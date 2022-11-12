The top-seeded CVU football team looked like it was primed to pull away in Saturday night’s Division I state championship game against No. 3 Middlebury, but the Tigers had other plans.
Despite being down two scores midway through the third quarter, Middlebury battled back and had a chance to win the game on the last play of regulation.
Down by five points with 2.5 ticks on the clock and the ball on the 8-yard line, the Tigers went to the air, but CVU got the stop when it needed it, securing a 24-19 championship win at Rutland High School.
The Redhawks converged in a frenzy after the ball hit the Alumni Field turf, celebrating the first state championship in program history.
“It was relief,” said CVU quarterback Ollie Cheer of the feeling when the final buzzer sounded. “It was too tight. It shouldn’t have been that tight, but we got it done and we won.”
The Redhawks were riding high when they scored midway through the third to extend their lead to a game-high 11 points. Jack Sumner finished off that drive with an 11-yard touchdown run.
That drive almost was cut off at the knees as CVU was punting, stalling out after five plays. The Redhawks were given new life on a roughing the kicker penalty and they didn’t squander it.
CVU had a chance for the final dagger in the fourth quarter with a 15-play drive that had them on the doorstep of a three-score lead. The Redhawks moved the ball into the red zone, and while penalties did them no favors, eventually got the ball to the 2-yard line for a fourth down play.
CVU elected to pass and Middlebury came up with its biggest stop of the game forcing a turnover on downs.
The Tigers took the ball downfield, sprinkling in more passes than it had all night, and capped a 15-play drive with an 11-yard touchdown connection between quarterback Jacob Kemp and Jackson Gillett.
Middlebury made the CVU fandom sweat. They forced the Redhawks into a punt on CVU’s final drive and got to the brink of the winning score, but this night belonged to the Redhawks.
“It’s special. Our guys worked really hard for us to get here,” Cheer said. “We came into this game with our mindset a little different than the way we came in last year.”
Cheer, a junior, stepped into some big shoes when senior quarterback Max Destito was injured earlier in the season. He showed his ability to handle the role throughout the season and shined in Saturday’s title game.
Cheer threw for the opening CVU touchdown midway through the first quarter, finding Sumner on a fourth-down screen pass. He found Brian Rutherford for a 15-yard TD late in the half as well. Cheer passed for 280 yards on the night.
Kicker Aidan Morris showed off an impressive leg, booting a 43-yard field goal that closed the half for CVU.
Middlebury had showed its ability to compete early on. Cole Schnoor got the Tigers on the board early in the second quarter with a 6-yard score and he found paydirt again with 4:48 to play until the break.
A third-quarter, in which the Tigers came up empty, proved costly, but the fight they showed down the stretch was no surprise to coach Dennis Smith.
There was a moment in the season where Middlebury sat at 2-3 and its hopes of reaching State Championship Saturday looked like a pipe dream. Some teams would fold in that situation, but these Tigers refused to do that.
“We’ve come a long way. We started believing in what we were doing and we just became a more physical team,” Smith said. “Once we knew what was going on, by the end of the year, I could do anything with them and they would get it. Give me a couple more weeks and I don’t know where we would be.
“We fought. Nobody thought we’d be here at this point and nobody thought we’d be that close.”
Five straight wins, including a pair against an elite Burr and Burton Academy squad, had them on the brink of a state title.
CVU was the team of destiny though. Losing in the state finals last year to Essex, the Redhawks were determined to right that wrong. Saturday night, they did just that.
“It feels good,” Cheer said.
There was a lot to feel good about this fall in Hinesburg.
Follow on Twitter: @AAucoin_RH
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
