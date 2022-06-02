The CVU girls tennis team’s 7-6 record heading into the playoffs may not jump out, but a deeper look at their schedule shows how strong and battle-tested these Redhawks are.
CVU played all three top seeds in the Division I tournament twice in the regular season and in three of those contests, two against top-seeded Stowe and once against No. 3 seed South Burlington, the Redhawks were one match away from pulling out a win.
CVU used that big-match experience against fourth-seeded Rutland in Thursday’s D-I quarterfinal at White Memorial park, cruising to a 6-1 win.
CVU (8-6) will now get a third shot at knocking off top-seeded Stowe (12-1), who beat St. Johnsbury 7-0 on Thursday.
“Most of our regular season matches are against strong opponents,” said Redhawks assistant coach Heidi Willoughby of the tough Metro region schedule CVU faces.
“It gives us some losses and you learn from those. You try to come out and get confident.”
There’s a reason a northern Vermont team has won every single Division I girls tennis title since Mount St. Joseph won the last state title for a southern school in 1994, the third straight title for MSJ at the time.
The teams up north challenge each other day in and day out, creating clubs more in their final form when the playoffs roll around.
Rutland (11-4) has its own challenges with tough teams in southern Vermont, but doesn’t see a team like CVU all that often in the regular season. The Raiders’ only two games against northern Vermont opponents were with St. Johnsbury and BFA-St. Albans, where Rutland was 1-1.
First-year Raiders coach Rick Bjorn would love to give his team more tests so they are ready for the challenges northern teams pose come playoff time.
“The northern teams, there’s no doubt about it, that we don’t have an opportunity to play with them all that often,” Bjorn said. “Next year, we’ll probably put in some preseason work in with northern teams so we get an idea of what’s that like.”
Olivia Shipley picked up Rutland’s lone win of the day, taking the No. 1 singles match against the Redhawks’ Lindsay Beer. Beer grabbed the first set 6-3, but Shipley battled back to win the second set 6-4.
The 10-point tiebreaker was much like the rest of the match with little separation. The tiebreaker was tied 6-6, but Shipley found a way to win the last four points and secure a Rutland win.
“I really appreciated her hard work in that match,” Bjorn said.
“(Lindsay’s) opponent hung in there and they had some long points. It was a great battle,” Willoughby said.
It was a small consolation prize for Shipley in her final high school match. Shipley, who has been the No. 1 singles player for the Raiders for multiple seasons will be a big hole to fill in the lineup.
Thursday was the final Rutland High match for Shipley, Olivia Andrews and Elizabeth Franzoni. RHS has one more senior in Hannah Hebert.
CVU cruised to wins in a trio of the singles matches with Erin Fina beating Anna Gallipo 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles, Cassie Bastress beat Emma Barclay 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 and Sage Peterson beat Franzoni 6-0, 6-1 at No. 5.
Rutland battled in a couple matches after dropping first sets. At No. 2 singles, Andrews had a 2-1 lead on Tabi Bastress in the second set, but Bastress was able to take the final five games of their match.
Arikka Patorti and Bethany Solari lost decisively, 6-0, in the opening set of No. 1 doubles against Addi Maurer and Arielle Tooley, but hung with the CVU pair in the second set, before Maurer and Toooley took control late.
“It gives us hope that we can learn from this,” Bjorn said. “That’s what so good about tennis. You can learn from every experience.”
Rutland’s No. 2 doubles duo of Brooke Schaffer and Brianna Greene fell to Millie Boardman and Phoebe Henderson 6-3, 6-0.
That Division I semifinal is set for Monday at 3 p.m.
