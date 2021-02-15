Cross-country ski results Feb 15, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email From left, Montpelier skiers Sara Saligman-McGill, Adele Pritchard, Camille Marrineaus, Anya Carlson, Clare Pritchard, Marie Voisin, Asa Lloyd and Amani Suter stand near the start line during an event earlier this winter. Photo by JAMES BIGGAM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NORDIC SKI RESULTSAT U-32 / FEB. 13, 20215K CLASSIC VARSITY BOYS1. Carson Beard, U-32, 14:282. Austin Beard, U-32, 14:293. Tzevi Schwartz, U-32, 14:304. Jed Kurts, U-32, 14:535. Samuel Clark, U-32, 15:096. Jacob Miller-Arsenault, U-32, 15:207. Oliver Hansen, U-32, 16:278. Sage Grossi, MHS, 16:339. Rye MacCurtain, Harwood, 16:5810. Carlton Cummiskey, Harwood, 16:5911. Cameron Thompson, U-32, 17:2512. Benjamin Wetherell, MHS, 18:0813. Cyrus Hansen, U-32, 18:0914. Bennett Clark, U-32, 18:1715. Ezra Merrill-Triplett, MHS, 18:1916. Brown Wilder, U-32, 18:5017. Ebbe Lillis, Harwood, 20:0318. Steven Supan, MHS, 20:1219. Jasper Turner, MHS, 20:1220. Taggert Schrader, U-32, 20:2721. Avery Smart, MHS, 20:2722. Ben Larson, Harwood, 20:3423. Chase Ehrlich, MHS, 20:3824. Bo Ferver, U-32, 25:4025. Jonah Busker, Harwood, 29:38VARSITY GIRLS1. Julia Thurston, Harwood, 16:592. May Lamb, U-32, 17:123. Ayla Bodach-Turner, U-32, 18:284. Meg Voisin, MHS, 18:415. Isabelle Serrano, U-32, 19:126. Estherline Carlson, MHS, 20:117. Avery Knauss, U-32, 20:268. Shams Ferver, U-32, 20:419. Amy Felice, U-32, 21:0010. Anja Rand, MHS, 21:13 11. Anna Knauss, U-32, 21:5812. Norah Wilcox, U-32, 22:0213. Caelyn McDonough, Harwood, 22:2614. Esther Macke, U-32, 22:2715. Hazel Lillis, Harwood, 22:4616. Ruby Bryant, MHS, 23:2717. Mary Margaret Page, MHS, 23:4718. Nina Young, U-32, 24:3619. Addy Budliger, U-32, 24:5720. Lucia McCallum, MHS, 25:1721. Hadley Anderson, Harwood, 25:2322. Rowan Clough, Harwood, 25:2323. Alice Lindsay, Harwood, 27:11MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS1. Indy Metcalf, Harwood, 12:132. Sam Brondyke, Main St., 12:323. Dylan Bacon, Main St., 12:494. Jay Borland, Main St., 13:145. Caedin Bodach-Turner, U-32, 13:306. Callum MacCurtain, Harwood, 13:347. Tyler Bacon, Main St., 13:368. Caleb Rockcastle, Main St., 14:049. Dax Desharnais, Main St., 14:0510. Owen Mongeon, Main St., 14:3611. Luke Murphy, Main St., 14:5612. Chapin Rivers, Harwood, 15:0913. Asa Rosenberg, Main St., 15:2214. Christopher Cummiskey, Harwood, 15:2815. Roan Sirvent, Main St., 23:28MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS1. Anya Carlson, Main St., 12:332. Marie Voisin, Main St., 12:403. Sara Saligman-McGill, Main St., 13:074. Adleigh Franke, Harwood, 14:105. Ella Cisz, Harwood, 14:536. Thea Boyles, Main St., 15:547. Fiona Murphy, Main St., 16:408. Molly McGibney, Main St., 16:459. Amani Suter, Main St., 17:08 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
