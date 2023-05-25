The legendary Bill Rodgers, winner of the Boston Marathon four times and the New York City Marathon another four years, never made it to the 2019 Crowley Brothers Memorial Road Race. He competed in a 10K race in Green Bay, Wisconsin the day before and was unable to make his flight to Vermont. It was the first time that he had missed the Proctor-to-Rutland 10K event in years.
Rodgers didn’t make it to the Crowley the next year either. Nobody did.
The Crowley has been nixed by COVID the past three years.
It makes its return on Sunday, June 11.
The event is comprised of the 10K, a 5K, a half marathon and the Kids Downtown Mile. All races begin at 8 a.m.
Rodgers is always a big draw, Runners and fans seek his autograph after the race.
He is more than willing to oblige them.
“He is just a joy to be around,” Crowley Race Director Mike Lannon said of Rodgers. “He is truly an ambassador for the sport.”
The 75-year-old Rodgers will be running the 5-K this year.
“He absolutely loves the course,” Lannon said.
Rodgers is the biggest name in the race but Proctor High/Castleton University graduate Gannon McKearin is putting his name all over the Crowley history book.
He has won the 10-K race the last five years.
McKearin said he plans on being there to compete in the 10-K on June 11.
Lannon, 78, was a competitive runner himself, earning a dozen varsity letters at Lynchburg College in Virginia across cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field.
He and his wife Paula Lannon have been running the Crowley event for more than 25 years now.
Mike Lannon leaves no doubt who does the heavy lifting on this team.
“My wife is the workhorse of this event,” Lannon said. “She loves doing it.
“Once I said, ‘maybe we should hang it up now,’ and she said, ‘absolutely not.’”
It was in 2009 that two Olympic runners competed in the Crowley, Rodgers and Joan Benoit Samuelson.
Samuelson set the Crowley age group (40-to-54) that year in the 10K with a time of 38:17.
Nikki Kimball, who grew up in Chittenden and now has a physical therapy practice in Montana, has the overall course record for females in the 10K with a clocking of 38:03.
Lannon recalls Benoit Sameulson being upset with him after the race for not letting her know what the record was.
Eric Blake has the 10K record among male runners with the 32:40 he put up in 2005.
Other age group record holders for the Crowley 10K for males are Jeff Scott, 44:09 for 16-and-under in 2004, Larry Sayers for 40-to-54 at 33:08 in 2001, William Dixon, 36:43 for 55-to-65 in 2002 and 65-and-older by Robert Murphy at 38:03 in 2005.
Other age group record holders for females are Brook Davis for 16-and-under at 48:26 in 2009, Patricia Foltz for 55-to-65 at 45:35 in 2004 and Christine Tattersall at 53:00 in the 65-and-over category in 2007.
Those competing in the 5K race will be taking aim at Kevin Russell’s record of 18:06 and Alicia Clark’s 19:46 on the female side.
The half marathon record is held by former Mill River Union High cross country coach Kell Giffin with his time of 1:20.31. The female mark belongs to former University of Vermont Nordic standout Mary Cirelli, who competed in the Boston Marathon last month. Cirelli’s record is 1:31.14.
John Daly was an elite cross country runner and distance runner at Rutland High who went on to have an outstanding running career at Southeast Missouri State University.
Today he coaches cross country at St. Pius X Catholic High School in Festus, Missouri, 30 miles south of St. Louis.
He has fond memories of competing in the Crowley which he regarded as part of his summer training regimen.
He competed in the 10K race when the course had a couple of different layouts. He especially liked the testing hills offered by the course when it included Campbell Road.
“My strength was the hills,” Daly said.
The race is named for deceased brothers Frank, Larry and Joe Crowley.
That also adds a special layer to the event for Daly.
Joe Crowley was the Justice of the Peace who married Daly and his wife.
“I loved that guy.” Daly said.
Daly points out that you don’t train too hard over the summer for the fall cross country campaign. His concept was to get a good base under him to be ready for the fall.
“I used the Crowley to check how my training was going and to measure my fitness level,” he said.
“And it was a great local race and a place to see friends.”
Daly is a three-time winner of the Crowley 10K.
Daly has a daughter Reagan who holds her high school’s record for most made 3-point field goals and will be playing basketball for Lewis & Clark Community College in St. Louis.
She, like her three siblings, shunned running.
“I didn’t want to force it on them,” Daly said.
Daly allowed his children to follow their only athletic pursuits but he has no regrets about the one he chose.
Running was and still is a big part of Daly’s life and the memories from the Crowley Brothers 10K Memorial Road Race is a big piece of it all.
“It is a great local race,” said Rutland’s Steve Costello who is a member of the Marble Valley Runners, a club of Rutland area runners that meets at least a couple of times a week for runs.
A great local race but one that is also known far beyond Vermont’s borders.
Mike Lannon said there are registrants from places like Texas and Arkansas for this year’s half marathon.
One of the reasons for its fame among the running community far from home is the history of the race. It has its origin in a race between Rutland’s Frank Crowley and Clarence DeMar back in the late 1920s.
Crowley, who went on to compete in the 1932 Olympics in Los Angeles, defeated DeMar that day.
Frank Crowley would be thrilled that the event still has his family name on it and that it will be brought back on June 11.
