CROSS-COUNTRY RUNNING RESULTS

At U-32 High School

East Montpelier, VT

Sept. 7, 2021

1. Evan Thornton-Sherman St Johnsbury 16:09.45 2. Hale Boyden St Johnsbury 18:13.46 3. Oliver Hansen U-32 18:36.76 4. Sarge Burns U-32 18:36.97 5. Tzevi Schwartz U-32 18:42.02 6. Nathan Lenzini St Johnsbury 18:45.95 7. Wilder Brown U-32 19:04.22 8. Nathaniel Bernier St Johnsbury 19:06.74 9. Cyrus Hansen U-32 19:09.97 10. Taggart Schrader U-32 19:36.79 11. Ryan Callaghan St Johnsbury 20:18.22 12. Tennessee Lamb U-32 20:44.39 13. Kaiden Boissoneault Lamoille 21:00.29 14. Joseph Scott St Johnsbury 21:43.51 15. Mason Porter Lamoille 21:56.99 16. Ian Kramer Northfield 22:19.25 17. Andrew Mckinstry U-32 22:25.92 18. Oliver Greenway St Johnsbury 22:28.43 19. Wyatt Malloy U-32 22:44.37 20. Garrett Miller Northfield 23:01.66 21. Garrett Manosh Lamoille 23:07.72 22. Colin Snyder Northfield 23:16.10 23. Ethan Parrish Twinfield 23:29.67 24. Colby Frostick U-32 23:52.41 25. Owen Motyka Northfield 24:01.46 26. Liam Hayes U-32 24:04.36 27. Khamden Luangrath Hazen 24:57.09 28. Gavin Maney St Johnsbury 25:16.55 29. Otis Loga U-32 26:00.43 30. Carter Hill Hazen 26:56.03 31. Sam Sainz Twinfield 26:58.13 32. Connor McCullough U-32 27:01.27 33. Jacob Rockwood Lamoille 27:06.81 34. Elijah Myer Northfield 27:17.14 35. Sebastian Najri St Johnsbury 27:22.89 36. Joseph Orost Lamoille 28:16.09 37. Jordan Sartwell Lamoille 29:01.04 38. Zack Alamuddin St Johnsbury 29:18.34 39. Mark Thompson St Johnsbury 29:30.02 40. Isaac Stebbins Lamoille 30:51.52 41. Gregory Hayward U-32 31:52.46 42. Benjamin Morse St Johnsbury 32:12.19 43. Christian Dessureau Northfield 33:12.82 44. Michael Sargent Lamoille 35:10.72 45. Tobias Benson Hazen 39:20.91 46. Bodhi Pugliese U-32 45:52.54

GIRLS RESULTS

1. Maggie McGee Lamoille 22:17.78 2. McKenna Knapp Northfield 23:39.83 3. Isabelle Serrano U-32 24:06.40 4. Esther Macke U-32 24:07.19 5. Addy Budliger U-32 24:07.88 6. Ginger Long U-32 24:17.28 7. Cassandra Royer Hazen 24:26.56 8. Siri Jolliffe St Johnsbury 24:32.51 9. Mckenna Crance St Johnsbury 24:33.30 10. Adele Bernier St Johnsbury 24:33.76 11. Frannie Cozzens St Johnsbury 24:34.20 12. Peyton Qualter St Johnsbury 24:34.84 13. Bennett Crance St Johnsbury 24:35.44 14. Ayla Bodach-Turner U-32 24:40.68 15. Dylan Wilcox St Johnsbury 24:43.56 16. Sarah Pennypacker St Johnsbury 24:44.37 17. Jessica Royer Hazen 24:47.57 18. Madison Beaudoin U-32 24:59.34 19. Nina Young U-32 25:20.72 20. Olivia Serrano U-32 26:21.34 21. Anna Gale Lamoille 26:51.89 22. Mae Searles Lamoille 27:08.21 23. Adelle MacDowell Lamoille 27:09.29 24. Josephine Haley U-32 29:38.42 25. Rachael Miller Northfield 30:12.92 26 Annabelle Morland U-32 31:05.01 27. Marta Mas Garvigo Hazen 31:28.14 28. Edith Lane U-32 40:26.83 29. Averie Lange Northfield 41:51.02 30. Amelia Mills-Brown Northfield 41:51.66 31. Kaitlynn Lavigne Lamoille 45:51.63

