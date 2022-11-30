Charlie Kehler
Craftsbury Academy sophomore Charlie Kehler, center, stands next to Charger teammates Alan Moody, left, and Cormac Leahy. Kehler recently placed first during the final Central Vermont Runners Fallen Leaves 5-kilometer race.

 Photo by James Biggam

Central Vermont Runners Fallen Leaves #3

November 19, 2022

Montpelier, VT

Place Name Age G. Hometown Time Pace
1 Charlie Kehler 15 M Greensboro 16:29 5:19
2 Andrew Mongiat 25 M Lebanon 16:43 5:23
3 Paul Murphy 53 M Mendon 18:22 5:55
4 Ethan Parrish 17 M Adamant 18:47 6:03
5 Allen Mead 56 M Hinesburg 19:37 6:19
6 Amy Felice 17 F Calais 19:54 6:25
7 Kristen Munson 41 F Montpelier 20:29 6:36
8 Dylan Broderick 32 F Middlesex 20:35 6:38
9 Seth Drury 49 M Richmond 21:10 6:49
10 Mack Gardner Morse 61 M Calais 21:13 6:50
11 Esther Erbe 34 F Montpelier 21:27 6:55
12 Lauren Purcell 37 F Williston 21:30 6:56
13 Andy Sheehan 12 M Montpelier 22:11 7:09
14 Sean Sheehan 48 M Montpelier 22:12 7:09
15 Addy Budliger 17 F Middlesex 22:23 7:13
16 Otis Loga 18 M Montpelier 22:49 7:21
17 Kim Caldwell 33 F Northfield 22:53 7:22
18 Carrie Felice 51 F Calais 23:12 7:29
19 Joe Merrill 57 M Montpelier 23:57 7:43
20 Tim Noonan 66 M Montpelier 24:14 7:48
21 Bess Powers 61 F Marshfield 24:19 7:50
22 Emma Murphy 22 F Burlington 24:26 7:52
23 Thea Boyles 13 N Montpelier 25:36 8:15
24 Caroline Kessler 28 F Montpelier 25:53 8:20
25 Cathy Dupont 57 F Marshfield 26:05 8:24
26 Darrel Lasell 64 M Williamsto 26:20 8:29
27 Jenn Gorden 52 F Montpelier 26:27 8:31
28 Katie Humphrey 46 F Montpelier 27:57 9:00
29 Hanna Hoebel 16 F Plainfield 28:36 9:13
30 John Martin 70 M Montpelier 28:58 9:20
31 Laury Saligman 54 F Montpelier 28:59 9:20
32 Eline Paikin 16 F Plainfield 29:03 9:22
33 Jamie Gadwah 46 F Waterford 30:16 9:45
34 Gary Furlong 69 M Milton 34:55 11:15
35 Maryellen Copping 54 F Barre 40:53 13:10

