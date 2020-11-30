CASTLETON — Nicolle Trivino loves to teach.
It may not be in the traditional classroom sense, but she has a knack for imparting her experiences onto others going through the same thing.
It’s that love that led her to current endeavor, as a graduate assistant coach on the Castleton women’s hockey team.
“I look at teaching similar to coaching,” said Trivino, currently working on an education master’s degree at CU. “You’re leading and you’re sharing your knowledge.”
Trivino finished her undergraduate education this past year and was a two-sport athlete while attending Castleton.
On the ice, she was a four-year player and a captain by the end of her time suiting up in the green and white. She also played lacrosse, where she was part of a pair of conference championships with the Spartans.
Unfortunately, she never got closure on the latter sport. Not soon after the hockey season wrapped up, the COVID-19 pandemic hit full force. It wasn’t long until the spring season was axed, and with it, her final lacrosse season.
That lack of closure played a big role in her wanting to help coach hockey this winter.
“I wasn’t ready to leave Castleton. I didn’t feel like I had my closure,” Trivino said. “I always wanted to coach and give back.”
The transition into coaching has been an interesting one. The program was dealing with a head coaching change, with Tim McAuliffe taking over in an interim role for the departing Mike Venezia.
McAuliffe and Trivino have quickly developed a rapport as they navigate the waters of a new job.
“Tim has made it super easy. He’s super open to ideas,” Trivino said. “Coming right out of the program and into coaching, I have so many ideas and I’m sometimes going a million miles an hour. His philosophy of open door and open ideas is working really well.”
Trivino also has to navigate the waters of being a coach, while also having a friendship with many of the players that she played with as recently as February.
“For the upperclassmen, I know a lot of them personally really well, but there is a mutual respect there,” Trivino said. “It was a topic of concern when I initially applied for the job and I was nervous about how I would present myself, but the girls have been great about it.
“It might be different when we start playing games. I’ll have to put my big girl pants on and have my voice be heard.”
McAuliffe saw a similar player-to-coach transition happen with one of his best friends when he was at St. Michael’s College.
“It’s a tough line to walk for her. She’s used to going out with some of these girls on a Friday night, but now they have to listen to her as a coach. She’s made the transition well. I can tell the respect the girls have for her,” McAuliffe said.
Trivino’s familiarity with the program helped McAuliffe get up to speed quickly after being hired in mid-October.
“(Nicolle) has been so valuable to me,” McAuliffe said. “Normally, a college hockey coach comes in and has recruited the players and build a rapport before they’ve even stepped on campus. She’s helped me with the transition getting to know all the players.”
Her leadership role from the ice has carried over to her coaching.
“The fact that they see her buy in to what we’re doing makes the transition so much easier,” McAuliffe said. “She comes from a hockey family in Canada. Coaching is in her blood and it shows.”
Sports have been in Trivino’s life since she was a toddler. Coming from Georgetown, Ontario, hockey was king. She started learning to skate when she was 3 years old and was on the ice a lot growing up.
She played a handful of recreational sports, but didn’t find her way to lacrosse until high school.
“A lot of the time, if you’re a hockey player, they’ll want you to play lacrosse too because they both deal with sticks and hand-eye coordination,” Trivino said.
Her favorite memory on the lacrosse field was during her freshman and sophomore year when the team made it to the Division III NCAA tournament.
On the ice, it was a Pink the Rink game at Spartan Arena, where the Spartans tied perennial powerhouse and rival Norwich University.
“It was one of those games that you didn’t want to end,” Trivino said. “It was the best game we played against Norwich in my time here. I remember the Norwich coach throwing down their clipboard after the tying goal. It was such a big game and a huge turnout.”
The pandemic has made for a crazy time for all students, but Trivino has handled it well.
“Online school is not ideal. There are some courses where it makes it a bit difficult, but all my professors have been super awesome,” Trivino said.
“Some of them have taught other graduate assistants for hockey in the past. They are good about making sure I get the help when I’m too busy or stressed. It’s similar to undergad, having to balance school and hockey. It’s a different transition going into grad school like this, but I can only imagine how it is for undergraduate students.”
Actual games being played in her initial coaching season is still up in the air. The New England Hockey Conference, the home of Castleton and Norwich, recently announced the cancellation of conference games and the conference tournament, due to the pandemic.
Castleton is still working on a potential schedule for its winter sports, but nothing is set.
“We’re trying to play some games against teams that are playing under similar COVID protocols as us,” Trivino said.
Trivino has many ideas of where her education master’s degree could bring her. She has designs on being a Strength and Conditioning coach and a high school hockey coach, among other things.
“I’ve learned so much throughout the years and I feel like it’s my duty to give back and help girls who are going through the same things I have,” Trivino said.
Wherever her life takes her after she gets her master’s degree, you can count on one thing, Trivino will be teaching along the way.
Follow on Twitter: @AAucoin_RH
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.