CASTLETON — The Castleton University football team is stuck in a bit of uncertainty.
While many of the schools around them have made their intentions clear on fall sports, the Spartans aren’t making move in either direction.
“We’re waiting to see what the governor says on contact sports,” said Castleton coach Tony Volpone, who enters his seventh year leading the program. “We’re in a bit of a holding pattern.”
The Spartans play in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference (ECFC), which has seven teams, including new addition Keystone.
The ECFC Presidents Council voted this week to cancel the 2020 fall conference schedule, but they are supportive of institutional autonomy regarding potential participation in football this fall.
The member schools can decide independently if currently-scheduled ECFC contests will go on as scheduled.
Conference opponents Dean, Anna Maria and Gallaudet have all already announced the cancellation of their fall sports.
Maritime College said they will “follow the New York State Guidelines and gradually progress to a goal of team practices and meaningful competition opportunities, if the conditions relative to the virus allow.”
Keystone has said they will play football in some capacity this fall, while Alfred State hasn’t made a decision in either direction.
Plymouth State and Fitchburg State are non-conference opponents on the Spartans’ schedule.
Plymouth announced they have “reached out to football programs in similar circumstances to explore any opportunities for competition between the schools this fall.”
Fitchburg announced that “all competition for our fall sports has been suspended for the fall 2020 season.” The school intends to provide practice opportunities for the impacted programs.
Volpone said it’s too early to tell if any of the scheduled games will happen.
The school may consider scheduling games to fill in the empty spots on the schedule left by programs sitting out, but they won’t make those decisions until they have Gov. Phil Scott’s guidance.
“By the time preseason comes, we’ll know our fate,” Volpone said.
The first day of preseason camp is scheduled for Aug. 13.
In the meantime, Volpone and his staff met with players and parents this week to discuss the different possibilities on the horizon.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.