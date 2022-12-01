US SUPER TOUR
NORDIC SKI RESULTS
AT SOVERIGN LAKE, CAN
NOV. 30, 2022
WOMEN’S CLASSIC SPRINT
1. Hailey Swirbul 2. Sydney Palmer Leger 3. Anna-Maria Dietze 4. Margie Freed 5. Weronika Kaleta 6. Karianne Dengerud 7. Alexandra Lawson 8. Renae Anderson 9. Sarah Goble 10. Liliane Gagnon 11. Katie Weaver 12. Sonjaa Schmidt 13. Erin Bianco 14. Mariah Bredal 15. Tory Audet 17. Celine Mayer 18. Karolina Kaleta 19. Samantha Smith 20. Anna Stewart 21. Jasmine Drolet 22. Michaela Keller-Miller 23. Amelia Wells 24. Erika Flowers 25. Alison Mackie 26. Evelina Sutro 27. Emma Reeder 28. Katie Feldman 29. Quinn Morgan 30. Elena Grissom 31. Ezra Smith 32. Julie Ensrud 33. Annika Landis 34. Nina Seemann 35. Katherine Mason 36. Ingrid Thyr 37. Stella Duncan 38. Leah Reitz 39. Hannah Price 40. Emilia Becker 41. Karla Schleske Shepard 42. Sophie Tremblay 43. Anna Parent 44. Beth Granstrom
MEN’S CLASSIC SPRINT
