Montpelier

From left, Montpelier skiers Sara Saligman-McGill, Adele Pritchard, Camille Marrineaus, Anya Carlson, Clare Pritchard, Marie Voisin, Asa Lloyd and Amani Suter stand near the start line during an event earlier this winter.

 Photo by JAMES BIGGAM

NORDIC SKI RESULTS

AT U-32 / FEB. 13, 2021

5K CLASSIC

VARSITY BOYS

1. Carson Beard, U-32, 14:28
2. Austin Beard, U-32, 14:29
3. Tzevi Schwartz, U-32, 14:30
4. Jed Kurts, U-32, 14:53
5. Samuel Clark, U-32, 15:09
6. Jacob Miller-Arsenault, U-32, 15:20
7. Oliver Hansen, U-32, 16:27
8. Sage Grossi, MHS, 16:33
9. Rye MacCurtain, Harwood, 16:58
10. Carlton Cummiskey, Harwood, 16:59
11. Cameron Thompson, U-32, 17:25
12. Benjamin Wetherell, MHS, 18:08
13. Cyrus Hansen, U-32, 18:09
14. Bennett Clark, U-32, 18:17
15. Ezra Merrill-Triplett, MHS, 18:19
16. Brown Wilder, U-32, 18:50
17. Ebbe Lillis, Harwood, 20:03
18. Steven Supan, MHS, 20:12
19. Jasper Turner, MHS, 20:12
20. Taggert Schrader, U-32, 20:27
21. Avery Smart, MHS, 20:27
22. Ben Larson, Harwood, 20:34
23. Chase Ehrlich, MHS, 20:38
24. Bo Ferver, U-32, 25:40
25. Jonah Busker, Harwood, 29:38

VARSITY GIRLS

1. Julia Thurston, Harwood, 16:59
2. May Lamb, U-32, 17:12
3. Ayla Bodach-Turner, U-32, 18:28
4. Meg Voisin, MHS, 18:41
5. Isabelle Serrano, U-32, 19:12
6. Estherline Carlson, MHS, 20:11
7. Avery Knauss, U-32, 20:26
8. Shams Ferver, U-32, 20:41
9. Amy Felice, U-32, 21:00
10. Anja Rand, MHS, 21:13
11. Anna Knauss, U-32, 21:58
12. Norah Wilcox, U-32, 22:02
13. Caelyn McDonough, Harwood, 22:26
14. Esther Macke, U-32, 22:27
15. Hazel Lillis, Harwood, 22:46
16. Ruby Bryant, MHS, 23:27
17. Mary Margaret Page, MHS, 23:47
18. Nina Young, U-32, 24:36
19. Addy Budliger, U-32, 24:57
20. Lucia McCallum, MHS, 25:17
21. Hadley Anderson, Harwood, 25:23
22. Rowan Clough, Harwood, 25:23
23. Alice Lindsay, Harwood, 27:11

MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS

1. Indy Metcalf, Harwood, 12:13
2. Sam Brondyke, Main St., 12:32
3. Dylan Bacon, Main St., 12:49
4. Jay Borland, Main St., 13:14
5. Caedin Bodach-Turner, U-32, 13:30
6. Callum MacCurtain, Harwood, 13:34
7. Tyler Bacon, Main St., 13:36
8. Caleb Rockcastle, Main St., 14:04
9. Dax Desharnais, Main St., 14:05
10. Owen Mongeon, Main St., 14:36
11. Luke Murphy, Main St., 14:56
12. Chapin Rivers, Harwood, 15:09
13. Asa Rosenberg, Main St., 15:22
14. Christopher Cummiskey, Harwood, 15:28
15. Roan Sirvent, Main St., 23:28

MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS

1. Anya Carlson, Main St., 12:33
2. Marie Voisin, Main St., 12:40
3. Sara Saligman-McGill, Main St., 13:07
4. Adleigh Franke, Harwood, 14:10
5. Ella Cisz, Harwood, 14:53
6. Thea Boyles, Main St., 15:54
7. Fiona Murphy, Main St., 16:40
8. Molly McGibney, Main St., 16:45
9. Amani Suter, Main St., 17:08

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.