krebs, Isaac Lenzini 2. Peoples 9:30.63 Samson Berlin, Ethan Choularton, Enzo DeLena, Jack Levine 3. CVU 9:35.27 Anders Johnson, Patterson Frazier, Thomas Garavelli, Oliver King
Shot Put
1. Diego Perez 12.86m St Johnsbury 2. Joe Ward 10.78m Peoples 3. Quinn Murphy 10.72m St Johnsbury 4. Brodie Ryan 10.03m St Johnsbury 5. Teague Barnett 9.68m Peoples 6. Hayden Smith 9.55m Peoples
Discus
1. Quinn Murphy 36.25m St Johnsbury 2. Ezra McDonald 27.77m Peoples 3. Wesley Anair 27.32m CVU 4. Tegan Darrow 25.60m Peoples 5. Brahm Lasek 25.45m CVU 6. Diego Perez 24.37m St Johnsbury
High Jump
1. Myles Marcoux 1.70m Peoples 2. Sawyer Beck 1.65m Peoples 3. Rupeni Mara 1.55m Peoples 4. Coulson Angell 1.55m St Johnsbury 4. Luke Bostic 1.55m St Johnsbury 6. Brahm Lasek 1.55m CVU
Pole Vault
1. Anders Johnson 3.20m CVU 2. Tyler Demas 2.90m St Johnsbury 3. Cian Nott 2.59m St Johnsbury 4. Oliver King 2.44m CVU 4. Julian Olin 2.44m CVU 6. Dylan Elder 2.44m CVU
Long Jump
1. Avery Rogers 6.29m CVU 2. Dominic Elliott 5.96m Peoples 3. Alejandro Orozco Kuriu 5.60m St Johnsbury 4. Max Kuhnle 5.52m Peoples 5. Jack Sumner 5.22m CVU 6. Simon Hunt 5.21m CVU
Triple Jump
1. Cian Nott 11.80m St Johnsbury 2. Jacob Fougere 10.49m Peoples 3. Cooper Barter 10.44m St Johnsbury 4. Jack Sumner 10.26m CVU 5. Sawyer Beck 10.15m Peoples 6. Myles Marcoux 8.13m Peoples
GIRLS RESULTS
100 Meters
1. Sarah Hailey 13.36 Peoples 2. Lucy Nigro 13.83 Peoples 3. Mahoune Felix 13.85 CVU 4. Ila Rankin 13.86 Lamoille 5. Zorah Ngu 14.08 CVU 6. Sadie Baranyay 14.11 Peoples
200 Meters
1. Brooke White 28.65 St Johnsbury 2. Lucy Nigro 28.72 Peoples 3. Madison Pelletier 29.21 Lamoille 4. Brooke Hailey 29.29 Peoples 5. Mckenna Rettew 29.66 CVU 6. Sadie Baranyay 29.73 Peoples
400 Meters
1. Katie Prive 1:03.79 Peoples 2. Madison Pelletier 1:05.50 Lamoille 3. Brooke Hailey 1:05.62 Peoples 4. Sophie Beck 1:05.72 Peoples 5. Peggy Fischer 1:07.80 St Johnsbury 6. Lilyanna Mittelstadt 1:08.24 CVU
800 Meters
1. Estella Laird 2:27.61 CVU 2. Audrey Neilson 2:33.47 CVU 3. Willa Kantrowitz 2:43.34 St Johnsbury 4. Charlotte Crum 2:44.65 CVU 5. Celia Wing 2:49.18 Harwood 6. Senja Erickson 2:51.05 CVU
1500 Meters
1. Alice Kredell 4:54.91 CVU 2. Estella Laird 4:55.23 CVU 3. Maddie Connery 5:03.13 CVU 4. Charlie Flint 5:03.18 Harwood 5. Audrey Neilson 5:05.41 CVU 6. Zoe Zoller 5:18.20 CVU
3000 Meters
1. Lydia Donahue 11:07.25 CVU 2. Charlie Flint 11:08.25 Harwood 3. Peggy Fischer 11:17.14 St Johnsbury 4. Annalise Wood 11:47.57 CVU 5. Wisteria Franklin 11:57.52 St Johnsbury 6. Lydia Matson 12:39.58 Peoples
