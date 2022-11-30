CVR 5K race results Nov 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Craftsbury Academy sophomore Charlie Kehler, center, stands next to Charger teammates Alan Moody, left, and Cormac Leahy. Kehler recently placed first during the final Central Vermont Runners Fallen Leaves 5-kilometer race. Photo by James Biggam Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Central Vermont Runners Fallen Leaves #3November 19, 2022Montpelier, VT Place Name Age G. Hometown Time Pace1 Charlie Kehler 15 M Greensboro 16:29 5:192 Andrew Mongiat 25 M Lebanon 16:43 5:233 Paul Murphy 53 M Mendon 18:22 5:554 Ethan Parrish 17 M Adamant 18:47 6:035 Allen Mead 56 M Hinesburg 19:37 6:196 Amy Felice 17 F Calais 19:54 6:257 Kristen Munson 41 F Montpelier 20:29 6:368 Dylan Broderick 32 F Middlesex 20:35 6:389 Seth Drury 49 M Richmond 21:10 6:4910 Mack Gardner Morse 61 M Calais 21:13 6:5011 Esther Erbe 34 F Montpelier 21:27 6:5512 Lauren Purcell 37 F Williston 21:30 6:5613 Andy Sheehan 12 M Montpelier 22:11 7:0914 Sean Sheehan 48 M Montpelier 22:12 7:0915 Addy Budliger 17 F Middlesex 22:23 7:1316 Otis Loga 18 M Montpelier 22:49 7:2117 Kim Caldwell 33 F Northfield 22:53 7:2218 Carrie Felice 51 F Calais 23:12 7:2919 Joe Merrill 57 M Montpelier 23:57 7:4320 Tim Noonan 66 M Montpelier 24:14 7:4821 Bess Powers 61 F Marshfield 24:19 7:5022 Emma Murphy 22 F Burlington 24:26 7:5223 Thea Boyles 13 N Montpelier 25:36 8:1524 Caroline Kessler 28 F Montpelier 25:53 8:2025 Cathy Dupont 57 F Marshfield 26:05 8:2426 Darrel Lasell 64 M Williamsto 26:20 8:2927 Jenn Gorden 52 F Montpelier 26:27 8:3128 Katie Humphrey 46 F Montpelier 27:57 9:0029 Hanna Hoebel 16 F Plainfield 28:36 9:1330 John Martin 70 M Montpelier 28:58 9:2031 Laury Saligman 54 F Montpelier 28:59 9:2032 Eline Paikin 16 F Plainfield 29:03 9:2233 Jamie Gadwah 46 F Waterford 30:16 9:4534 Gary Furlong 69 M Milton 34:55 11:1535 Maryellen Copping 54 F Barre 40:53 13:10 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
