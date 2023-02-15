Brothers Nate, Kevin and Jeff Bellomo were all selected to play for Vermont in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the senior high school all-star football game against New Hampshire.
Now Nate sits on the Rutland girls basketball team’s bench as the head coach and Kevin as an assistant.
They bring that football toughness to the program and the Rutland team has been tackling one opponent after another. Count ‘em, 16 consecutive victories.
Perhaps that toughness is best exemplified in its rebounding and defense. Jasmine Evans loves to mix it up under the boards and and has the strength and size to do so. She and her teammates love to play that in-your-face defense.
The scoring is led by Karsyn Bellomo, silky smooth freshman Anna Moser and Evans.
Ryleigh Hughes complements Evans on the inside and gives her plenty of help in the rebounding battles.
The “Double M” seniors Mackenzie McLaughlin and Mia Marsh add to the defensive tenacity.
It is a deep team. Nate Bellomo has no reservations in going to the bench.
Rutland’s 43-33 loss to CVU could not have been any longer ago. It happened back on Dec. 10 in the season opener.
Everyone wants to know how Rutland matches up with the Redhawks now.
But Nate Bellomo doesn’t want to hear any of that. He knows there is a ton of work to before his team can even think of seeing the Redhawks again. He knows that the postseason is a season in itself, a succession of win-or-go-home games.
Here are this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings.
Last week’s ranking is in parentheses and the rankings were constructed prior to Wednesday night’s games.
1. CVU 14-1 (1) The Redhawks are undefeated against Vermont competition and have shown they belong on the top rung of the ladder all season long.
2. Rutland 17-2 (2) The Rutlanders should finish the season on a 17-game winnings streak against Mount Anthony on Friday. CVU and Rutland have to be hearing each other’s footsteps. It would be a dream Division I final.
3. North Country 19-0 (3) Only a game at Colchester on Friday stands between the Falcons and regular-season perfection.
4. St. Johnsbury 12-5 4) The Hilltoppers won the last two after a 19-point loss to CVU.
5. Windsor 17-2 (5) The Yellow Jackets have got it going. They have won 14 straight. That includes avenging a season-opening loss to Division II heavyweight Fair Haven. They are coming off a 53-33 victory over a good Hartford team in which Sydney Perry scored 19 points, pulled down 17 rebounds and blocked four shots.
The likes of Perry, Sophia Rockwood, Audrey Rupp and Brianna Barton put up big numbers every night.
6. Fair Haven 17-2 (5) Coach Kyle Wilson has to be a little concerned that his team does not score more against good teams — 22 against Rutland and 30 against Windsor in the two losses.
Still, the Slaters remain the biggest threat to North Country in Division II.
7. West Rutland 19-0 (8) The Golden Horde should complete a perfect season by beating Leland & Gray on Friday in Townshend. The long ride home should be fun. Unbeaten seasons don’t come around all that often.
Enjoy your swan song Mallory Hogan and Arianna Coombs. You are playing on a special team.
8. Spaulding 16-3 (9) The Crimson Tide has won three straight including competitive decisions against Lamoille and Montpelier. A road game against a solid Lake Region team on Thursday could be a good barometer as to whether the Tide is ready to challenge the likes of North Country and Fair Haven in the Division II playoffs.
9. Essex 11-6 (7) The Hornets drop a couple of spots after a recent three-game losing streak. They ended that skid by blowing out South Burlington.
10. Mount Mansfield 10-9 (UR) This is a look-beyond-the-record team. The Cougars own victories over Rutland, St. Johnsbury and Essex.
TOP FIVES
Division I — 1. CVU 2. Rutland 3. St. Johnsbury 4. Essex 5. Mount Mansfield.
Note: Seeing red: There will be a sea of red in the gym should CVU and Rutland meet again. CVU beat Rutland by 10 points in one of their only close calls but it was very early in the season. Another matchup would be a dream game for fans. The likes of St. Johnsbury, Essex and Mount Mansfield have hopes but there is no question as to who the two favorites are. Burr and Burton Academy just misses out on the top-five and could be a playoff sleeper.
Division II — 1. North Country 2. Fair Haven 3. Spaulding 4. Lake Region 5. Mount Abraham.
Note: Lake Region and Mount Abe are coming on. Mount Abraham kept getting better over the second half of the season and finished off an 11-9 record with a double-digit victory over rival Vergennes. Lake Region’s 52-43 win over D-III contender Thetford is one of those results that gets your attention.
Division III — 1. Windsor 2. Hazen 3. Thetford 4. White River Valley 5. Green Mountain.
Note: Hazen does not get enough credit because of its lighter schedule but the Wildcats should finish 19-1 with a win over Craftsbury on Thursday. White River Valley is 14-4 and had won five straight going into Wednesday’s game against Leland & Gray and Green Mountain is a possible sleeper in the playoffs despite a 6-12 record.
Division IV — 1. West Rutland 2. Arlington 3. Long Trail 4. Leland & Gray 5. Blue Mountain.
Note: West Rutland will be a prohibitive favorite to repeat as champions in the division but Arlington and Long Trail have been torrid down the stretch and Blue Mountain gave Hazen all the Wildcats wanted in two competitive games.