100m Hurdles
1. Sarah Hailey 18.29 Peoples 2. Ellie Zimmerman 19.55 Peoples 3. Senja Erickson 19.56 CVU 4. Veronica Miskavage 19.82 CVU 5. Isabella Gravina-Budis 19.84 CVU 6. Catherine Congalton 20.02 CVU
300m Hurdles
1. Rylee Strohm 51.43 St Johnsbury 2. Ellie Zimmerman 51.66 Peoples 3. Zorah Ngu 52.72 CVU 4. Emilia Marron 54.15 Peoples 5. Senja Erickson 55.69 CVU 6. Peyton Qualter 56.35 St Johnsbury
4x100 Relay
1. CVU 57.01 Hadley Auster, Rieanna Murray, Kari Congnalton, Mahoune Felix 2. St Johnsbury 58.06 Alexandra Mosher, Anasofia Perez, Leilah Santiago, Izzy Butler 3. Peoples 1:01.35 Sarah Hailey, Katie Prive, Karra Pike, Lucy Nigro
4x400 Relay
1. Lamoille 4:52.52 Anna Gale, Natalie Start, Ada Moore, Madison Pelletier 2. St Johnsbury 5:13.27 Clare Stephenson, Paula Vera, Jordin Strohm, Johanna Marek
4x800 Relay
1. St Johnsbury 10:43.22a Peggy Fischer, Peyton Qualter, Brooke White, Wisteria Franklin 2. Lamoille 11:27.04 Anna Gale,, Leah Jourdan, Natalie Start, Ada Moore
Shot Put
1. Hannah Cleary 8.60m Peoples 2. Ariana Keene 7.73m Peoples 3. Payton Skiffington 7.71m Lamoille 4. Kate Kogut 7.54m CVU 5. Onyx Baird 7.49m Peoples 6. Ella McAllister 7.24m Peoples
Discus
1. Fernanda Bustamante 27.86m St Johnsbury 2. Hannah Cleary 26.99m Peoples 3. Ariana Keene 24.06m Peoples 4. Onyx Baird 23.14m Peoples 5. Corinna Hobbs 20.86m CVU 6. Skylar Francis 19.84m CVU
High Jump
1. Katie Prive 1.45m Peoples 2. Peyton Qualter 1.40m St Johnsbury 3. Nora Cullen 1.30m CVU 4. Sophie Beck 1.30m Peoples 5. Marketa Pittinaro 1.30m Peoples 6. Isabella Gravina-Budis 1.30m CVU
Pole Vault
1. Kate Kogut 2.29m CVU 1. Zoe Jenkins-Mui 2.29m CVU 3. Annika Johnson 1.98m CVU 3. Freja Nilsson 1.98m CVU 3. Faith Lawton 1.98m St Johnsbury 6. Mckenna Rettew 1.83m CVU
Long Jump
1. Sadie Baranyay 4.61m Peoples 2. Brooke White 4.56m St Johnsbury 3. Lilyanna Mittelstadt 4.52m CVU 4. Amelia Novak 4.47m CVU 5. Rieanna Murray 4.19m CVU 6. Lucy Nigro 4.05m Peoples
Triple Jump
1. Peyton Qualter 9.18m St Johnsbury 2. Sage Norsworthy 9.15m Peoples 3. Amelia Novak 9.04m CVU 4. Rylee Strohm 8.58m St Johnsbury 5. Deirdre Higgins 8.50m CVU 6. Faith Lawton 8.05m St Johnsbury
BOYS TEAM SCORES
1. St. Johnsbury 256 2. CVU 175 3. Peoples 171 4. Harwood 13 5. Lamoille 12
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
1. CVU 223 2. Peoples 191 3. St. Johnsbury 126 4. Lamoille 46 5. Harwood 27
