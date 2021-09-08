CROSS-COUNTRY RUNNING RESULTS
At U-32 High School
East Montpelier, VT
Sept. 7, 2021
1. Evan Thornton-Sherman St Johnsbury 16:09.45 2. Hale Boyden St Johnsbury 18:13.46 3. Oliver Hansen U-32 18:36.76 4. Sarge Burns U-32 18:36.97 5. Tzevi Schwartz U-32 18:42.02 6. Nathan Lenzini St Johnsbury 18:45.95 7. Wilder Brown U-32 19:04.22 8. Nathaniel Bernier St Johnsbury 19:06.74 9. Cyrus Hansen U-32 19:09.97 10. Taggart Schrader U-32 19:36.79 11. Ryan Callaghan St Johnsbury 20:18.22 12. Tennessee Lamb U-32 20:44.39 13. Kaiden Boissoneault Lamoille 21:00.29 14. Joseph Scott St Johnsbury 21:43.51 15. Mason Porter Lamoille 21:56.99 16. Ian Kramer Northfield 22:19.25 17. Andrew Mckinstry U-32 22:25.92 18. Oliver Greenway St Johnsbury 22:28.43 19. Wyatt Malloy U-32 22:44.37 20. Garrett Miller Northfield 23:01.66 21. Garrett Manosh Lamoille 23:07.72 22. Colin Snyder Northfield 23:16.10 23. Ethan Parrish Twinfield 23:29.67 24. Colby Frostick U-32 23:52.41 25. Owen Motyka Northfield 24:01.46 26. Liam Hayes U-32 24:04.36 27. Khamden Luangrath Hazen 24:57.09 28. Gavin Maney St Johnsbury 25:16.55 29. Otis Loga U-32 26:00.43 30. Carter Hill Hazen 26:56.03 31. Sam Sainz Twinfield 26:58.13 32. Connor McCullough U-32 27:01.27 33. Jacob Rockwood Lamoille 27:06.81 34. Elijah Myer Northfield 27:17.14 35. Sebastian Najri St Johnsbury 27:22.89 36. Joseph Orost Lamoille 28:16.09 37. Jordan Sartwell Lamoille 29:01.04 38. Zack Alamuddin St Johnsbury 29:18.34 39. Mark Thompson St Johnsbury 29:30.02 40. Isaac Stebbins Lamoille 30:51.52 41. Gregory Hayward U-32 31:52.46 42. Benjamin Morse St Johnsbury 32:12.19 43. Christian Dessureau Northfield 33:12.82 44. Michael Sargent Lamoille 35:10.72 45. Tobias Benson Hazen 39:20.91 46. Bodhi Pugliese U-32 45:52.54
GIRLS RESULTS
