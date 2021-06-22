Craftsbury Tuesday Night Race results Jun 22, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 13 Buy Now Eventual winner Ollie Burruss leads a group of runners at the start of Tuesday's 5-kilometer trail race at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. Photo by James Biggam Buy Now Willa Nunery races toward the finish line Tuesday during the 3-kilometer trail race at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. Photo by James Biggam Buy Now The lead pack of racers take off at the start of Tuesday's mountain bike race in Craftsbury. Photo by James Biggam Buy Now Racers attempt to set a smart pace during a trail running event Tuesday at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. Photo by James Biggam Buy Now Runners make their way through a field during the start of the Tuesday Night Race at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. Photo by James Biggam Buy Now Runners hit their stride during the fourth Tuesday Night Race of the year at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. Photo by James Biggam Buy Now Youth runners make their way toward the finish line during the 3-kilometer event at the Tuesday Night Race in Craftsbury. Photo by James Biggam Buy Now Matt Moody speeds toward the finish in the 5-kilometer event at the Tuesday Night Race in Craftsbury. Photo by James Biggam Buy Now Adrian Owens, left, and Isaac Lenzini sprint toward the 5-kilometer finish line during the Tuesday Night Race at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. Photo by James Biggam Buy Now Runners line up at the start of Tuesday's 5-kilometer trail race at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. Photo by James Biggam Buy Now Mountain bike racers line up at the start prior to Tuesday's race at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. Photo by James Biggam Buy Now Isaac Lenzini, left, and Nathan Lenzini relax after finishing the 5-kilometer trail race Tuesday in Craftsbury. Photo by James Biggam Buy Now Anna Schulz competes during the Tuesday Night Race 5-kilometer event in Craftsbury. Photo by James Biggam Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CRAFTSBURY TNR RESULTSJUNE 22, 20215K RUN 1. Ollie Burruss 21:21.32. Charlie Krebs 22:08.63. Chris Burnham 23:124. Ethan Dreissigacker 23:34.15. Nathan Lenzini 23:48.36. Sanjay Arwade 24:18.97. Hallie Grossman 24:21.18. Adrian Owens 24:57.39. Isaac Lenzini 24:59.810. Cormac Barnes 25:09.611. Matt Moody 26:07.712. Anna Schulz 26:3413. Hannah Dreissigacker 27:15.114. Robert Linck 27:20.115. Ashley Nunery 27:4316. Stig Linck 28:56.117. Cydney Terrone 29:18.718. Colleen Leonard 29:40.619. Sean Mack 29:4320. Erin Magoon 29:48.221. Jessica Bolduc 30:09.622. Geoff Fehrs 30:33.323. Caroline Lawlor 32:02.124. Elise Lawson 33:29 25. Aemilia Terrone 34:16.926. Paula Davidson 35:06.727. Thomasina Jacobs 35:40.628. Keith Nichols 36:10.229. Alyssa Krebs 38:543K RUN1. Hollis Allen 22:29.32. James Reynolds 22:29.63. Eloise Girard 23:50.94. Beatrice Johnson 23:51.85. Finn Nunery 25:03.86. Joe Krebs 25:047. Willa Nunery 27:39.910K BIKE1. Nils Koons 38:07.92. Chris Jolly 38:49.93. Orion Cenkl 40:194. Jake Lester 40:52.75. Phil Lawson 41:29.46. Maddox Gregory 41:557. Jacob Shore 41:588. Allen Moody 44:17.49. Megan Jolly 47:16.15K BIKE1. Anneliese Scandale 29:32.52. Lillian Whitemore 29:38.8 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
