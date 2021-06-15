Tuesday Night Race Results

At Craftsbury Outdoor Center

June 15, 2021

5-Kilometer Trail Run

1. Ethan Dreissigacker 25:42.1 2. Adrian Owens 26:28.9 3. Kaitlynn Miller 26:52.3 4. Anna Schulz 28:02.8 5. Eric Remick 28:03.5 6. Seth Hayden 29:01.3 7. Robert Linck 29:08.3 8. Elizabeth Sonshine 30:22.8 9. Cydney Terrone 31:09.4 10. Sean Mack 31:21.5 11. Jessica Bolduc 32:39.4 12. Colleen Leonard 33:01.6 13. Stig Linck 33:04.4 14. Caroline Lawlor 34:02.5 15. Elise Lawson 34:18.8 16. Kasey Allen 35:48.0 17. Aemilia Terrone 37:41.3 18. Paula Davidson 38:11.0 19. Thomasina Jacobs 38:56.3 20. Anson Magoon 41:25.3 21. Erin Magoon 41:25.7

