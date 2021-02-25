Ski

From left, U-32 skiers May Lamb, Isabelle Serrano, Shams Ferver and Ayla Bodach-Turner celebrate after capping a come-from-behind victory over runner-up Middlebury during last year's Nordic skiing state championships.

 Photo by James Biggam

NORDIC SKI RESULTS

5K FREESTYLE

FEB. 24, 2021

AT CRAFTSBURY

GIRLS RESULTS

1. Camille Bolduc, CA, 13:36.0
2. Julia Thurston, HUHS, 14:31.0
3. Mackenzie Greenberg, HUHS, 14:33.0
4. Amelia Circosta, Independent, 14:35.7
5. Ruth Krebs, CA, 14:36.0
6. Anika Leahy, CA, 14:38.8
7. May Lamb, U-32, 15:22.0
8. Isabelle Serrano, U-32, 15:32.0
9. Maggie McGee, LUHS, 15:35.0
10. Meg Voisin, MHS, 16:02.0
11. Ayla Bodach-Turner, U-32, 16:33.0
12. Estherline Carlson, MHS, 16:33.0
13. Maisie Franke, HUHS, 16:37.0
14. Esther Macke, U-32, 17:10.0
15. Avery Knauss, U-32, 17:17.0
16. Amy Felice, U-32, 17:34.0
17. Anna Isselhardt, PA, 17:52.0
18. Shams Ferver, U-32, 17:55.0
19. Adelle MacDowell, LUHS, 18:00.0
20. Anja Rand, MHS, 18:01.0
21. Gabbie Schaffer, PA, 18:10.0
22. Ruby Bryant, MHS, 18:15.0
23. Lucia Mccallum, MHS, 18:18.0
24. Mae Searles, LUHS, 18:30.0
25. Aine Fannon, SJA, 18:38.0
26. Ella Bradley, U-32, 18:40.0
27. Linden Osborne, PA, 18:53.0
28. Norah Wilcox, U-32, 19:00.0
29. Peggy Fischer, SJA, 19:23.0
30. Anna Knauss, U-32, 19:37.0
31. Delaney Rankin, SJA, 19:48.0
32. Phoenix Masten, PA, 19:55.0
33. Rowan Clough, HUHS, 20:04.0
34. Maren Giese, SJA, 20:17.0
35. Siri Joliffe, SJA, 20:24.0
36. Mary-Margaret Page, MHS, 20:25.0
37. Adele Bernier, SJA, 20:38.0
38. Alice Lindsay, HUHS, 20:51.0
39. Nina Young, U-32, 21:06.0
40. Addy Budliger, U-32, 21:12.0
41. Mary Fowler, SJA, 21:51.0
42. Aliza Wright, SJA, 21:58.0
43. Eliana Moorhead, MHS, 22:40.0
44. Lily Walsh, LUHS, 23:01.0
45. Adele Ramirez-Valcour, PA, 24:45.0
46. Sara Sargent, LUHS, 26:02.0

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. U-32 24
2. Harwood 41
3. Montpelier 48
4. Lamoille 80
5. Peoples 81
6. St. Johnsbury 103

BOYS RESULTS

1. Cormac Leahy, CA, 12:18.7
2. Charlie Krebs, CA, 12:45.7
3. Leo Circosta, Ind., 12:52.
4. Tzevi Schwartz, U-32, 13:02.0
5. Jacob Miller-Arsenault, U-32, 13:13.0
6. Jed Kurts, U-32, 13:19.0
7. Ollie Hansen, U-32, 13:26.0
8. Aiden Casey, CA, 13:28.8
9. Alan Moody, CA, 13:29.6
10. Sam Clark, U-32, 13:36.0
11. Austin Beard, U-32, 13:37.0
12. Carlton Cummiskey, HUHS, 13:38.0
13. Carson Beard, U-32, 13:40.0
14. Sage Grossi, MHS, 13:40.0
15. Rye MaCurtain, HUHS, 13:45.0
16. Linden Stelma-Leonard, CA, 14:21.7
17. Orion Cenkl, CA, 14:33.8
18. Ezra Merrill-Triplett, MHS, 14:50.0
19. Ebbe Lillis, HUHS, 14:54.0
20. Cameron Thompson, U-32, 15:12.0
21. Liam McGee, LUHS, 15:15.0
22. Ben Wetherell, MHS, 15:33.0
23. Erubey Lopez, LUHS, 15:49.0
24. Ben Larson, HUHS, 15:54.0
25. Wilder Brown, U-32, 15:58.0
26. Luke Chadderdon, SJA, 16:01.0
27. Nick Reed, SJA, 16:14.0
28. Cyrus Hansen, U-32, 16:18.0
29. Hugh Johnson, LUHS, 16:18.0
30. Nils Young, U-32, 16:33.0
31. George Sullivan, LUHS, 16:53.0
32. Tag Schrader, U-32, 17:18.0
33. Steven Supan, MHS, 17:23.0
34. Chase Ehrlich, MHS, 17:23.5
35. Kayle Humke, U-32, 17:28.0
36. Avery Smart, MHS, 17:49.0
37. Jude Coe, SJA, 17:55.0
38. Aidan Moffatt, CA, 18:04.9
39. Nathan Lenzini, SJA, 18:25.0
40. Ethan Borland, MHS, 18:27.0
41. Krane Davis, SJA, 18:44.0
42. Kaiden Boissoneault, LUHS, 18:55.0
43. Tommy Vaal, SJA, 19:06.0
44. Fletcher Turner, MHS, 19:12.0
45. Gus Mosle, HUHS, 19:19.0
46. Mason Berry, HUHS, 19:20.0
47. Mason Porter, LUHS, 20:56.0
48. Sam Watson, MHS, 24:11.0
49. Jonah Busker, HUHS, 24:16.0
50. Eric Grovner, PA, 25:11.0

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1. U-32 18
2. Craftsbury 18
3. Harwood 66
4. Lamoille 80
5. Montpelier 83
6. St. Johnsbury 125

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.