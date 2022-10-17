ST. ALBANS – U-32 graduate graduate Andrew Crompton won the men’s 8-kilometer race for the University of Vermont men Saturday, leading the Catamounts to victory during the Fall Foliage Invitational.
Crompton raced to a commanding victory with a time of 25 minutes, 8.7 seconds. He triumphed by a margin of victory of 29.2 seconds.
“Andrew just looked really smooth,” Vermont coach Matt Belfield said. “I liked how he handled the course today too. He was moving really well all the way through to the end. To run almost 25 flat on today’s course was really good.”
Davis Cote (25:27.8) and Steven O’Driscoll(25:58.5) also placed in the top 10 for the UVM men. They finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Jameson Sparks (13th, 26:36.0) and James Cilwik (17th, 26:53.9) rounded out UVM’s scorers.
Vermont earned a men’s and women’s sweep while prevailing for the first time this season. Jane Leighton raced to an individual victory for the Cats on the women’s side. The UVM captain logged a time of 18:35.4 to win by 20.6 seconds.
Clare Kelly also placed in the top three with a mark of 19:08.9. The sophomore battled a Sacred Heart runner down the home stretch to beat her by 1.1 seconds. Andie Cornish (19:21.0), Hope Tyska (19:25.1), and Sophie Doman (19:32.0) rounded out the Vermont scorers while all placing in the top 10. The trio of Catamounts finished fifth, seventh and ninth, respectively.
“Today was a fantastic day for our teams to get out and compete against some like-level teams to try and get tuned up for America East,” Belfield said. “We’re pretty excited about what we were able to accomplish today. We still have to tighten up. Both the men and women were split from one through five, for sure. But I like the effort I saw. For the women, Jane was all by herself up front and ran a good race on a really soft course. The weather was great, but the course was slow because of the footing, so we’re happy with how everyone handled that.
The Catamounts head to Kingsville, Md., for the 2022 America East Cross Country Championships on Oct. 29. Hosted by UMBC, the conference championships are slated to begin at 10 a.m. with the men’s 8k, followed by the women’s 5k at 11 a.m.
