If there is a soundtrack for Robbie Crouch’s latest venture it could be Judy Collins’ iconic song “Both Sides Now.”
Crouch dominated the Northern NASCAR circuit in the 1970s as well as the American-Canadian Tour in the 1980s and 1990s with his No. 48 car.
Crouch said it was NASCAR Hall of Famer Ken Squier who tagged him with the moniker Tampa Tornado, an apt one for the way he blew away the competition.
Now, he and his wife Ashley Jane (Ken’s daughter) are getting ready to experience the other side of racing as Late Model car owners. They will be car owners with 20-year-old Evan Hallstrom in the seat.
“Ashley grew up around racing. She has always had a connection to racing,” Crouch said.
“She traveled with her father to Formula I races all over Europe. She has been to a lot of Cup tracks. She has rubbed elbows with all of the greats.
“But she has never been on this side of racing. Ashley is the registered car owner but we are doing this together.”
Crouch points out that while Hallstrom is 20, he has been racing since 13.
“He has got a lot of experience for a young guy,” Crouch said.
Again, the family connections run through this venture. Hallstrom’s mother is Ken Squier’s personal assistant.
Crouch said the plan is to run about 10 races this year and Barre’s Thunder Road will be prominent on the schedule.
Looking at their Thunder Road itinerary, Crouch said, “We’ll probably do the opener on May 1 and the Memorial Day race. WDEV Night is always a good time so we will do that. The Vermont Governor’s Cup, we will do and the Milk Bowl, for sure.”
The Milk Bowl is very special to Crouch. He won four of those prestigious late-season races and he won them in about every way possible.
He won one winning no segments, another winning one segment, another capturing two segments and the other winning all three segments of the event.
“Winning all three segments is almost impossible. I am pretty proud of that,” Crouch said.
Once the car was purchased, Crouch got it home and tore it all apart.
“We were trying to learn all that we could about it,” he said. “We put a lot of work into it. We had to put our own mark on it.”
That is where Tony Andrews comes in. Crouch has Andrews as his crew chief and he feels Andrews is a treasure.
“Tony Andrews is a really smart crew chief. I think he is very underrated in Vermont,” Crouch said. “Evan is super confident with Tony turning the wrenches.”
Crouch lives in Waterbury but when he moved north from Florida in 1972, his first home was in Fair Haven. Sam’s Service Center of Fair Haven will be one of the car’s sponsors this season.
He also raced at Devil’s Bowl a couple of years after relocating and became friends with Devil’s Bowl founder C.J. Richards.
It has been some time that Crouch has been out of racing but he has never stopped thinking about it. Perhaps it was inevitable that he and Ashley would become involved in the sport in some capacity.
“I have been out of it a long time and things have evolved,” Crouch said.
He fully intends to get behind the wheel again during testing and practice.
Could that mean some racing in his future if testing and practice whets his appetite for it?
“I don’t rule anything out,” Crouch said but emphasized that he is plunging into this endeavor with the thought of he and Ashley putting all of their energy into being car owners.
Robbie and Ashley have racing flowing through their veins. Their hearts will be pounding soon with T-Road’s annual car show and open practice set for April 30 and the ACT Late Model Tour race the following day at Thunder Road.
A brand new venture is heading to the starting line with the No. 48 Late Model, a sight that is certain to stir memories of the Tampa Tornado.
