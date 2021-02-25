Cross-country ski results Feb 25, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email From left, U-32 skiers May Lamb, Isabelle Serrano, Shams Ferver and Ayla Bodach-Turner celebrate after capping a come-from-behind victory over runner-up Middlebury during last year's Nordic skiing state championships. Photo by James Biggam Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NORDIC SKI RESULTS5K FREESTYLEFEB. 24, 2021 AT CRAFTSBURYGIRLS RESULTS1. Camille Bolduc, CA, 13:36.02. Julia Thurston, HUHS, 14:31.03. Mackenzie Greenberg, HUHS, 14:33.04. Amelia Circosta, Independent, 14:35.75. Ruth Krebs, CA, 14:36.06. Anika Leahy, CA, 14:38.87. May Lamb, U-32, 15:22.08. Isabelle Serrano, U-32, 15:32.09. Maggie McGee, LUHS, 15:35.010. Meg Voisin, MHS, 16:02.011. Ayla Bodach-Turner, U-32, 16:33.012. Estherline Carlson, MHS, 16:33.013. Maisie Franke, HUHS, 16:37.014. Esther Macke, U-32, 17:10.015. Avery Knauss, U-32, 17:17.016. Amy Felice, U-32, 17:34.017. Anna Isselhardt, PA, 17:52.018. Shams Ferver, U-32, 17:55.019. Adelle MacDowell, LUHS, 18:00.020. Anja Rand, MHS, 18:01.021. Gabbie Schaffer, PA, 18:10.022. Ruby Bryant, MHS, 18:15.023. Lucia Mccallum, MHS, 18:18.024. Mae Searles, LUHS, 18:30.025. Aine Fannon, SJA, 18:38.026. Ella Bradley, U-32, 18:40.027. Linden Osborne, PA, 18:53.028. Norah Wilcox, U-32, 19:00.029. Peggy Fischer, SJA, 19:23.030. Anna Knauss, U-32, 19:37.031. Delaney Rankin, SJA, 19:48.032. Phoenix Masten, PA, 19:55.033. Rowan Clough, HUHS, 20:04.034. Maren Giese, SJA, 20:17.035. Siri Joliffe, SJA, 20:24.036. Mary-Margaret Page, MHS, 20:25.037. Adele Bernier, SJA, 20:38.038. Alice Lindsay, HUHS, 20:51.039. Nina Young, U-32, 21:06.040. Addy Budliger, U-32, 21:12.041. Mary Fowler, SJA, 21:51.042. Aliza Wright, SJA, 21:58.043. Eliana Moorhead, MHS, 22:40.044. Lily Walsh, LUHS, 23:01.045. Adele Ramirez-Valcour, PA, 24:45.046. Sara Sargent, LUHS, 26:02.0GIRLS TEAM SCORES1. U-32 242. Harwood 413. Montpelier 484. Lamoille 805. Peoples 816. St. Johnsbury 103 BOYS RESULTS1. Cormac Leahy, CA, 12:18.72. Charlie Krebs, CA, 12:45.73. Leo Circosta, Ind., 12:52.4. Tzevi Schwartz, U-32, 13:02.05. Jacob Miller-Arsenault, U-32, 13:13.06. Jed Kurts, U-32, 13:19.07. Ollie Hansen, U-32, 13:26.08. Aiden Casey, CA, 13:28.89. Alan Moody, CA, 13:29.610. Sam Clark, U-32, 13:36.011. Austin Beard, U-32, 13:37.012. Carlton Cummiskey, HUHS, 13:38.013. Carson Beard, U-32, 13:40.014. Sage Grossi, MHS, 13:40.015. Rye MaCurtain, HUHS, 13:45.016. Linden Stelma-Leonard, CA, 14:21.717. Orion Cenkl, CA, 14:33.818. Ezra Merrill-Triplett, MHS, 14:50.019. Ebbe Lillis, HUHS, 14:54.020. Cameron Thompson, U-32, 15:12.021. Liam McGee, LUHS, 15:15.022. Ben Wetherell, MHS, 15:33.023. Erubey Lopez, LUHS, 15:49.024. Ben Larson, HUHS, 15:54.025. Wilder Brown, U-32, 15:58.026. Luke Chadderdon, SJA, 16:01.027. Nick Reed, SJA, 16:14.028. Cyrus Hansen, U-32, 16:18.029. Hugh Johnson, LUHS, 16:18.030. Nils Young, U-32, 16:33.031. George Sullivan, LUHS, 16:53.032. Tag Schrader, U-32, 17:18.033. Steven Supan, MHS, 17:23.034. Chase Ehrlich, MHS, 17:23.535. Kayle Humke, U-32, 17:28.036. Avery Smart, MHS, 17:49.037. Jude Coe, SJA, 17:55.038. Aidan Moffatt, CA, 18:04.939. Nathan Lenzini, SJA, 18:25.040. Ethan Borland, MHS, 18:27.041. Krane Davis, SJA, 18:44.042. Kaiden Boissoneault, LUHS, 18:55.043. Tommy Vaal, SJA, 19:06.044. Fletcher Turner, MHS, 19:12.045. Gus Mosle, HUHS, 19:19.046. Mason Berry, HUHS, 19:20.047. Mason Porter, LUHS, 20:56.048. Sam Watson, MHS, 24:11.049. Jonah Busker, HUHS, 24:16.050. Eric Grovner, PA, 25:11.0BOYS TEAM SCORES1. U-32 182. Craftsbury 183. Harwood 664. Lamoille 805. Montpelier 836. 