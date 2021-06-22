CRAFTSBURY TNR RESULTS

JUNE 22, 2021

5K RUN

1. Ollie Burruss 21:21.3
2. Charlie Krebs 22:08.6
3. Chris Burnham 23:12
4. Ethan Dreissigacker 23:34.1
5. Nathan Lenzini 23:48.3
6. Sanjay Arwade 24:18.9
7. Hallie Grossman 24:21.1
8. Adrian Owens 24:57.3
9. Isaac Lenzini 24:59.8
10. Cormac Barnes 25:09.6
11. Matt Moody 26:07.7
12. Anna Schulz 26:34
13. Hannah Dreissigacker 27:15.1
14. Robert Linck 27:20.1
15. Ashley Nunery 27:43
16. Stig Linck 28:56.1
17. Cydney Terrone 29:18.7
18. Colleen Leonard 29:40.6
19. Sean Mack 29:43
20. Erin Magoon 29:48.2
21. Jessica Bolduc 30:09.6
22. Geoff Fehrs 30:33.3
23. Caroline Lawlor 32:02.1
24. Elise Lawson 33:29
25. Aemilia Terrone 34:16.9
26. Paula Davidson 35:06.7
27. Thomasina Jacobs 35:40.6
28. Keith Nichols 36:10.2
29. Alyssa Krebs 38:54

3K RUN

1. Hollis Allen 22:29.3
2. James Reynolds 22:29.6
3. Eloise Girard 23:50.9
4. Beatrice Johnson 23:51.8
5. Finn Nunery 25:03.8
6. Joe Krebs 25:04
7. Willa Nunery 27:39.9

10K BIKE

1. Nils Koons 38:07.9
2. Chris Jolly 38:49.9
3. Orion Cenkl 40:19
4. Jake Lester 40:52.7
5. Phil Lawson 41:29.4
6. Maddox Gregory 41:55
7. Jacob Shore 41:58
8. Allen Moody 44:17.4
9. Megan Jolly 47:16.1

5K BIKE

1. Anneliese Scandale 29:32.5
2. Lillian Whitemore 29:38.8

