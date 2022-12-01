US SUPER TOUR

NORDIC SKI RESULTS

AT SOVERIGN LAKE, CAN

NOV. 30, 2022

WOMEN’S CLASSIC SPRINT

1. Hailey Swirbul 2. Sydney Palmer Leger 3. Anna-Maria Dietze 4. Margie Freed 5. Weronika Kaleta 6. Karianne Dengerud 7. Alexandra Lawson 8. Renae Anderson 9. Sarah Goble 10. Liliane Gagnon 11. Katie Weaver 12. Sonjaa Schmidt 13. Erin Bianco 14. Mariah Bredal 15. Tory Audet 17. Celine Mayer 18. Karolina Kaleta 19. Samantha Smith 20. Anna Stewart 21. Jasmine Drolet 22. Michaela Keller-Miller 23. Amelia Wells 24. Erika Flowers 25. Alison Mackie 26. Evelina Sutro 27. Emma Reeder 28. Katie Feldman 29. Quinn Morgan 30. Elena Grissom 31. Ezra Smith 32. Julie Ensrud 33. Annika Landis 34. Nina Seemann 35. Katherine Mason 36. Ingrid Thyr 37. Stella Duncan 38. Leah Reitz 39. Hannah Price 40. Emilia Becker 41. Karla Schleske Shepard 42. Sophie Tremblay 43. Anna Parent 44. Beth Granstrom

MEN’S CLASSIC SPRINT

1. Magnus Boee 2. Zander McMullen 3. Xavier McKeever 4. Will Koch 5. Russell Kennedy 6. Graham Houtsma 7. Walker Hall 8. Julian Smith 9. Noel Keeffe 10. Reid Goble 11. Julien Locke 12. Samuel Hendry 13. John Steel Hagenbuch 14. Finn O’Connell 15. Michael Earnhart 16. Peter Wolter 17. Scott Hill 18. Brian Bushey 19. Thomas O’Harra 20. Maximillian Hollmann 21. Nicholas Randall 22. Ari Endestad 23. Luke Allan 24. Kendyn Mashinter 25. Sasha Masson 26. Leo Grandbois 27. Erikson Moore 28. Max Kluck 29. Asa Chalmers 30. Alexander Maurer 31. Mats Halvorsen 32. Taschi Klaschka 33. Simon Zink 34. Finn Dodgson 35. Braden Becker 36. Bently Walker-Broose 37. Nathan Weiman 38. Lane Myshrall 39. Max Mahaffy 40. Owen Pimm 41. August Schatzlein 42. Victor-Emile Thibeault 43. Andrew Millan 44. Tobias Quinn 45. Fred Albrechtson 46. Alexander Nemeth 47. Tony Mathie 48. Trevor Aitken 49. Charlie Hiam 50. Cameron Merkowsky 51. Brian Brush 52. Martin Kariya 53. Travis Luckert 54. Tom Mancinc

