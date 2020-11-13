When Whitcomb High School closed its doors a couple of years ago, many of its alumni were understandably saddened. Heck, Mike Cronin was devastated and he was only affiliated with the Bethel high school for one year.
“It made me sick to my stomach. I have a lot of good memories from there,” said Cronin who taught history and coached baseball and basketball in the 1972-73 school year. It was his first job out of Castleton State College.
Cronin loved Whitcomb High and said he might still be there today if things had been different.
His wife was stricken with leukemia and later died. When she was diagnosed, they had a young child and, making $6,000 to teach and coach, he headed back to his native New York State.
The 72-year-old Cronin has had quite a run in New York. He was the mayor of Hudson Falls for 10 years and had been the boys basketball coach at Fonda briefly before having a longer stint at Argyle.
He has also been a high school football official and a semipro football official. He has worked on the high school football field for the past 40 years and would have still been officiating this fall if there had been a season. He plans to be an official in the fall of 2021 if high school football returns.
His first memory of Vermont was from the summer of 1964 when, as a high school sophomore, he attended Pine Point Basketball Camp at Lake Fairlee. Well known coaches Bobby Knight and Tates Locke were running the camp and Rollie Massimino, most famous for coaching Villanova to the national championship in 1985 by pinning a mammoth upset on Georgetown, was working at the camp.
“On Sunday, Rollie asked anyone who wanted to go to church to meet him by the dining hall,” Cronin said. “I went there and we were the only two there.
“He asked me if I wanted to come back to camp there next year and I told him that I did. He told me if I swept the basketball courts, I would not have to pay.
“That’s how I developed a connection with Rollie Massimino.”
Cronin played basketball at Castleton and then got that first job in Bethel.
Dennis Wood, later a longtime boys and girls basketball coach at Whitcomb, was one of his players.
“Dennis Wood was my center he was a hell of a player, 12 or 13 rebounds a game,” Cronin said.
“I still keep in touch with him although I haven’t talked to him in a couple of years.
A few years ago, Wood’s Whitcomb girls basketball team made it all the way to the state championship game at Barre Auditorium. He had been derailed by emergency surgery and missed the semifinal game.
He ignored the pain and somehow made it there to coach in the title game.
“He is a tough bird,” Cronin said.
Pete Stoddard, Cronin said, was his big scorer that season for a team that went 13-5 before getting ousted from the playoffs by Sacred Heart of Newport, 44-32.
Something that stands out to Cronin was the rivalry that Whitcomb had with Rochester.
“When we beat Rochester, they carried me off the court,” Cronin said.
When Cronin became coach at Argyle, the Scots would scrimmage coach Dave Capman’s Poultney Blue Devils.
Cronin also officiated numerous football games at Poultney when the Blue Devils were a member of the Northern Adirondack League for 19 seasons, playing only New York State teams.
He maintained a tie to Whitcomb High for a couple of years when Murray Banks became coach of the Hornets.
“Murray didn’t know a lot about basketball, he would tell you that.
“He said, ‘I’ve got some openings, let’s play home-and-home,’” Cronin said.
Argyle played the Hornets twice. The Whitcomb players would stay overnight with the Argyle players in New York and when the Scots made the trip to Bethel, the hospitality was reciprocated.
Cronin and the Argyle team would show Banks and the Hornets how they ran a practice the day after the game.
“Murray was a big-time marathoner and a great guy,” Cronin said.
Cronin has been the Whitcomb High graduation speaker.
Cronin has less interest in coaching basketball today, He believes that a lot of the coaching has been taken out of the game with the 3-point line and the shot clock in New York State high school basketball.
Cronin loves college football. If there is weekend where he isn’t officiating a game, he and his wife go to a college football game, often at Army, Dartmouth, Middlebury, Castleton or Norwich.
Another memory of Bethel, not surprisingly, is of Tozier’s, a restaurant that is a landmark on Route 107.
“I loved their fried clams,” he said.
One day Cronin was riding up the T-bar at a little ski area near Bethel with his wife and child inside the lodge. Seated next to him was a girl and they struck up a conversation.
She told him she lived in the house over there, pointing the impressive large yellow structure.
The house was her father’s, the famous Jim McKay, best known for hosting ABC’s Wide World of Sports for 37 years along with his coverage of the Olympic hostage crisis in Munich in 1972 when he was on the air 14 hours without a break.
Cronin was going to be inducted into the Castleton University Hall of Fame this fall but COVID intervened.
The plan is to hold the induction ceremony in 2021.
You can be certain that Mike Cronin’s speech will be peppered with good stories from the Vermont side of the border and that more than a few people from his beloved Bethel will be in attendance.
