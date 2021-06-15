Craftsbury Tuesday Night Race results Jun 15, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Buy Now Anna Schulz, left, and Eric Remick flow through the trail network at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center during Tuesday’s 5-kilometer race. Photo by James Biggam Buy Now Elizabeth Sonshine competes during Tuesday’s 5-kilometer trail race at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. Photo by James Biggam Buy Now Seth Hayden competes during Tuesday’s 5-kilometer trail race at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. Photo by James Biggam Buy Now Runners take off at the start of the Tuesday Night Race series at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. Photo by James Biggam Buy Now Runners line up at the start of Tuesday’s 5-kilometer race at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.Race Photo by James Biggam Buy Now Runners take off at the start of Tuesday's 5-kilometer trail race at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. PHOTO BY JAMES BIGGAM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tuesday Night Race ResultsAt Craftsbury Outdoor CenterJune 15, 2021 5-Kilometer Trail Run1. Ethan Dreissigacker 25:42.1 2. Adrian Owens 26:28.9 3. Kaitlynn Miller 26:52.3 4. Anna Schulz 28:02.8 5. Eric Remick 28:03.5 6. Seth Hayden 29:01.3 7. Robert Linck 29:08.3 8. Elizabeth Sonshine 30:22.8 9. Cydney Terrone 31:09.4 10. Sean Mack 31:21.5 11. Jessica Bolduc 32:39.4 12. Colleen Leonard 33:01.6 13. Stig Linck 33:04.4 14. Caroline Lawlor 34:02.5 15. Elise Lawson 34:18.8 16. Kasey Allen 35:48.0 17. Aemilia Terrone 37:41.3 18. Paula Davidson 38:11.0 19. Thomasina Jacobs 38:56.3 20. Anson Magoon 41:25.3 21. Erin Magoon 41:25.7 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
