PLYMOUTH, N.H. — The Spaulding wrestling team overcame weather-related bussing challenges and worked in some mat time during its second event in a three-day window during Saturday’s Plymouth Tournament.
Individual champs Coy Lyford, Leo Johnson and Elias Kalat helped the Crimson Tide placed fourth out of 15 schools, with Spaulding recording it second-highest point total since it started attending the event in 2020. Natick prevailed with 299 points and was followed by Plymouth (210.5), Colchester (195.5) and Spaulding (168).
“Despite some diesel issues in the morning, we were able to make it to the event,” Spaulding coach Darren O’Meara said. “Our parents, like our athletes, are not easily deterred with a little bit of adversity. And they came through in helping us with the early-morning transportation at negative-20 degrees. We are blessed with this crew of parents.”
Johnson delivered his best performance of the season to take home top honors at 126 pounds. He built an early 2-0 lead against Raymond Rams competitor Brianna Schultz during his first bout and recorded a pin in 1 minute, 3 seconds. Johnson matched up against Natick’s Viktor Akhonen in the semifinals and earned a second-round pin, finishing things off in 3:52 after establishing an 8-2 advantage. The finals came down to the wire, with Johnson earning a 4-3 decision to outlast Plymouth’s Luke Diamond.
“Probably my favorite part of the day was watching Leo capture his first varsity championship,” O’Meara said. “He has worked so hard to get where he is, and the runway has been short. He is the epitome of ‘embracing the grind.’ He’s been a great example for everyone.”
Lyford was fresh off his 100th career victory, which he earned Thursday during the NVAC Championships in Barre. He backed up the hype with three more pins, including two victories in the first round. The 106-pound grappler raced out to a 12-3 lead over Raymond Rams foe Brodie Phillips and ended things in 1:51. He overpowered Portsmouth’s Carter Kuhn in 2:42 during the semifinals before pinning Colchester’s Mason Sheltra in 1:57 in the championship match.
“Coy dominated everyone, including a rematch from Thursday night’s meet,” O’Meara said. “He is so fun to watch out there. We are grateful for every practice and every match with him as we close in on the end of a great career.”
A 4-0 effort by Kalat gave the Tide standout another tourney title at 138 pounds. He was in complete control during his first bout, opening up a 12-0 lead before pinning John Stark’s Brayden Menard in 2:24. Kalat pulled ahead 5-0 during the quarterfinals and made quick work of things with a pin in 55 seconds against Lebanon’s Aero Buzby. Plymouth’s Jakob Heath lost to Kalat by a technical fall in 4:23 in the semis after the Tide wrestler cruised to a 17-1 advantage. Kalat pinned Natick’s Adam English in 1:12 to capture the top prize.
“Elias wrestled great and nobody was really close to scoring on him,” O’Meara said. “He has been working hard to put distance between himself and the guys he beat earlier in the season as he works to catch the New England-level guys.”
The Tide were also boosted by fourth-place finishes from Gavin Winnie (132 pounds) and Max Laperle. The freshmen turned heads once again and gained key late-season momentum with three weeks remaining before state championships.
“Max and Gavin continue to impress people with their growth,” O’Meara said. “They went from unknown to on the scene pretty quickly. And they are embracing the role. We are pretty excited to unleash them at the state tournament.”
Colaby Reid-Lamonda (170 pounds) and Phillip Maurice (285 pounds) also placed fourth individually for the Tide.
“Philip keeps gaining on the competition,” O’Meara said. “He had a great day and gave it his all as usual. He’s a team favorite. Coalby also wrestled really tough and he’s getting more explosive with every match. He might have the most athleticism in the arena. He gets extra workouts in after every match — and that could make the difference when we go to states in three weeks.”
Spaulding will return to action at the Dual Meet Championships on Saturday. The action will kick off at 10 a.m. at Springfield High School.
“As a team we are slightly ahead of where we were in 2020 — and I feel pretty good about that,” O’Meara said. “Now we have the advantage of twice as many passionate and competent coaches, as well as a couple of athletes who can demonstrate what it takes to win tournaments. This postseason run will be a lot of fun. …Most of the lineup was right there to place (in Plymouth), but a few mistakes cost them. They know exactly what needs to be addressed, and so far they have been great about focusing on those positions. I expect that will continue these last few weeks.”
TEAM SCORES
1. Natick 299 2. Plymouth 210.5 3. Colchester 195.5 4. Spaulding 168 5. Portsmouth 121 6. John Stark 86 7. Lebanon 69 8. Raymond 48 9. Campbell 44 10. Sougegan 41 11. Mascoma 40 12. Stevens 22 13. Kingswood 20 14. White Mountains 8 15. Newport 6
