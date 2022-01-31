U-32 NORDIC SKI MEET
5-kilometer course
BOYS RESULTS
1. Oliver Hansen U32 13:42.40 2. Sage Grossi MHS 14:00.99 3. Indy Metcalf HUHS 14:43.81 4. Bennett Clark U32 14:55.80 5. Ben Wetherell MHS 14:58.56 6. Ezra Triplett MHS 15:00.78 7. Wilder Brown U32 15:12.99 8. Samuel Brondyke MHS 15:27.81 9. Christopher Bialas SBHS 15:50.46 10. Zander Waskuch PA 15:53.70 11. James Bialas SBHS 15:53.88 12. Hugh Johnson LUHS 16:11.33 13. George Sullivan LUHS 16:15.80 14. Wyatt Malloy U32 16:17.94 15. Caedin Bodach-Turner U32 16:22.90 16. Steven Supan MHS 16:33.55 17. Kaiden Boissoneault LUHS 16:40.79 18. Ben Larson HUHS 16:47.81 19. Zeb Whitlock LUHS 16:54.14 20. Trent Jordan HUHS 16:56.68 21. Will Schaefer SBHS 17:09.79 22. Rowan Nenninger SBHS 17:12.24 23. Jasper Turner MHS 17:12.75 24. Taggert Schrader U32 17:20.20 25. Gabriel Mitchell BHS 17:28.83 26. Mason Porter LUHS 17:29.51 27. Tennessee Lamb U32 17:34.57 28. Sky Valin SBHS 17:56.36 29. Jay Borland MHS 18:01.11 30. Nate Mitchell BHS 18:06.09 31. Christopher Cummiskey HUHS 18:13.20 32. Ollie Cloutier SBHS 18:18.34 33. Noah Burnham LUHS 18:18.54 34. Gregory Hayward U32 18:28.88 35. Tristin Williams PA 18:54.77 36. Amos Lilly BHS 18:56.39 37. Ben Gale LUHS 18:56.64 38. Hayden Cheever LUHS 18:59.12 39. Eric Grover PA 19:58.11 40. Boniface Ndikumwenayo BHS 20:04 41. Liam Hand BHS 20:07.73
GIRLS RESULTS
