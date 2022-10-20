Caezar Williams returned a punt 48 yards for a touchdown early in the contest for Castleton University and it tied the score at 7-7 in last week’s Eastern Collegiate Football Conference game against SUNY Maritime.
Up in the broadcast booth at Dave Wolk Stadium, Jack Healey pointed out to his audience on the Northeast Sports Network that Castleton had never returned a punt for a touchdown prior to this season and now Williams had done it twice.
Healey had no idea what was ahead. Nobody could have imagined it.
Castleton trailed the Privateers 20-7 entering the fourth quarter and exploded for 29 points during that final 15 minutes to pull out a 36-33 victory.
“Everything happened so quickly, I didn’t even realize they had scored 29 points. I was just trying to keep up with everything,” Healey said.
Castleton went ahead 36-33 with 48 seconds remaining on a touchdown pass from Evan Smith to Jackson Brand.
The game still wasn’t won. Not even close. The Privateers drove into Castleton territory but an interception by Kevin McDonough preserved the Spartans’ victory.
Public address announcer Vince Allo described it to the crowd: “McDonough with the McInterception for the McWin.”
McDonough was one of head coach Tony Volpone’s most coveted recruits when he was playing for Concord High in New Hampshire. He has fulfilled the promise.
“He is still only a sophomore and he has become an impact player for us at linebacker,” Volpone said.
McDonough also had 10 tackles against the Privateers.
“The fourth quarter, everyone knew it was do or die time,” senior running back Colin Ellsworth said. “When it came to the huge score by Jackson Brand and the game sealing interception by Kevin, our sideline brought the juice this weekend. We all know what kind of team we are and the whole fourth quarter we really put that on display.”
Now, Volpone hopes the Spartans are placing an order for another McWin at Keystone College.
It won’t be easy. The Giants are riding high after earning their first victory last week since the school reinstated football.
Keystone gave Volpone and his staff plenty to decipher on film this week.
“They give you a lot of different looks,” Volpone said. “Their quarterback is talented and intelligent.”
Keystone only recently brought back football after a decades-long hiatus. The Giants played a limited schedule in 2019 but the improvement has been rapid.
“They are vastly improved from last year,” Volpone said.
“They have been winning football games late but hadn’t been able to close them out. They figured out how to close it out last week against Anna Maria.”
They beat Anna Maria 41-39 with Tim Roach throwing for 243 yards and two touchdowns and Mujaheed Muhamm rushing for 129 yards and two scores.
“They are a two-headed monster,” Volpone said.
“It was just a normal football game up until the fourth quarter,” Allo said of the win over the Privateers.
“Then in the fourth quarter it became a fast paced Lakers Showtime, back-and-forth game.
“Since I have been doing the PA at that stadium, it was the most exciting fourth quarter I have seen.”
The three Vermont college football teams are in action on Saturday with Castleton’s kickoff in La Plume, Pennsylvania set for noon and Norwich University’s home game against MIT also at noon. Middlebury kicks off an hour later in Lewiston, Maine against Bates.
Norwich will be trying to bounce back from a 69-20 loss at Springfield College.
“They kicked our butt,” Norwich coach Mark Murnyack said. “I think they are the best team in our league.”
Murnyack’s Cadets have played both 6-0 Endicott and Springfield.
“Of the two teams, I think Springfield is better,” Murnyack said.
Only one thing to do about a drubbing like that, have a short memory and go win the next game.
The NEWMAC game against MIT provides the Cadets with that opportunity.
MIT brings a 2-3 record (0-2 in the NEWMAC) to Vermont along with linebacker Paul Calvetti, the league’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
“Our kids still played hard, Springfield was just better,” Murnyack said.
There was a bright spot for the Cadets. Tykell Stewart, a 140-pound freshman from Locust Grove, Georgia, burst onto the scene with three catches for 219 yards and three touchdowns.
That gives quarterback Mitchell Theal another viable option and the Engineers more to think about than star receiver Trevor Chase.
The Cadets are 2-5 and 1-2 in the NEWMAC.
Middebury (4-1) will be trying to bounce back from its only loss, a 27-21 defeat to Trinity.
They will be playing a 2-3 Bates team that has found itself in recent weeks. The Bobcats are on a two-game winning streak, a rare phenomenon in recent times in Lewiston.
Hartford High graduate Kyle Hamilton is a starter on Bates’ defensive unit and had his first collegiate interception last week.
QUICK KICKS: New Hampshire hosts Elon in a critical Colonial Athletic Association game on Saturday. UNH is 5-2 and 4-0 in the CAA. Elon is 5-2 and 3-1. ... Elon is the alma mater of Bellows Falls head football coach Bob Lockerby. ... A struggling Dartmouth team (1-4 and 0-2 in the Ivy League) is at Columbia on Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff. ... Keystone’s mascot is the Giants in honor of the major league baseball team that alumnus Christy Mathewson played for. When Mathewson attended the school it was Keystone Academy, a high school. He then attended Bucknell University. Mathewson won 373 games in the major leagues and is one of the five original members of the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
