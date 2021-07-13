CRAFTSBURY TNR RESULTS
JULY 13, 2021
5K TRAIL RUN
1. Ollie Burruss 22:39.3 2. Samuel Brunnette 23:20.6 3. Alec Jacobson 24:15.1 4. Adrian Owens 25:54 5. Ida Sargent 26:35.7 6. Marc Gilbertson 26:35.2 7. Matt Moody 27:06.7 8. Eric Remick 27:35.9 9. Robert Linck 27:51.8 10. Mark Isselhardt 28:57.6 11. Stig Linck 29:40 12. Cydney Terrone 30:34.9 13. Sean Mack 30:35.4 14. Rose Modry 31:33 15. Erin Magoon 31:45.9 16. Jessica Bolduc 31:56.6 17. Caroline Lawlor 31:01.4 18. Ann Bushey 34:38.1 19. Alyssa Krebs 36:40.2 20. Paula Davidson 36:44.3 21. Whitney Kaulbach 39:49.7 22. Laura Medalie 40:56
10K BIKE RESULTS
