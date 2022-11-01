HINESBURG — The CVU girls soccer team and the Division I state championship game have become good friends. They’ve gotten to know each other quite well over the last decade.
They’ll get a chance to build that connection even more on Sunday at Norwich University. The top-seeded Redhawks clinched their sixth straight trip to the D-I final, besting No. 5 Rutland 3-0 Tuesday afternoon.
It was the third year in a row that CVU ended Rutland’s season on the D-I semifinal stage.
Winning teams impart their will early. The Redhawks did that in Tuesday’s game, winning a lot of balls and putting pressure on the RHS backs from the jump.
“You always want to come out and impose your will and kind of dictate the tempo,” said CVU coach Stan Williams. “We knew there were a lot of nerves. I’m sure it was the same on (Rutland’s) side as well. The best way to fight though nerves is your defensive aggressiveness early on and win those balls.”
Rutland did a nice job of handling the pressure in the early going, but couldn’t keep the Redhawks off the board midway through the half.
Rutland was called for a foul and CVU was awarded a free kick from the right side. Senior Anna Morton took the kick and put it to the near post, where classmate Riley Erdman was there to deflect it home.
“There’s always that feeling that the first goal is going to bring energy,” Williams said. “It was a great ball and Riley was hard and aggressive to it and got the touch. That gave us a big lift.”
CVU had a chance to add on less than five minutes later when Rutland was called for a foul in the box and awarded a penalty kick. Junior striker Chloe Pecor, one of the top goal-scorers in the division, stepped to the line to take it against RHS keeper Emilia Sabataso.
Pecor placed her shot to the left side and Sabataso dove to stop it. The ball squirted away and Pecor got the rebound attempt, but Sabataso once again denied her.
Sabataso, and freshman keeper Taylor Swett, had big shoes to fill this season with the graduation of all-state goalie Kathryn Moore. Sabataso got the start in Tuesday’s semifinal and she did everything she could to keep Rutland alive. “Emilia played fantastic. She makes that PK save and she made some other really good saves,” said Rutland coach Lori McClallen. “She couldn’t have played any better in net today.”
Sabataso made 16 saves in the loss.
Pecor wasn’t going to be denied late in the half, where a great ball played to the far post forced Sabataso off her line to make a stop. The ball squirted around in the box for a bit, before Pecor buried it.
Pecor would add an insurance goal in the second half, dribbling it in toward goal off a pass from Ava Barron.
Rutland center back Mackenzie McLaughlin did everything she could to keep Pecor in check all game long and did a nice job, but there are times when goal-scoring talent just takes over.
Pecor’s two goals gave her 27 for the season which is the most in a season since CVU started tracking stats in the late 1980s.
“(Chloe) is a pretty special player and has the will to score,” Williams said. “She does it often through her pressure and defense.”
Rutland finishes the season with a 12-5 mark as McLaughlin, Sabataso, Mattie Peters, Brooke Schaffer, Karsyn Bellomo, Kylee Niering, Mia Marsh, Kate Labate, Brianna Greene and Rory Logan turn the page on their high school girls soccer careers.
“Sometimes you can play your heart out and play the physical game and things don’t go your way,” McClallen said. “They didn’t give up. That’s what you hope for. They’ve done that all season.”
