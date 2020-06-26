CASTLETON— When the 2020 collegiate sports season was brought to an abrupt halt by the COVID-19 pandemic, college programs looked to the future. The Castleton men’s soccer team is hoping the road ahead looks bright.
CU head coach John O’Connor gave a glimpse into the future of the Spartans this week, announcing a 12-man recruiting class set to join the team this fall.
Coming off their first losing season since 2016, CU is hoping the influx of young talent will get the team back on track.
“We are ecstatic to welcome such a diverse, enthusiastic and capable class to the Spartan family,” said O’Connor, in a press release. “This is a huge class for us not only in size but in the importance to our program and the competitive direction we want to head.
“As we enter into our third year in the Little East, we know what to expect and I believe these players can help us meet our goals.”
Up top, the Spartans are bringing in a trio of forwards, in Stanley Anderson, Charlie Cisneros and Samir Ould-Sfiya.
Anderson was a letter winner all fours years at South Kortright High School in New York. He’s the school’s all-time leading goal scorer. He helped the team to three sectional titles and two regional titles.
Cisneros, out of Leesberg, Va., is a standout goal scorer, tallying 18 goals in 30 games with Barca Academy and 25 goals in 45 games with Evergreen FC. He has a connection to New England, with his father Jim starring as a goalkeeper at Dartmouth College.
Ould-Sfiya comes from Methuen, Mass. and scored 10 goals in a tough Merrimack Valley Conference.
Losing 17 of their 28 goals from last year’s squad from Jack Kingdon’s foot, the trio will join a young core expected to carry a load for CU.
In the midfield, Craig Benvenuti, Kevan Flanagan, Favor Weah and Liam Wilson join the squad.
Wilson stays fairly close to home with his commitment to the Spartans. Wilson played at Rice and amassed 35 goals and 38 assists across his school and club teams.
Benvenuti, from New Milford, Conn, is an accomplished goal scorer in the center of the pitch, with 27 high school tallies. Flanagan is similarly strong in the midfield, leading the state of Massachusetts with 32 goals with West Boylston.
Weah is a transfer from Philadelphia Community College, but had a successful high school and club career in the Philadelphia area.
Defensively, Seth Gagnon, Riley Grant, Santiago Morales and Parker Scholl enter a unit that conceded 48 tallies last fall.
Grant, like Wilson, won’t have to travel to far to play his college soccer. he comes from Queensbury, N.Y., where he was a two-time letter winner. During his high school career, he helped the Spartans to league, sectional and regional championships in the state.
Gagnon makes his way across the country from Hermosa Beach, Calif, to join CU. With Vistamar School, his team allowed just 10 goals his senior year.
Morales gives the Spartans some international flare to their recruiting class. He comes from Bogota, Colombia, where he was a four-time recipient of the Fuente & Gala Academic Award as well as the Cumbre Athletic Award.
Scholl was a two-year captain and four-time letter winner at Camden Central High School. Along with his talent on the back line, he notched 15 goals and six assists at Camden.
The lone keeper to join the squad is JP Maul, from Westwood, N.J. Maul was a two-year captain with Westwood helped his team qualify for the County Championships for the first time in 10 years.
O’Connor enters his eighth season with Castleton, as the Spartans prepare for their third season in the Little East Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.